(KTLA Los Angeles)   One flu over the covid's deaths   (ktla.com) divider line
24
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah this winter Flu season could make things very "interesting," in the Chinese curse sense of the word.  Overlap infections are coming, and several articles I have read suggested waning immunity from a near non existent season last year, could make this year much worse.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The death was in a middle-aged resident with multiple underlying medical conditions, health officials said in a news release.

It wasn't a flu death, he died of something else! The hospitals must be being paid to say it's the flu!

/s
 
jjorsett [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got my flu vaccine weeks ago cuz Kaiser had a drive-thru clinic going when I was there for another reason. Convenient.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a good step forward towards normalcy.
 
thepresence
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crisis Actor.
 
Flerkenpie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thepresence: Crisis Actor.


wrong
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PSA/CSB: Got my flu and COVID booster at the same time. Just plan to take the next day off. Your body is going to be working a lot that day. Had no symptoms first dose, minor symptoms second dose, and usually a mild fever from the flu vaccine. Was on my ass that next day.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good headline.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thepresence: Crisis Actor.


How much acting does it take to play dead? You just lay there! By that measure, I'm an actor every time I go to sleep. Where's my Academy Award for Best Performance in a Non Snoring Role?
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: thepresence: Crisis Actor.

How much acting does it take to play dead? You just lay there! By that measure, I'm an actor every time I go to sleep. Where's my Academy Award for Best Performance in a Non Snoring Role?


First you gotta stop snoring.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: thepresence: Crisis Actor.

How much acting does it take to play dead? You just lay there! By that measure, I'm an actor every time I go to sleep. Where's my Academy Award for Best Performance in a Non Snoring Role?


*you just lie
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marbleisheavy: Boojum2k: thepresence: Crisis Actor.

How much acting does it take to play dead? You just lay there! By that measure, I'm an actor every time I go to sleep. Where's my Academy Award for Best Performance in a Non Snoring Role?

First you gotta stop snoring.


One of my (ok, few) good traits, according to various partners, is that I sleep very silently. Also I'm better than an electric blanket.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KB202: Boojum2k: thepresence: Crisis Actor.

How much acting does it take to play dead? You just lay there! By that measure, I'm an actor every time I go to sleep. Where's my Academy Award for Best Performance in a Non Snoring Role?

*you just lie


No, I'm being honest, really!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: thepresence: Crisis Actor.

How much acting does it take to play dead? You just lay there! By that measure, I'm an actor every time I go to sleep. Where's my Academy Award for Best Performance in a Non Snoring Role?


Tobin Bell did a fantastic job in "Saw".
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Heamer: Good headline.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Masking and distancing should stay. But, Bill Maher would rather let people die.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: thepresence: Crisis Actor.

How much acting does it take to play dead? You just lay there! By that measure, I'm an actor every time I go to sleep. Where's my Academy Award for Best Performance in a Non Snoring Role?


Kevin Costner's best role was in The Big Chill
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/for flu, that is
//today marks six months since second Pfizer dose
///getting the booster tomorrow
 
will.i.ain't [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Marbleisheavy: Boojum2k: thepresence: Crisis Actor.

How much acting does it take to play dead? You just lay there! By that measure, I'm an actor every time I go to sleep. Where's my Academy Award for Best Performance in a Non Snoring Role?

First you gotta stop snoring.

One of my (ok, few) good traits, according to various partners, is that I sleep very silently. Also I'm better than an electric blanket.


Same here, it used to freak out wife2.0 to the point she would check to see if I was breathing.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The death was in a resident with multiple underlying medical conditions

The return of the qualifier.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: thepresence: Crisis Actor.

How much acting does it take to play dead? You just lay there! By that measure, I'm an actor every time I go to sleep. Where's my Academy Award for Best Performance in a Non Snoring Role?


wow non snoring. I've stayed in cheap motels and woke the people next door. Non snoring, must be nice.
Fun fact in a typical flu season 20k to 30k die each year. The last "bad" flu season 60k died. That was when Biden was VP and they hadn't done anything to replenish the national stockpile. Ahh simple times.
 
wantingout
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
oh they're actually reporting flu deaths this year?
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I got my flu Oct 27.  Got my booster today.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Subby, I'd just like to say that your headline was marvelous.
 
