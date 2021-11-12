 Skip to content
Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. Our theme this week: As Daylight Saving Time has come to an end, we'll be creating poems about "time". Write for us a haiku, limerick, free verse, sonnet, etc, all newly-created for this contest
E-Brake [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Welcome Fark Artists to our Fartist Friday Contest. Our theme this week: As Daylight Saving Time has come to an end, we'll be creating poems about "time". Write for us a haiku, limerick, free verse, sonnet, etc - your choice. All votable entries must be newly-created especially for this contest.

Tippy the Turtle's Tips!


Fark user imageRemember: All votable entries must be newly-created this week for the contest!

Contest Rules:

One (1) individual entry item per post please, and a total of three (3) entries posted maximum allowed per person.

All votable entries must follow this week's theme requirements. Posts that don't follow the theme will remain but have Voting disabled. Be sure to check the theme!

Prize: Bragging rights and a mention in the Fark NotNewsletter!

Hearty congratulations to last week's contest winner dothemath with their "Fifth Ward, Houston" portrait - and check out all our talented F'Artistes!

FFFUQ (Fartist Friday Frequently Unasked Questions):

What? Fartist Fridays are weekly creativity contests that you can participate in with things you have on hand since many of us are stuck at home right now. If you have an idea for a future contest theme please post it here or send it along to Farkback.

Why? To have fun showing off our skills (or lack thereof!) while we practice socially distancing together, and to vote for your favorite entries.

When? This contest is submitted on Thursdays with entries open immediately to TotalFarkers (membership has its privileges!), then it goes to the Main Page on Friday. Entries close around midnight Eastern on Sunday night. All times are approximate because we're all drunk.

How Does Voting Work? Check the "Enable voting for this entry" box. If you forget, just report it and ask. All entries that meet the contest theme are considered eligible for voting, so please mention if you prefer voting NOT be enabled.

Check out past F'artiste contests by clicking on the Topic Tag and check the weekly Fark NotNewsletter for info on that week's contest theme ahead of time. All skill levels encouraged (as you can see from my sample below) and most importantly: We're all in this together so let's create some F'Arts together - Fark Arts, that is.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
The grandfather clock in the front hall ran faster before it broke.
Some internal spring that had fallen out of place,
Tightened, tightened, tightened before it snapped.
At first it went unnoticed,
Our slightly early arrivals the only evidence.
Eventually it was compared to a cell phone,
Or more likely, the morning news chyron on the kitchen TV,
And the discrepancy became plain.
Nudging the hands back to their rightful place,
We spent months ignoring its downfall.
When it died, there were no witnesses.
A morning's flurry of activity went on as always,
Then a glance on the way out the door led to confusion.
It's not 2:27 - it should say 7:15 or thereabouts.
Oh well, time to go, we'll worry about the clock later.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
I wake up - it's dark
I come home from work - it's dark
And I whisper - fark...
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Time to take a shiat
Wash hands, brush teeth, and breakfast
Sunrise over dunes
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Darkness all I see
Rage against dying of light
I hate Standard time
 
E-Brake [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

E-Brake: (Not quiet a...


And I didn't quite spell that right, d'oh. Funny how loud a typo can be.
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
sodarksoearly
When do the lights come on it's so dark already?
I think this is the right *bonk*goddammit my toe!

-- e. e. earguy
 
Yammering_Splat_Vector [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
The sun comes up. The sun goes down.
The dead get buried in the ground.
Quantum space is just a void,
Without real rhyme or reason,
It's always right to be annoyed,
When morons toy with seasons.
Leave the God Damned clocks alone!
This farce has no real meaning.
Except to rob you of the time,
You'd like to use for dreaming.
Time for D.S.T. to die,
The morning should not wait,
For one more hour lost or gained,
Before we celebrate.
It's time to end this foolish curse,
Delays are just excuses,
There's no real reason to sustain,
This crapload of abuses.
Bid Adieu to sleepless days,
And restless nights of woe,
You know I'm right - so gird your loins,
Cause' D.S.T. must go.
 
verchad [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
No concept at first,
And then as I grow older,
Never have enough.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
How To Tell Time

When I see a digital clock
I always imagine its analog:
hands folded in prayer at midnight
or pointing to the hand in my pocket
at half past overtime.

A mechanical timepiece is honest.
Its journal is open for audit,
what was, is, and gonna
on its face all laid bare;
every when is a where upon it.

But a digital clock is cagey,
showing neither what will be nor maybe.
It can't even tick,
like a broken Limerick
4:18 4:18 4:18
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mekong delta, 1969

Ok fellas make

sure your bibles are in their

waterproof cases
 
zjoik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The clock time is wrong
Another hour i sleep?
Feed me i am cat
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
his one dimensional man

yesterday died a slow death

a fist unclenched

a yellow balloon circled the sun.

every thought

came forward to

ask for forgiveness.

    no city makes you feel

less alone.

   your sister got the sleeping sickness

and tied her blanket into knots.

  futurism espoused

the rejection of the past

   a celebration of speed.

    machinery, violence, youth.

the villagers want nothing from science.

they have the forest

dark bread and cucumber

rabbit stew.

they cannot sniff

the parishioners of progress

downwind and narrow eyed

waiting

for the snapped finger of history.
 
Kegovitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frantically time
stretches out when the phone screams.
and I'm on the can.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ford Prefect once said
that time is an illusion
lunchtime, doubly so

(I'm eating lunch right now.)
 
