(BBC-US)   We should be doing this: lockdowns just for the unvaxxed - go be a plague rat in your own house and stop infesting everyone else   (bbc.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No shiat, but here's the thing. They are profoundly selfish, so they won't.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enforce it. Accent on second sylible
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If you don't have proof of vaccination around here you won't be able to do too much. My office mandated it (the RWNJ is WFH permanently now) so they will either change or go be freedumb somewhere else.
 
Masakyst
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Austria sucks.  Farking kangaroos....
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That might work when you're an island nation and you can lump antivaxers in with the thousands of everyday bugs, animals, fires, and what else that are trying to kill you. Go ahead and try that somewhere, in say, Europe.
 
Minus1Kelvin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Alas, we have too much freedom for rational ideas to work here...
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Vaccinated people can also be infected, and in some cases they are worse than your traditional plague rat because they assume they're safe and take few if any precautions.

Not sure this partial lockdown will accomplish much unless the police are going to go around asking for papieren bitte. It's a be thing to ensure 95% of the population stays home. It's another when it's 40%.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 minute ago  

vudukungfu: Enforce it. Accent on second sylible


Difficulty:  Biggest armed populace in the world.
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Great idea to get more screaming from the biotchy screamers
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
When I saw this was coming, I thought about submitting a headline that farkers would farking love this idea. And here we are.

As the article states, they won't be able to enforce it.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
[obvious]
 
Lee451
‘’ less than a minute ago  
All the superintendent are already vaccinated so what is the worry?


/Oh, they can still catch it....
 
