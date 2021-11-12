 Skip to content
 
(We Are Central PA)   Parole visit turns up five guns, including a sawed-off, double-barrel shotgun, crack cocaine, meth, marijuana, heroin, Rx pills, a marijuana plant, $480 in counterfeit 20s, a police badge, and ID. Shoot, a fella could have a good time with all that   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Criminal law, Felony, Christopher Aikens, Crime, Cocaine, Misdemeanor, Heroin, crack cocaine  
posted to Main » on 12 Nov 2021 at 2:57 AM



waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline is perfect.  No more comment needed.  😆
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Typical Thursday in Altoona.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And a police badge?

Somebody doing double duty?
 
Birnone
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Valter: And a police badge?

Somebody doing double duty?


He was probably using it to rob people. Detain someone you suspect is carrying something while you're  pretending to be a cop, search them, and keep whatever illegal items you find. What are they going to do, report you?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The hell are Rx pills?
 
GalFisk
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: The hell are Rx pills?


They're like Tx pills, but for receiving instead of transmitting.
 
Valter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Birnone: Valter: And a police badge?

Somebody doing double duty?

He was probably using it to rob people. Detain someone you suspect is carrying something while you're  pretending to be a cop, search them, and keep whatever illegal items you find. What are they going to do, report you?


That's scary. Yes I would report him, what is he going to do, kill me?

Oh wait. He can kill me.
 
morg
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm sure this guy is guiltly as sin but I always wonder when the article doesn't disclose how the police found all that.
 
LedLawless
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I just love that it's on wearecentralpa.com. Indeed you are.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

morg: I'm sure this guy is guiltly as sin but I always wonder when the article doesn't disclose how the police found all that.


If only the article had a first paragraph and you understood what a parole visit means...
 
Birnone
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Valter:That's scary. Yes I would report him, what is he going to do, kill me?

Oh wait. He can kill me.

You can't report him, that's not his badge. Unless the people he robs happen to know who he is, all they can do is describe him. That's assuming the police even take them seriously. "I want to report a robbery. A cop stole my meth." yeah I'm sure they'll get right on it.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: The hell are Rx pills?


Any drugs requiring a prescription.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Smoking GNU: The hell are Rx pills?

Any drugs requiring a prescription.


I wasn't sure if he was being serious.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Smoking GNU: The hell are Rx pills?

Any drugs requiring a prescription.


OK, that seems like a reasonable summary of that whole category, instead of just saying "XXXX" drug and making people scratch their heads.
 
