 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Gene Simmons gives the unvaccinated a good tongue-lashing   (msn.com) divider line
42
    More: Hero, Gene Simmons, Political spectrum, Left-wing politics, Paul Stanley, Kiss, Right-wing politics, Peter Criss, Ace Frehley  
•       •       •

611 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 12 Nov 2021 at 1:17 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"It has become political, unfortunately the far left and the far right, they are both evil. They both spread all kinds of nonsense, I don't like either one of them.


I thought he wasn't going to be an asshole and then he ends with that.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Gene Maseth unavailable for comment.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
While I'm annoyed so many are refusing COVID vaccinations for stupid, political reasons, a friend of mine brought up something I hadn't considered. She's an RN and previously administered IVs and shots to patients. Some people are terrified of needles and/or getting shots.

She described situations where people fainted when they saw blood or freaked out when shots were applied or IVs started. I had not considered phobias of such and fear of doctors and medical personnel overall as contributing factors in COVID vaccination issues.

While that factoid doesn't excuse all the rejections of COVID vaccinations, it can explain some of the apprehensions.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

AirForceVet: While I'm annoyed so many are refusing COVID vaccinations for stupid, political reasons, a friend of mine brought up something I hadn't considered. She's an RN and previously administered IVs and shots to patients. Some people are terrified of needles and/or getting shots.

She described situations where people fainted when they saw blood or freaked out when shots were applied or IVs started. I had not considered phobias of such and fear of doctors and medical personnel overall as contributing factors in COVID vaccination issues.

While that factoid doesn't excuse all the rejections of COVID vaccinations, it can explain some of the apprehensions.


So they get to lie down to get the shot, in case they faint. JFC, you can't even feel the damned thing. How farked up do you have to be to let your fear of sharp objects get in the way of a life-saving injection?
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jesus McSordid:

Welcome to humanity.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

AirForceVet: While I'm annoyed so many are refusing COVID vaccinations for stupid, political reasons, a friend of mine brought up something I hadn't considered. She's an RN and previously administered IVs and shots to patients. Some people are terrified of needles and/or getting shots.

She described situations where people fainted when they saw blood or freaked out when shots were applied or IVs started. I had not considered phobias of such and fear of doctors and medical personnel overall as contributing factors in COVID vaccination issues.

While that factoid doesn't excuse all the rejections of COVID vaccinations, it can explain some of the apprehensions.


The new needles are insane. Like almost painless. Did not expect that.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark still hates him, though, right?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not bad for a guy who never had a personal computer when he was a kid.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

AirForceVet: She described situations where people fainted when they saw blood or freaked out when shots were applied or IVs started. I had not considered phobias of such and fear of doctors and medical personnel overall as contributing factors in COVID vaccination issues.


There's no blood involved with the shot.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lsherm: Fark still hates him, though, right?


He's still stanning for Trump, right?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fnordfocus: Lsherm: Fark still hates him, though, right?

He's still stanning for Trump, right?


No idea, even as someone old enough to remember Gene Simmons in his heyday I'm not following him around now.

Nice username, I am a fan of the Ford Focus.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lsherm: Fark still hates him, though, right?


Decent human beings hate him, he's human filth. But hey even the worst people get things right sometimes.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Confabulat: Lsherm: Fark still hates him, though, right?

Decent human beings hate him, he's human filth. But hey even the worst people get things right sometimes.


He's old, rich, white, and Jewish. He's the internet's enemy.

Or maybe, just MAYBE, he's a little more complex than that summation.
 
granolasteak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Unobtanium: Not bad for a guy who never had a personal computer when he was a kid.


One of my favorite Bloom County strips. Nice!
 
LedLawless
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: While I'm annoyed so many are refusing COVID vaccinations for stupid, political reasons, a friend of mine brought up something I hadn't considered. She's an RN and previously administered IVs and shots to patients. Some people are terrified of needles and/or getting shots.

She described situations where people fainted when they saw blood or freaked out when shots were applied or IVs started. I had not considered phobias of such and fear of doctors and medical personnel overall as contributing factors in COVID vaccination issues.

While that factoid doesn't excuse all the rejections of COVID vaccinations, it can explain some of the apprehensions.


I'm somewhere on the spectrum, and had a meltdown over a tetanus shot when I was around 13. Don't know why that one bothered me when others haven't.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: "It has become political, unfortunately the far left and the far right, they are both evil. They both spread all kinds of nonsense, I don't like either one of them.


I thought he wasn't going to be an asshole and then he ends with that.


Yeah, he could've ended his statement a few sentences earlier, and people would've said "Holy shiat, that bloated gas bag Gene Simmons actually has a valid point." But he just decided to piss all over his rightness. You hate to see it. But it's Gene Simmons, so it's not really a surprise.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not Fark, it's Gene Simmons central.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: "It has become political, unfortunately the far left and the far right, they are both evil. They both spread all kinds of nonsense, I don't like either one of them.


I thought he wasn't going to be an asshole and then he ends with that.


Forget it, Jake. He's selling KISS caskets

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rubi_con_man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny, I thought you meant this dude : 

dz8z45gu0xcif.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "far left" barely exists in the United States.
There are no Stalin followers, and especially in any positions of power.
There are progressives, centrists, and the crazy guy on the corner. Then there's the "far right" which are most of the Republicans in power. And the other Republicans will back them completely or lose their jobs.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rubi_con_man: Funny, I thought you meant this dude : 

[dz8z45gu0xcif.cloudfront.net image 850x444]


I got the impression that that guy is kind of nuts, but also super-nice. There's little way to confuse the two people.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: "It has become political, unfortunately the far left and the far right, they are both evil. They both spread all kinds of nonsense, I don't like either one of them.


I thought he wasn't going to be an asshole and then he ends with that.


Gotta get that BSAB in there somewhere.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: While I'm annoyed so many are refusing COVID vaccinations for stupid, political reasons, a friend of mine brought up something I hadn't considered. She's an RN and previously administered IVs and shots to patients. Some people are terrified of needles and/or getting shots.

She described situations where people fainted when they saw blood or freaked out when shots were applied or IVs started. I had not considered phobias of such and fear of doctors and medical personnel overall as contributing factors in COVID vaccination issues.

While that factoid doesn't excuse all the rejections of COVID vaccinations, it can explain some of the apprehensions.


My wife is terrified of needles. I've had to do some hand holding and distracting at times to calm her down. I'm fine unless it is a blood draw. Then I get squeamish. I have to look away.

We both had our second covid shot at the end of march.

There are no excuses.
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: "It has become political, unfortunately the far left and the far right, they are both evil. They both spread all kinds of nonsense, I don't like either one of them.


I thought he wasn't going to be an asshole and then he ends with that.


I mean, I normally hate the whole BSAB bullshiat too. But in this case, he is right. However, that he's right shows that the far=-ight outnumbers the far-left in this country by a wiiiiide margin
 
spanarkelspinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Commence vids of covidiots burning their kiss albums
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Fark still hates him, though, right?


I mean, I never hated Gene or even close. But I think we're just so used to celebrities on his level going full-Q that to see one who isn't is at least a little surprising
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it's not hugely unfair to say that the far left and far right spread nonsense of various kinds, but you have to go pretty far to the left to get to the nonsense while to the right the nonsense starts much sooner.
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spanarkelspinner: Commence vids of covidiots burning their kiss albums


And hopefully their KISS shirts while they're wearing them
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Znuh: AirForceVet: While I'm annoyed so many are refusing COVID vaccinations for stupid, political reasons, a friend of mine brought up something I hadn't considered. She's an RN and previously administered IVs and shots to patients. Some people are terrified of needles and/or getting shots.

She described situations where people fainted when they saw blood or freaked out when shots were applied or IVs started. I had not considered phobias of such and fear of doctors and medical personnel overall as contributing factors in COVID vaccination issues.

While that factoid doesn't excuse all the rejections of COVID vaccinations, it can explain some of the apprehensions.

The new needles are insane. Like almost painless. Did not expect that.


You also have people that have a LOT of damn practice giving shots lately - that kinda helps.  Like getting a phlebotomist that's been drawing blood for ages, they know what they're doing and it's gonna hurt a lot less, or sometimes not at all if they're really good
 
jiesenPSD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just keepin it simple....stupid.
 
MisterMook
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to believe this was really about Gene Simmons, but honestly, it sounds more like Shannon Tweed twisting his ear after she's decided he's about to be unrepentantly awful and forcing him to change course by mentioning that if he doesn't he'll lose money and p-privileges.
 
knobmaker
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Confabulat: Lsherm: Fark still hates him, though, right?

Decent human beings hate him, he's human filth. But hey even the worst people get things right sometimes.

He's old, rich, white, and Jewish. He's the internet's enemy.

Or maybe, just MAYBE, he's a little more complex than that summation.


Or a little less.
 
wantingout
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
did he use a walker? or was he in a wheelchair? and how much did he get paid for that spot?
 
wantingout
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
TDWCom29: spanarkelspinner: Commence vids of covidiots burning their kiss albums

And hopefully their KISS shirts while they're wearing them

yes yes let the hate flow through you!
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's kind of amusing to see the mental gymnastics on here, by so many, trying to justify their hatred for Gene when he says something that farmers are with.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: It's kind of amusing to see the mental gymnastics on here, by so many, trying to justify their hatred for Gene when he says something that farmers are with.


Et farkers agree with I mean
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

wantingout: TDWCom29: spanarkelspinner: Commence vids of covidiots burning their kiss albums

And hopefully their KISS shirts while they're wearing them

yes yes let the hate flow through you!


Yes, please don't get the vaccine just to spite me. That would sure show me
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: It's kind of amusing to see the mental gymnastics on here, by so many, trying to justify their hatred for Gene when he says something that farmers are with.


It doesn't take any "mental gymnastics" to note the obvious fact that even very shiatty people usually aren't wrong about absolutely everything all of the time.

/[newt]Usually.[newt]
 
SaintAnky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
As someone who will be home.off work for a week starting tommorow because my kids jackass teacher decided to work with symptoms and prior to getting tested (which was positive yesterday), I'm getting a kick out of these replies.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

rubi_con_man: Funny, I thought you meant this dude : 

[dz8z45gu0xcif.cloudfront.net image 850x444]


Lulz...my Dad got them mixed up a while back.
 
powhound
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SaintAnky: As someone who will be home.off work for a week starting tommorow because my kids jackass teacher decided to work with symptoms and prior to getting tested (which was positive yesterday), I'm getting a kick out of these replies.


Shizzy teacher. The Monday after Halloween I wasn't feeling well. Went straight away to get tested that morning out of caution.

/negative
 
baxterdog
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's not a coincidence that those accounts we colored in orange the last five years are stil spouting BS about their rights to not get vaccinated and, "I always said it was going to be with us forever, like the flu."

Thanks a lot, assholes. I'd really prefer to quit wearing a mask at the store. Can you spare a brother a dime?
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.