"I've eaten Christmas dinner everyday for 20 years"
292 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Nov 2021 at 3:30 PM



waxbeans
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I wish I could that.  I can't even eat Lasagna for more than 3 days in a row.  And I love it.
I could do steak and fries every day but it's expensive and unhealthy
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Anything, even stuff you love gets old when there's an unlimited supply.  At least for most people...
 
starsrift
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Surely roast beef every day is expensive? I dunno, I eat meat like twice a week and I'm thinking about cutting back.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How many Christmas shiats does that equal?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's odd.  Aren't a lot of Chinese restaurants closed on Mondays?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

starsrift: Surely roast beef every day is expensive? I dunno, I eat meat like twice a week and I'm thinking about cutting back.


I'm thinking she makes a whole roast but eats leftovers all week, no?
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I eat the same thing for breakfast every day. But couldn't fathom eating the same thing every day for every meal.

I could eat like, the same 15 or 20 meals every day. But not just roast beef and veggies.
 
starsrift
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

waxbeans: starsrift: Surely roast beef every day is expensive? I dunno, I eat meat like twice a week and I'm thinking about cutting back.

I'm thinking she makes a whole roast but eats leftovers all week, no?


Makes a bit more sense.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Roast beef is Christmas dinner now? Any British Farkers care to comment on this?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I was checking out at the grocery store today and I asked the guy (Older Indian man) if everyone was stocking up for Thanksgiving already.

"It's all they're buying!  I don't understand why so much?"

I added, "And you can eat this food any day of the year.  People complain about cooking a whole turkey, but you can put a turkey breast in a crock pot and have turkey any time!"

He replied, "And if you have an instant pot, you can do it in 30 minutes!  It's so easy!"

"You have an instant pot too!?!  I love mine!  Put the turkey in there with some vegetables and some broth and dinner's ready in 30 minutes!"

Then he handed me my receipt.  As our eyes met, his finger brushed mine and he whispered, "Thank you for shopping with us today."
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Isn't that a lot of read meat to be healthy?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Also is a size 10 a lot????

Never go above a 6.

Size wise

/I keed
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Also is a size 10 a lot????

Never go above a 6.

Size wise

/I keed


At least her knees aren't too sharp...
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How does she see out of her skull or is it like looking through toilet paper tube binoculars all the time?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I equate that as self-inflicted torture.
 
