(MSN)   Arkansas DOT: So that crack in that bridge that forced us to close down I-40? Yeah that's probably been there for 50 years and every subsequent inspection since then just sorta missed it   (msn.com) divider line
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Or, the New Madrid fault line is active and has either a clay base or talc base; so no earthquakes with the plate movement because of lube at this location.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The inspectors mixed up finding with doing.
 
August11
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'd like a video of how that crack behaves under a load of two 18-wheelers. Not for science, but for the nightmares.
 
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fixing it would have been socialist and saying something would have been racist. This is how America will come undone.
 
sleze
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If the crack has been there for 50 years, how dangerous is it?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

sleze: If the crack has been there for 50 years, how dangerous is it?


Bad enough that the entire bridge could collapse in the right circumstances. Perhaps a windy day with extremely hot or cold temperatures and the coincidence of one too many heavy trucks, and bye-bye bridge. Next thing you know everyone's talking about how stupidly obvious it was that a crack like that could be catastrophic.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Eh, Coronavirus is worse.  We just shouldn't do anything about anything.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"A department spokesman said two officials with the inspection program - state heavy bridge maintenance engineer Michael Hill and staff engineer Stewart Linz - retired Wednesday."

How coincidental.....
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

sleze: If the crack has been there for 50 years, how dangerous is it?


Have you heard about the straw that broke the camel's back?
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sounds like a plan to blame it on Bill Clinton.

Not me though, EVERYTHING is Mike Huckabee's fault.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
+10 to the civil engineers that designed it.

-10 to the inspectors.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Incoming CSB: My brother and I drove over that bridge last February.

The bridge sees a tremendous amount of traffic and that crack, regardless of when it appeared, should probably get fixed.
 
