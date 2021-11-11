 Skip to content
(6ABC Philadelphia)   Philadelphia: still an FAFO kinda town. Even at the Christmas Village in Love Park   (6abc.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Security, City officials, English-language films, Security guard, Love, Christmas tree, Philadelphia, Christmas village  
769 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Nov 2021 at 7:29 PM (1 hour ago)



16 Comments
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"When the partner walked over to the guy and told him to move he said 'we could do this the easy way or the hard way.' The partner said that the guy said, 'I am going to do it the hard way,'" she said.

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, when you put Christmas Village in the middle of Love Park these things are bound to happen. It's like adding shock to nitroglycerin. Boom.
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Note: This guy will serve 30 years.  Lil' Kyle will get off with a suspended sentence.

The difference is clear as black and white.
 
savalas
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The baby says "loving father, brutally murdered"...

... but the arm tats say "I'm going to do this the 'hard way'"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Philadelphia- the City of Brotherly Hate.
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm not saying he shouldn't get in trouble, but I understand.  Dude smashed his face, if it were me I'd be angry AF to say the least and probably need to be restrained for my own safety before I hulked out on him.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Darth_Lukecash: Note: This guy will serve 30 years.  Lil' Kyle will get off with a suspended sentence.

The difference is clear as black and white.


Because the security guard apparently had a record and just having a gun is 10 years?
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Darth_Lukecash: Note: This guy will serve 30 years.  Lil' Kyle will get off with a suspended sentence.

The difference is clear as black and white.

Because the security guard apparently had a record and just having a gun is 10 years?


Kyle wasn't supposed to have a gun either.

But the answer is Philadelphia is bound to have a more competent DA
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bluenovaman: I'm not saying he shouldn't get in trouble, but I understand.  Dude smashed his face, if it were me I'd be angry AF to say the least and probably need to be restrained for my own safety before I hulked out on him.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Keep in mind the security guy ran away after getting popped in the face to go get a gun he shouldn't have had just so he could come back and light this guy up.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I would say "a FAFO kinda town" because I say it as a word, rather than individual letters.

/you're welcome
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TheReject: bluenovaman: I'm not saying he shouldn't get in trouble, but I understand.  Dude smashed his face, if it were me I'd be angry AF to say the least and probably need to be restrained for my own safety before I hulked out on him.

[Fark user image image 512x384]

Keep in mind the security guy ran away after getting popped in the face to go get a gun he shouldn't have had just so he could come back and light this guy up.


Not saying I'm a bad ass.  Just know how I've reacted in the past and it's gotten me in lots of trouble unfortunately.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Darth_Lukecash: RTOGUY: Darth_Lukecash: Note: This guy will serve 30 years.  Lil' Kyle will get off with a suspended sentence.

The difference is clear as black and white.

Because the security guard apparently had a record and just having a gun is 10 years?

Kyle wasn't supposed to have a gun either.

But the answer is Philadelphia is bound to have a more competent DA


A felon in possession of a firearm is a federal felony. A minor in possession of a firearm is a state level misdemeanor, in the states where it's not just 100% legal.

Not all prohibitions on owning a firearm are the same.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TheReject: bluenovaman: I'm not saying he shouldn't get in trouble, but I understand.  Dude smashed his face, if it were me I'd be angry AF to say the least and probably need to be restrained for my own safety before I hulked out on him.

[Fark user image image 512x384]

Keep in mind the security guy ran away after getting popped in the face to go get a gun he shouldn't have had just so he could come back and light this guy up.


Pretty much this. If you walk away and come back to finish up in round two it's premeditated. Especially if you're a felon with a firearm.

If his face got smashed and he just beat the brakes off the guy? That's understandable.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hi, I'm the reverse-the-races bot. I'm here to reverse the racial components of the story to encourage a dialogue on racial equity.
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: TheReject: bluenovaman: I'm not saying he shouldn't get in trouble, but I understand.  Dude smashed his face, if it were me I'd be angry AF to say the least and probably need to be restrained for my own safety before I hulked out on him.

[Fark user image image 512x384]

Keep in mind the security guy ran away after getting popped in the face to go get a gun he shouldn't have had just so he could come back and light this guy up.

Pretty much this. If you walk away and come back to finish up in round two it's premeditated. Especially if you're a felon with a firearm.

If his face got smashed and he just beat the brakes off the guy? That's understandable.


And that's what I was trying to convey before I fell into the billy-badass nonsense.  Leaving and coming back will do him in.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AstroJesus: Hi, I'm the reverse-the-races bot. I'm here to reverse the racial components of the story to encourage a dialogue on racial equity.


We'll need the victim's high school grad picture for the media.
 
