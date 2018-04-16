 Skip to content
 
(Boing Boing)   DNA evidence puts man in prison for A) murder B) arson C) tree poaching   (boingboing.net)
21
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maury: You are the logger...
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, now I could go for a poached tree
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where'd he find a pan big enough?
 
alienated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The chances of the DNA match being just a coincidence were found to be 1 in 1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,​000,000,000.

So there is a chance.
 
wedelw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.......snowdropping ?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It doesn't say in the article, but I'm going to pretend he was big, angry Australian with anger issues towards trees
 
Porous Horace [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's slightly embarassing when tree dna leads to a sexual assault conviction.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LAWSUITS NEWS & LEGAL INFORMATION
PINK FLESH APPLES
Monterey, CA: (May-07-08) Priscilla Higuera, a Carmel Valley woman, brought a lawsuit against Earthbound Farms, alleging that Earthbound's research director sneaked onto her Tassajara Road property and took clippings from her rare apple tree to propagate a profitable orchard. Higuera filed the lawsuit in January 2007, claiming that she came home one day in 2001 to find someone had hacked clippings from her 75-year-old apple tree.

The tree is said to produce a rare variety of pink-fleshed fruit. In October 2006, she saw Mark Marino of Earthbound Farms quoted in a local newspaper about a rare pink apple tree in Carmel Valley, and how he had sleuthed it out to start a new orchard. Records show that Earthbound Farms had been selling the fruit to upscale local restaurants, including Sierra Mar at the Post Ranch Inn and Marinus at the Bernardus Lodge.

As part of a settlement reached in the case, sources said that Earthbound Farms, though not admitting wrongdoing, agreed to pay Higuera a six-figure settlement to resolve claims. Additionally, the company and its parent, Natural Selection Foods, agreed to turn over its entire fall harvest to Higuera, and then carefully uproot the 150 trees so they can be transplanted to a location of her choice. Marino, who earlier denied the allegations against him, later admitted his actions in a deposition for the lawsuit. [THE MONTEREY COUNTY HERALD: C.V. WOMAN PREVAILS OVER EARTHBOUND]
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
telegraph.co.ukView Full Size


"Oh Bevis! I thought you were so butch."
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not the first time tree DNA has sent someone to prison, and this case is way less interesting than at least one previous case
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The last thing she said to the poachers was  "How 'bout THEM apples?"

/harrumph!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Spiffy tag?
SPIFFY tag??
You get an article like this and you go for the spiffy tag??!
 
nytmare
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
DNA evidence has been used to find cheaters in fishing tournaments.

Someone* caught fish early and cached them alive in the lake ahead of time.  A witness reported it to officials, who sneaked out to the fish and took DNA samples.  When the cheater turned in the fish, a DNA test proved beyond any doubt that they were not caught during the contest.

In the fishing community, it was Lance Armstrong level disgrace.

*Too lazy to look it up myself
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I gotta say Spiffy was definitely the right choice there Subby. There is not enough forensic analysis of tree DNA out there.  Meanwhile this bezerk bozo is still rolling free
Fark user imageView Full Size

/also: The chances of the DNA match being just a coincidence were found to be 1 in 1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,​000,000,000.
C'mon this is why we teach exponents.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

DNA can tell age?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Never mind. I see what you are saying. Seems a bit far fetched.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

nytmare: [Fark user image 480x750]


Granted it's been quite a few years since I've seen Evil Dead, but...I don't remember that part of the infamous "tree scene" at all.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Law & Order: Arboretum. ("rustle, rustle!")
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Not the first time morning wood got someone in trouble.
 
