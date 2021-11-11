 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   If anyone is missing their leg, fisherman pulled a spare leg out of Tampa Bay. Just has a few barnacles   (wfla.com) divider line
16
    More: Florida, McKay Bay, human leg, Port of Tampa, 22nd Street, TAMPA, dive team, Fisherman, scene  
•       •       •

231 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Nov 2021 at 12:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
More dirty laundrie?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They say they're looking for anything connected to the discovery, but in the case of severed legs, I'm not sure "connected" is the right term.
 
Mr.Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you serious subby or just pulling my leg?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The game is aleg.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Look at those sharp knee....way below my standard.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
With any luck this guy was just crossing the state line and ran into Bugs Bunny.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Great. Now I have to hop to farking Tampa.
 
petuniapup
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This reminds me of Farkers' MS Paint(?) drawings of chesticles and...other oddities, as seen many moons ago in somebody's profile.  Can't remember farkers involved, though.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Article was long as this headline
 
chitownmike
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

petuniapup: This reminds me of Farkers' MS Paint(?) drawings of chesticles and...other oddities, as seen many moons ago in somebody's profile.  Can't remember farkers involved, though.


CSB!
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Pics or it didn't happen.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Fishermen find human leg near McKay Bay, police say"

No way!
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A righty or a lefty?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's some good cut bait
 
comrade
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This stealth marketing campaign for Dexter: New Blood is getting out-of-leg.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.