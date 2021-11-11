 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Man's request to have neighbors look after his Stradivarius collection leads to unbelievable violins   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
31
    More: Sick, Antonio Stradivari, Violin, fellow German Volker Grannass, Stradivarius, Police Commissioner Hugo Grance, valuable Stradivarius violins, Cello, Italian luthier Antonio Stradivari  
•       •       •

1357 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Nov 2021 at 10:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When 62-year-0ld luthier and museum owner Bernard Raymond von Bredow asked his neighbor in Paraguay to keep an eye on his valuable Stradivarius violins while he went on a trip, he likely never thought the decision would be fatal.

Considering ONE Stradivarius can be worth over ten million, even letting someone else know you have one is a fatal mistake.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the kind of collection you don't brag about.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No..no.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why didn't they just leave it on the back seat of their car while parked downtown like most people?
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Violin screech
Youtube b5KXG2kOtPo
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stradivariuses?

Stradivarii??
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel a Stradivarius would have a very specific, and close knit, buying market.  It's not an expensive yet ubiquitous item like, say, high end jewelry.  I'd think a stolen Stradivarius would be difficult to sell.  Is there an angle I'm not seeing?
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't understand how you can own one and be simple minded enough to invite people to look after it like it's a family dog.

maybe watch The Red Violin once or twice.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madstand: I feel a Stradivarius would have a very specific, and close knit, buying market.  It's not an expensive yet ubiquitous item like, say, high end jewelry.  I'd think a stolen Stradivarius would be difficult to sell.  Is there an angle I'm not seeing?


I see no rosin to doubt there'd be a buyer.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Provenance can be easily tracked. You don't just wake up and find a Stradivarius in an attic.

I unless it's the ex-Lipinski.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was today years old when I learned that a stringed instrument maker is a luthier. Need to file that one in my brain for pub trivia.

So sorry to hear about this. I hope the violins and certificates will be found.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did this result in a missing Stradivarius? Only one way to find it
Stratovarius - Hunting High And Low
Youtube N2l8KtdQ7Ek
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madstand: I feel a Stradivarius would have a very specific, and close knit, buying market.  It's not an expensive yet ubiquitous item like, say, high end jewelry.  I'd think a stolen Stradivarius would be difficult to sell.  Is there an angle I'm not seeing?


It's like stolen artwork. Experts in the field would know it was stolen, so you'd have to sell it to an unscrupulous collector. There are apparently wealthy people who would pay big bucks for that kind of thing, and keep it hidden, just for the thrill of owning it.

How a thief would make contact with such a buyer I have no idea. I guess I'm just not cut out for a life of crime.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 1 hour ago  

allears: Madstand: I feel a Stradivarius would have a very specific, and close knit, buying market.  It's not an expensive yet ubiquitous item like, say, high end jewelry.  I'd think a stolen Stradivarius would be difficult to sell.  Is there an angle I'm not seeing?

It's like stolen artwork. Experts in the field would know it was stolen, so you'd have to sell it to an unscrupulous collector. There are apparently wealthy people who would pay big bucks for that kind of thing, and keep it hidden, just for the thrill of owning it.

How a thief would make contact with such a buyer I have no idea. I guess I'm just not cut out for a life of crime.


Thieves know fences, fences know unscrupulous buyers. It's a market as old as commerce itself.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sax is not normally keyed in A minor.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a bunch of morans. Even if they had acquired the certificates they still would have been in deep schitt when the previous owner turned up dead and this guy suddenly has the violins and the certificates? Yeah. This is not the type of thing you steal and try to sell. It is a shame that Paraguay does not have the death penalty.
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madstand: I feel a Stradivarius would have a very specific, and close knit, buying market.  It's not an expensive yet ubiquitous item like, say, high end jewelry.  I'd think a stolen Stradivarius would be difficult to sell.  Is there an angle I'm not seeing?


I was thinking the same thing.

I'm sure they'll all documented and it would immediately be known as stolen.

Even an unethical collector probably wouldn't want to get involved in a, "yeah, we tortured a child to death to get this."
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh? So how did so many people with German last names end up in Paraguay?

Violent apples don't fall far from the tree I guess...
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
becoming a luthier, or stringed instrument maker.

I learned a new word today.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sgt Otter: Madstand: I feel a Stradivarius would have a very specific, and close knit, buying market.  It's not an expensive yet ubiquitous item like, say, high end jewelry.  I'd think a stolen Stradivarius would be difficult to sell.  Is there an angle I'm not seeing?

I was thinking the same thing.

I'm sure they'll all documented and it would immediately be known as stolen.

Even an unethical collector probably wouldn't want to get involved in a, "yeah, we tortured a child to death to get this."


Unless the "thieves" are really just common grade violent idiots who've bitten off WAY more than they can chew, the piece(s) were bought *before* they were stolen.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

allears: Madstand: I feel a Stradivarius would have a very specific, and close knit, buying market.  It's not an expensive yet ubiquitous item like, say, high end jewelry.  I'd think a stolen Stradivarius would be difficult to sell.  Is there an angle I'm not seeing?

It's like stolen artwork. Experts in the field would know it was stolen, so you'd have to sell it to an unscrupulous collector. There are apparently wealthy people who would pay big bucks for that kind of thing, and keep it hidden, just for the thrill of owning it.

How a thief would make contact with such a buyer I have no idea. I guess I'm just not cut out for a life of crime.


You'd need to know the type of person that would have the contacts to do it, or be commissioned by someone that does.  Isn't the kind of thing you can just hint around at to Vinny down at the sketchy pawnshop on 24th
 
baorao
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
he owned 4!?

and just how many Germans live in Paraguay? I wonder if this "neighbor" was casing him in the extreme.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Madstand: I feel a Stradivarius would have a very specific, and close knit, buying market.  It's not an expensive yet ubiquitous item like, say, high end jewelry.  I'd think a stolen Stradivarius would be difficult to sell.  Is there an angle I'm not seeing?


Human greed? Never underestimate people who want to hoard. And do it below the board. Because "fark da man".
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

baorao: and just how many Germans live in Paraguay?


Like in many other South American countries, more than they would like you to know.

/to be fair, there are legitimate communities of Germans in South America, too, to the extent that they even have their own dialects.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
62-year-0ld luthier...murder of von Bredow and his 14-year-old daughter

I guess it's a bit more than late to recommend getting a vasectomy at 47
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: 62-year-0ld luthier...murder of von Bredow and his 14-year-old daughter

I guess it's a bit more than late to recommend getting a vasectomy at 47


The guy had enough money to own FOUR Stradivarius violins - becoming a father at 47 presented zero hurdles to him.
 
Veloram
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Madstand: I feel a Stradivarius would have a very specific, and close knit, buying market.  It's not an expensive yet ubiquitous item like, say, high end jewelry.  I'd think a stolen Stradivarius would be difficult to sell.  Is there an angle I'm not seeing?


Rich people love drama, and nothing is quite as dramatic as stolen high-end merch
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I did a report on Paraguay for 8th grade social studies; I basically picked it at random.

I have zero desire to ever visit Paraguay
 
thornhill
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Madstand: I feel a Stradivarius would have a very specific, and close knit, buying market.  It's not an expensive yet ubiquitous item like, say, high end jewelry.  I'd think a stolen Stradivarius would be difficult to sell.  Is there an angle I'm not seeing?


There are a few options:

Sell it back to the insurance company. If they're ok the hook for the full value, they'll gladly pay the thieves for it back.

Sell it to someone who wants it for their private collection.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i don't understand this story, who on earth is wealthy enough to own 4 strads, but then chooses to just keep them at home, and casually let your neighbors know they are there?

i would assume somebody like that keeps security staff on site. so unless they were involved (not at all impossible, their pay couldn't come near the worth of all 4 strads) how did this happen?

even if this luthier (and i, too, learned a new word, yay!) wanted to hold these violins in his hands every damn day and try to mind-meld their secrets out of them, and then put those secrets into his own creations, WHY THE F*CK would he tell anyone he had such a room in his house!

if i were him i'm not sure my daughter would have known they were in the house. certainly not the neighbors!

and now no one alive will admit to knows where the instruments or paperwork are, currently?

could this story be fake? some kind of weird-post-nazi-maybe/ultra-rich people/impossibly stupid/and horrific child torture and double murder! attention getting fake story? did the guy ever really own 4 strads?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

luna1580: i don't understand this story, who on earth is wealthy enough to own 4 strads, but then chooses to just keep them at home, and casually let your neighbors know they are there?

i would assume somebody like that keeps security staff on site. so unless they were involved (not at all impossible, their pay couldn't come near the worth of all 4 strads) how did this happen?

even if this luthier (and i, too, learned a new word, yay!) wanted to hold these violins in his hands every damn day and try to mind-meld their secrets out of them, and then put those secrets into his own creations, WHY THE F*CK would he tell anyone he had such a room in his house!

if i were him i'm not sure my daughter would have known they were in the house. certainly not the neighbors!

and now no one alive will admit to knows where the instruments or paperwork are, currently?

could this story be fake? some kind of weird-post-nazi-maybe/ultra-rich people/impossibly stupid/and horrific child torture and double murder! attention getting fake story? did the guy ever really own 4 strads?


Arrogant people that are so used to buying off the law they forget that people can just come up to them and farking kill them if they're motivated enough,
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.