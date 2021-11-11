 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   These charts show the spread of the insidious seasonal malaise   (nbcnews.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The only Christmas music you need:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
madmusic.comView Full Size

"Ding Fries Are Done" (from this album, which is glorious) is the best Christmas song ever. Fight me.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
WHY IS FARK COMPLICIT IN THIS TREACHERY?!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
we should simply call it the "Hollandaise".
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"insidious seasonal malaise"- pumpkin spice mayo?
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ah, 2015, that last innocent year when we stopped listening after Dec 30th.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The two songs that send me into a seasonal, homicidal rage are:
"Simply having a wonderful Christmas time" by Paul MCartney
And
"Last Christmas" by George Michael
God help anyone on the road if one of those comes on while I'm driving .
 
kabloink
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What happened in May 2018? Was there an extra Christmas I didn't know about?
 
