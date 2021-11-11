 Skip to content
(InsideNova)   We all get trapped down here   (insidenova.com) divider line
    More: Misc, Rescue, rescue units, Loudoun County, Virginia, trapped patients, Washington Dulles International Airport, Fairfax County, Virginia, Loudoun County Fire, space rescue operations  
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
fire and rescue workers initiated a rapid confined space rescue by deploying a single rescuer with back-up rescuers in place to make contact with the two patients and physically remove them, the release said.

One of our guys went down there and dragged them out
 
stuffy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
this explains a lot about that county...
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Got a storm drain next to the sidewalk outside our house. For October one year I make a cutout of Pennywise's head, made a wood stand of appropriate length and stuck it down there. Occasionally I'd hear screams from someone walking by on the other side of the street.

This year I just tied a red balloon to a rock and chucked it down there.

I am a bad man.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mjjt: fire and rescue workers initiated a rapid confined space rescue by deploying a single rescuer with back-up rescuers in place to make contact with the two patients and physically remove them, the release said.

One of our guys went down there and dragged them out


Had to be a very small guy in order to get through the 16" pipe, but more likely he was in a larger pipe and could talk the kids through it. One probably got freaked out and refused to move.

The guy who rescued "Baby Jessica" way back in the day had no collarbone, which allowed him to get into the very narrow space.
 
Bith Set Me Up [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
