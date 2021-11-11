 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gizmodo)   Let Subby explain this epic failure: Townhouses near subby sell for $340k. One didn't sell for $360k. Zillow bought it, threw it back on the market for $435k. Zillow still owns it, will lose money on it. No matter what their algorithm says   (gizmodo.com) divider line
38
    More: Dumbass, Real estate, real estate industry, digital property listing company, average person, Lots of data, Zillow Offers, whole assortment of data points, large force  
•       •       •

1000 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 11 Nov 2021 at 10:29 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why do I not feel bad for Zillow?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What a goddamned scam.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The zestinates were notoriously wrong, you'd think they would know that before they started handing out checks. There is virtually no way to capture digitally all the things that can drastically lower the price of a home.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shutupandtakemymoney.comView Full Size
 
WhitePac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cali
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man I wish Zillow was still doing that, I would have totally sold them my condo.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They will not lose money, because accounting and tax law.

/big businesses do not play by the same rules that you or i will ever have to
//the game is rigged, biatches
 
LadySusan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Don't disagree with the article except for the last sentence where it claims that buyers and sellers just get together. No, there are the realtors who take a 6 % cut. Ouch. Realtors add value but I don't think they add that much value.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The only thing missing from the equation is what Zillow bought it for.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hey, so no more of those annoying "Me" commercials yeah?
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Residential realtors add no value

How Zillow thought they would make money this way is mind boggling. People in tech have no clue how complicated and inefficient construction and real estate can be. It's simply too complicated for a computer to solve.
 
cefm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
$380m lost ina quarter based on shiatty data  and no idea what you're doing?  Sucks to be the 25% of the company that had nothing to do with it but are now unemployed.
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
10 year bull run in the stock market that rebounded to record highs months after a global pandemic.

The housing market is over valued.

25% of all US currency has been created in the last 2 years. 

Inflation at highs we haven't seen in decades. 

Labor wage slave shortage.

Supply chain..... 

Evergrande and the Chinees real-estate market....

Am I forgetting any other system risks?

/nobody fart too loudly. This house of cards might not hold.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [shutupandtakemymoney.com image 700x727]


Can't wait - it's either a housing crash or I'm a renter forever
 
12349876
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

LadySusan: Don't disagree with the article except for the last sentence where it claims that buyers and sellers just get together. No, there are the realtors who take a 6 % cut. Ouch. Realtors add value but I don't think they add that much value.


TFA was just contrasting people with or without representation to corporations, but there are plenty of people buying and selling without realtors.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Unsurprisingly, the average person with marginal knowledge of the real estate industry was likely left wondering what iBuying actually is and why it would be worth hundreds of millions of dollars in the first place.

Narrator: It was never actually worth hundreds of millions.
 
baorao
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

LadySusan: Don't disagree with the article except for the last sentence where it claims that buyers and sellers just get together. No, there are the realtors who take a 6 % cut. Ouch. Realtors add value but I don't think they add that much value.


maybe not in every instance. but if you're not someone that's walking around with all cash, or enough cash to buy BEFORE you sell, it's a pretty scary process.

buying our first house the realtor seemed superfluous. selling that house and buying a different one in the span of 45 days changed my opinion significantly.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
But they'll get to write the loss off on their taxes.

The rich never, ever lose.
 
Thingster
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [shutupandtakemymoney.com image 700x727]


That was 10 years ago.

Waiting for the crash now, you won't be buying a house until 40.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Don't worry, ZIllow will make up for the loss by putting up a paywall for the 99% of customers who just browse it for their unattainable middle class lifestyle fantasy.
 
baorao
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
also this reminds of a story that about 30 miles east of me.  Lowes or Home Depot used some sort of algorithm to decide good locations for new stores that factored in county population and distance from other similar stores.

So they blindly trusted this decision and built a store, only to quickly realize that a sizeable portion of the population count they used was a nearby prison. so they closed the store.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
1.) We need more regulations as it relates to the housing market and how real estate transactions work. It is one thing to rent a property or two out for supplemental income and another to make a business out of buying up everything and renting the properties out for absurd amounts.
2.) iBuying and short flips should be outright banned. You should have to prove you either intend to live in the residence or make investments and improvements prior to resale.
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LadySusan: Don't disagree with the article except for the last sentence where it claims that buyers and sellers just get together. No, there are the realtors who take a 6 % cut. Ouch. Realtors add value but I don't think they add that much value.


Real estate agents put up with a lot of shiat. They are worth the 6%
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: 10 year bull run in the stock market that rebounded to record highs months after a global pandemic.

The housing market is over valued.

25% of all US currency has been created in the last 2 years. 

Inflation at highs we haven't seen in decades. 

Labor wage slave shortage.

Supply chain..... 

Evergrande and the Chinees real-estate market....

Am I forgetting any other system risks?

/nobody fart too loudly. This house of cards might not hold.


NFTs and cryptocurrencies sucking up the money and tech talent that used to go into real R&D 

Many of the healthcare workers who didn't die left the industry due to burn out and harassment by antivaxxers.

Teachers are leaving due to low wages, book censorship, and subjects ignoramus parents don't understand being labeled "Critical race theory"

All the good musicians who didn't die young are selling out their catalogs, so all the good music will be paywalled all to hell for private equity profits.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

baorao: also this reminds of a story that about 30 miles east of me.  Lowes or Home Depot used some sort of algorithm to decide good locations for new stores that factored in county population and distance from other similar stores.

So they blindly trusted this decision and built a store, only to quickly realize that a sizeable portion of the population count they used was a nearby prison. so they closed the store.


Yeah, the stats they use for determining where to place representative districts rely on non-voting prisoner populations. They should have been checking the number of privately owned housing units, possibly by seeing how many realtors the area had.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How many $$/month are the homeowner's dues?

/around here, they would be about $500 or more.
 
wage0048
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I bought my house in March 2013, just as the last housing crash was starting to recover. I have zero interest in selling to any of the realtors who keep cold-calling me.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ed Willy: Don't worry, ZIllow will make up for the loss by putting up a paywall for the 99% of customers who just browse it for their unattainable middle class lifestyle fantasy.


I like to look at ridiculous Manhattan penthouses and say things like "Ugh, $42 million and it doesn't even have a pool."
 
alice_600
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Thingster: The Irresponsible Captain: [shutupandtakemymoney.com image 700x727]

That was 10 years ago.

Waiting for the crash now, you won't be buying a house until 40.


I'm still waiting for the rental thing to become less popular. The houses for rent aren't even well taken care of and no one is building wealth renting. We're living in vans and in the woods like animals and think we're saving up for a home. It's not It's making yourselves as miserable as possible and thinking you're a farking over the so called system.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: 10 year bull run in the stock market that rebounded to record highs months after a global pandemic.

The housing market is over valued.

25% of all US currency has been created in the last 2 years. 

Inflation at highs we haven't seen in decades. 

Labor wage slave shortage.

Supply chain..... 

Evergrande and the Chinees real-estate market....

Am I forgetting any other system risks?

/nobody fart too loudly. This house of cards might not hold.


That's why I only invest in solid return items such as this genuine (I have a certificate of authenticity) commemorative coin. I'm expecting this to double in value in 2024.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zerkalo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Money don't launder itself
 
mathamagical [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: 10 year bull run in the stock market that rebounded to record highs months after a global pandemic.

The housing market is over valued.

25% of all US currency has been created in the last 2 years. 

Inflation at highs we haven't seen in decades. 

Labor wage slave shortage.

Supply chain..... 

Evergrande and the Chinees real-estate market....

Am I forgetting any other system risks?

/nobody fart too loudly. This house of cards might not hold.

That's why I only invest in solid return items such as this genuine (I have a certificate of authenticity) commemorative coin. I'm expecting this to double in value in 2024.
[Fark user image image 425x484]


They almost nailed the skin tone on that coin
 
Shryke
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: They will not lose money, because accounting and tax law.

/big businesses do not play by the same rules that you or i will ever have to
//the game is rigged, biatches


You kinda dumb. Read article.
 
ecor1
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Real estate only go up. Not go down. Buy lots of real estate, make lots of money! Investors happy, everyone win.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: The zestinates were notoriously wrong, you'd think they would know that before they started handing out checks. There is virtually no way to capture digitally all the things that can drastically lower the price of a home.


In the market for a home right now...paint color, wallpaper choices, condition of the carpet, color/material of the countertops, how the yard looks....basic cleanliness etc etc all factors into to how I feel about a house and what I am willing to pay for it.  AVMs can't really make artistic choices like that.   They really need a local RE agent and a home inspector to physically see the properties, but that then ruins the speed and efficiency of using AVMs.

I've been following the development of AVMs from my perspective doing consumer protection law and it has been in the sights of regulators for a while, but more over concerns that it could effectively become "digital redlining" as it institutionalized historical inequities in house pricing.  That it would price out the lower middle class from homeownership because of predatory home Ibuyers wasn't yet on anybody's radar
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ecor1: Real estate only go up. Not go down. Buy lots of real estate, make lots of money! Investors happy, everyone win.


Patient investors, not ones who dump our stock based on a dip in quarterly earnings
 
Thingster
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Shryke: gameshowhost: They will not lose money, because accounting and tax law.

/big businesses do not play by the same rules that you or i will ever have to
//the game is rigged, biatches

You kinda dumb. Read article.


Businesses have more loss recuperation in tax code.

Not saying they'll make it all back, but they'll be way ahead of you if you bought a market value house and tried to sell for +25% the next day.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bobbyjoebobby: Residential realtors add no value

How Zillow thought they would make money this way is mind boggling. People in tech have no clue how complicated and inefficient construction and real estate can be. It's simply too complicated for a computer to solve.


Extremely mistaken about this.  Buying a home right now, and my buyer's agent has been invaluable and worth every penny
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.