(8 News Now)   Never sign up for auto-pay if you don't want to decompose in a desert home for two years   (8newsnow.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Death, English-language films, 82-year-old Lucille Payne's remains, Summer of Love, victim of squatters, Las Vegas, Nevada, Clark County, Nevada, LAS VEGAS  
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this a case of the house gone bust?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I rotted in the desert in a grave with no name. In the desert no one remembers your name.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, that wasn't what I expected. I thought it would be one of those "mummified corpse found in bed" stories, what with pension and social security payments and auto pay.
 
joaquin closet [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Leaving Las Vegas...
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If I'm dead, I'm really not gonna care too much.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hopefully "already deceased".
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
all my bills are on auto pay
my plan is to jam the timer on the sauna and run it about 140 (low)
sort of a self mummification

I'm hoping I can lay there in peace for at least 6 months
 
Birnone
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
How are they going to prove they dismembered her? What if they tried to move her body and pieces just started snapping off like she was made of potato chips?
 
