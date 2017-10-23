 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   "Hey, how YOU dune?"   (cnn.com) divider line
47
    More: Repeat, Canary Islands, Tourism, Dune, wild sand dunes, Gran Canaria, tourist hotspots, Spanish island of Gran Canaria, Beach  
•       •       •

1653 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Nov 2021 at 7:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTA: The reserve was originally created with education as a "primary activity."

Mission accomplished!
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Damn baby, you're one hell of a dancer. You've attracted the attention of the worm!"
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you want sand in your vagina?  Because that's how you get sand in your vagina.
 
jjorsett [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sex on sand. Owie. Owie. Owie.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oooooh, sex nests in the dunes! *buys plane ticket*
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like they need to educate people to "Leave nothing but footprints, take away nothing but a smile".
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Seems like they need to educate people to "Leave nothing but butt prints, take away nothing but a smile".


FTFY
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should make a porno and call it Dune.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People suck.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean this hasn't stopped since the last thread about this?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canary Islands - Land of Dogging

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size

I'd hit it.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tasteme: [external-preview.redd.it image 640x407]
I'd hit it.


Reported.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
geekologie.comView Full Size
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Say what?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehellisthis: Do you want sand in your vagina?  Because that's how you get sand in your vagina.


After reading the article I get the sense there's not really much vagina involved, but the author is going out of the way not to say why.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolfBlitzer: tasteme: [external-preview.redd.it image 640x407]
I'd hit it.

Reported.


Reported and noted: RolfBlitzer: "Does not acclimate well with sand dunes"
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zik-Zak: [Fark user image image 460x563]


/shakes tiny fist
//fark BFE Wisconsin and its shiatty internet
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Mnemia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The (pubic) lice must flow.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking humans.....
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, a vacation on Arrakis would be one way of adding spice to your long-term relationship.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spice orgy, you're doing it wrong
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehellisthis: Do you want sand in your vagina?  Because that's how you get sand in your vagina.


I definitely ANAL (Am Not A Lawyer), but I interpreted the language to mean there was frequent ejaculative anal intercourse going on.  At no point were any vaginas involved.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark without rhythm and you won't attract the worm.
 
smokewon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: Do you want sand in your vagina?  Because that's how you get sand in your vagina.


Well she was like that when I married her. The sand was an improvement.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Clearly this is people being influenced by music they shouldn't be listening to, and acting out the lyrics. I blame Rupert Holmes!

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
cdn1.buyacar.co.ukView Full Size
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Pestifer: farking humans.....


I've always found that's the easiest way for farking to be enjoyable...
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Eravior: "Damn baby, you're one hell of a dancer. You've attracted the attention of the worm!"


Usul, we have wormsign the likes of which even God has never seen!
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: [Fark user image image 460x563]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Take away from this story:  if you want to be eco friendly, stick with glory holes.
 
nytmare
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sandy Hookup
 
ToasterRadio
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I do not get this. I don't give a shiat. Why would anybody give a shiat?

Oh yeah, something about the climate or some shiat? TL;DR

I don't care. If they were doing on my front lawn, yeah, I wouldn't like that. But I have a garden hose. I'd spray them like stuck together dogs. They'd go away.

This is what they need: Drones directing watery air strikes. Problem solved.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ToasterRadio: I do not get this. I don't give a shiat. Why would anybody give a shiat?

Oh yeah, something about the climate or some shiat? TL;DR

I don't care. If they were doing on my front lawn, yeah, I wouldn't like that. But I have a garden hose. I'd spray them like stuck together dogs. They'd go away.

This is what they need: Drones directing watery air strikes. Problem solved.


Because nobody wants to see pudgy British tourists have a bit of the old slap and tickle.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This implies that locals are actually the ones having all the sex. Tourists having sex would imply... tourism.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Personally I don't like sand. It's coarse and rough and irritating and it gets everywhere.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: Do you want sand in your vagina?  Because that's how you get sand in your vagina.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indy_kid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: They should make a porno and call it Dune.


Dune It

FTFY.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [Fark user image image 425x604]


"The flying carpet really tied the dune together."
 
alienated
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So today they put up some fairly high dunes at the back ( towards PCH ) @ Zuma. Driving by I saw so many kids having a great time. That made my day.
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RolfBlitzer: They should make a porno and call it Dune.


Speaking as an Oscar Isaac fan, they already did.
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.