 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   The new business skirts, with their durable buckles, big pockets, and 2022 fit and flair, are the perfect Christmas gift for Dad   (actonapparel.com) divider line
55
    More: Spiffy, Time, Innovation, Future, Creativity, right arrows, User innovation, swipe left, Design  
•       •       •

1183 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Nov 2021 at 7:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



55 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What idiot thought this was a good idea?
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Augh, I'll stick with me kilt.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to have side with the de-masculization crowd on this one.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a joke, right?  Because if you want to sell skirts for men, first you need to buy off some edgy celebrities to start wearing them, then larger numbers of lesser ones, until the mindless celebrity culture followers pick them up, and then maybe 4-5 years later you could have them become so ubiquitous they can't be avoided.  And then another 5-10 years after that they become normal.

Just advertising them?  That's not going to work.  Who the hell sunk money into this?  Even as a joke it's a waste. (And also just not funny)
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lefty248: What idiot thought this was a good idea?


You mean the advertisement or the greening of the advertisement?
 
sandbar67 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If any of those male models were my friends, I would roast them mercilessly
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Single front pocket accessible only by the left hand?

Seems sort of sinister
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You laugh, but if they get even ONE heavily tattooed rapper to wear one, it could change everything.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The worst bit is they're not even decently tailored skirts - they just stuck some straps and buckles on a piece of fabric and called it good.  Kilts and skirts both need to be tailored to hang properly, those are... not
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hahaha.

Ooops.

I mean, you kids and your styles and fashions.

What advantages does this bring?

/Aren't skirts kind of a niche market, even for women?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've spent the last year and a half wearing hiking or "technical" (re: sweat) pants to work.  You can't push this on me as more comfortable.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: Augh, I'll stick with me kilt.


The whole family wore them to my son's rehearsal dinner at a pub in Seattle. They're surprisingly comfortable. Sport Kilts...good quality and a reasonable price.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: Single front pocket accessible only by the left hand?

Seems sort of sinister


Pocket pool enthusiasts needed a new challenge.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Interestingly aside from the exorbitant price I'd actually think this is a decent idea.

The problem most commenters on here have is they think it's stupid because they don't want one, the thing is that doesn't matter - what matters is is this a product some people do want? and I genuinely think there are people who are looking for something that fits like a kilt but is practical for office work.

Frankly, I see this being a niche product, but one that will actually sell.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Personally, I'm waiting for the hose-and-codpiece look to come back.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
At that price, I'd still rather wear my Utilikilt.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well, I have worn a kilt - "regimental" (commando) - and it was g'damn glorious (my balls still reminisce about it).
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Senator Hawley will get moist over this.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
peterquince
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I've spent the last year and a half wearing hiking or "technical" (re: sweat) pants to work.  You can't push this on me as more comfortable.


I did drag once for a little charity fundraiser thing. I was terrible at it. But I had a floor-length rehearsal skirt made out of t-shirt material and I swear to you it was the most comfortable thing I've ever worn in my goddamn life. If it didn't make me uncomfortable socially, I'd have worn the damn thing all the time. Especially in summer.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If I wanted to go skirt I wouldn't half ass it. We're talking full evening ball gown to the ankles. This is middling
 
Lefrog [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

guestguy: Augh, I'll stick with me kilt.


Aye, I agree. Get your bagpipe

wah wah
tickle me tickle me
you know where
under the kilt
and through the hair
if you don't tickle me in the right place
I'll lift up me kilt
and piss in your face
wah wah
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It just goes to show you, if you give people enough time discussing something around a conference table, you can justify anything...
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I much prefer skirts and dresses to pants.  Yes, even sweatpants.

Yes, even in winter.  Although I wear a base layer under the skirt when temps start to drop.

Skirts move freely with the body, they don't bunch up or ride up or gather in the crotch.  They can allow ventilation if too warm but hold the warm air better and close to the body in the cold.

All my skirts and dresses have pockets.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What if you sport some wood? Real tent pole problems.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

sunsetlamp: You laugh, but if they get even ONE heavily tattooed rapper to wear one, it could change everything.


I don't think you are wrong. But imagine the manspreading on the subway. I once thought it impossible for NYC subways to smell worse, but not anymore.
 
ghettodwarf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Somacandra: At that price, I'd still rather wear my Utilikilt.


I was on a video shoot once where the DP wore a utilikilt. I liked it...but these seem just too...skirty?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

darth sunshine: It just goes to show you, if you give people enough time discussing something around a conference table, you can justify anything...


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Probably these same motherfarkers
 
aperson
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
For some reason there is one model that appears in every picture.
 
Gramma
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Bare legs just in time for winter.  Brilliant!
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mofa: Senator Hawley will get moist over this.
[Fark user image 425x239]


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

sunsetlamp: You laugh, but if they get even ONE heavily tattooed rapper to wear one, it could change everything.


I regularly see young men wearing fanny packs across their chest as a quasi-purse now.

RIP Gangstalicious.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creoena
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I could give a flying fark if men want to wear skirts, but these just look like someone turned burlap sacks into skirts.  They want $150 for them?  I could make one out of a sack for far cheaper.
 
guestguy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Well, I have worn a kilt - "regimental" (commando) - and it was g'damn glorious (my balls still reminisce about it).


A gentle summer breeze caressing my coin purse...those were the halcyon days.
 
ghettodwarf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I have a serious question about the creative direction on these images. The look on the male models faces look like a combination of shame and embarrassment. I get that they are trying to look "serious" like "these are for business...take these seriously" But I would have directed the models to look more proud. Maybe even with a slight "WTF are you looking at" vibe.

These dudes are giving off a "don't tell my mom" vibe.
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

berylman: If I wanted to go skirt I wouldn't half ass it. We're talking full evening ball gown to the ankles. This is middling


I believe the kids are calling it "Mid" these days.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gramma: Bare legs just in time for winter.  Brilliant!


Most offices require panty hose with skirts and dresses.
 
Gramma
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And another thing, if your jacket isn't the same fabric as your skirt (or pants, for that matter) then it should be different enough for it to be complimentary.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Met a few folks who wore hiking kilts/skirts on the Appalachian trail.  They seemed happy enough to have the extra ventilation.  It's a remarkably efficient garment for ventilation when exercising.

I wear a rain kilt/skirt whatever you call it, and use an umbrella when hiking in the heavy rain myself.  15 miles hiking in wet shorts, all kind of bad things happen in the chafing department.  Rain pants keep the rain out, but keep the sweat in, and there's no miracle fabric that allows for sufficient one way moisture relief, no matter what the advertising tells you.  It's all about the ventilation.

For business, that's a style thing, and I'm not a stylish man.  I just wore what everyone else wore, because I didn't really care.  My office was always cold, so I'd have preferred pants while sitting about most of the day.

Socially, get over yourselves.  There are still "manly" high school thinking adults out there who bust on umbrellas as being gay.  These people are idiots, and we shouldn't care what they think.  All the same, you probably better have an attorney on speed dial if you're a man and wear one of these to the office, because a lot of employers are run by fragile men, who will find some reason to be offended by your style decision.
 
Lee451
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Why (and who) keeps trying to make skirts for men a thing? This has been going on since at least the 1960s.
 
Gramma
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Gramma: Bare legs just in time for winter.  Brilliant!

Most offices require panty hose with skirts and dresses.


None of the offices I've worked in required pantyhose.  Most women wear them required or not.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

sunsetlamp: You laugh, but if they get even ONE heavily tattooed rapper to wear one, it could change everything.



Have you ever noticed how the t-shirts get bigger/longer and the pants sag lower?  Eventually the pants will fall off entirely and only a giant t-shirt (dress) will remain.

That's pretty much how evolution works.  Life, uh, finds a way and all of that.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lee451: Why (and who) keeps trying to make skirts for men a thing? This has been going on since at least the 1960s.


To be edgy and original of course.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I think what they are trying to say is, "guys start wearing our skirts 'cause they provide easier access for the ladies (and gents if you're into that)".
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Creoena: I could give a flying fark if men want to wear skirts, but these just look like someone turned burlap sacks into skirts.  They want $150 for them?  I could make one out of a sack for far cheaper.


Yep.  My hiking kilt cost me like $3 for the nylon fabric and velcro.  They'll sell you a brand name ones for $40 to $100.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creoena
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Creoena: I could give a flying fark if men want to wear skirts, but these just look like someone turned burlap sacks into skirts.  They want $150 for them?  I could make one out of a sack for far cheaper.

Yep.  My hiking kilt cost me like $3 for the nylon fabric and velcro.  They'll sell you a brand name ones for $40 to $100.


I didn't know hiking kilts were a thing.  Sounds like a great way to get ticks.
 
bark2787
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I've got a sport kilt with pockets and buckles.  It's pretty comfortable and it makes it really easy to take a piss while you're drunk.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Star Trek did it. Welcome to the future.

Fark user imageView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


I'm waiting for tunics myself

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Well, I have worn a kilt - "regimental" (commando) - and it was g'damn glorious (my balls still reminisce about it).


If you go regimental it's a kilt, but if you wear underwear it's a skirt.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size


At least it's got pockets. I know a few women who will love that.
 
Displayed 50 of 55 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.