(News 10 Albany)   ♫ But I would walk 200 miles, And I would walk 200 more, Just to be the feline who walked a lotta miles, To return to your door on Caturday ♫   (news10.com) divider line
    More: Caturday  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Happy Birthday, domari!
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pueblonative
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Dollars to donuts the cat hitched a ride on a dog.
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Am I just high from cleaning the bathroom on different chemicals, or is this one already on the Main page?
 
marleymaniac
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's effing Thursday!?!
 
jjorsett [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Am I just high from cleaning the bathroom on different chemicals, or is this one already on the Main page?


That's where I'm seeing it, and I'm a commoner
 
kabloink
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What's going on here? My tortie bobtail.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Am I just high from cleaning the bathroom on different chemicals, or is this one already on the Main page?


If it's not Thursday, then I'm high, too.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 300x500]


This is green on Thursday??
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size


Gets it.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Thank Bast for Caturday!! Really lousy week at work. So bad in fact that I took the whole day today for my doctors appointment. I did have a legit headache this morning and I thought, "F-it" not going to fight it, gonna take some meds and go back to sleep!!

On a brighter note, I got to see Eli's Boy carry the flag for the Soldiers and Sailors Monument for the Veterans Day parade. Live Stream rockes. Proud Mum moment for sure.
 
patrick767
‘’ less than a minute ago  

pueblonative: Dollars to donuts the cat hitched a ride on a dog.


My money's on the cat being a hobo and hopping a train.
 
