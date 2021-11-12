 Skip to content
(The US Sun)   Leave it to a British tabloid to come up with a headline more biased than we do on a certain news aggregator   (the-sun.com) divider line
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, they'll look like the royal family?
 
groverpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make sure none of them are Elon Musk's children. That should solve the problem.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elon's not going to Mars anymore than he's revolutionizing the trucking industry, the transit industry, or the solar industry.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What green skin tone may look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
40% of The Sun is there.
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Heavy Metal - Dr. Anrak
Youtube _5jR8lR7K_Q
 
bughunter
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
When I was sixteen, I also decided that humanity's only chance to survive long term was to find new frontiers to colonize, recognizing that we had exhausted all the ones on this planet.

But I was sixteen and a voracious reader of classic SF.

I grew out of it.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
All Elon Musk seems to be doing is every few months he says "But what if I just....manipulated the stock price of my company just a lil' bit." Then he yanks on that thread a little, and yanks his crank a lot.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Scientist" writing book makes series of predictions that highly obvious to anyone who thinks about it for three seconds.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They'll turn out okay when they grow up though.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

foo monkey: 40% of The Sun is there.


Outstanding post.
 
Gollie
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

GalFisk: They'll turn out okay when they grow up though.

[i.pinimg.com image 850x1136]


In the books  they're tall, think and weak - belters even more so.

I think in the first epsideo they attempted to show a low-grav human via CGI, but then sensibly went with normal proportioned for the rest of the series

The Expanse Season 1: Gravity torture
Youtube FmeNlWrQhjc
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They'll be Vulcans??
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Musk has a better chance of going to Mars than Pelosi has of going a week without being photographed with no mask.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gollie: GalFisk: They'll turn out okay when they grow up though.

[i.pinimg.com image 850x1136]

In the books  they're tall, think and weak - belters even more so.

I think in the first epsideo they attempted to show a low-grav human via CGI, but then sensibly went with normal proportioned for the rest of the series

[YouTube video: The Expanse Season 1: Gravity torture]


First season they used really lanky people to play belters. Then they changed it to emphasize the language and tattoos. More of a necessary than a bad change from the books, IMO.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: foo monkey: 40% of The Sun is there.

Outstanding post.


Yeah, stellar.
 
rue_in_winter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
At first I wondered if the green colour was going to be some interesting metabolic consequence of microgravity or something, like chlorosis. Nope. Just some dude jangling the keys of 'maybe evolution', nothing of substance.

The 'sterile environment' thing is dumb, though. Are humans in the environment? Then it's not sterile.

Lame even for the Sun.
 
phishrace
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GalFisk: Aussie_As: foo monkey: 40% of The Sun is there.

Outstanding post.

Yeah, stellar.


Radiant, even.
 
