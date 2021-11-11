 Skip to content
(ABC 6 Providence)   89 year old man earns Ph.D. and fulfills dream of being physicist, having defended his thesis on the quantum mechanics of how those dang kids can be simultaneously on his lawn and off his lawn   (abc6.com) divider line
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could have been a physicist with just a bachelor's.  Farking overachievers.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His next project will be figuring out how it's possible to walk uphill both ways to and from school.
 
MLWS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you do it when you are too old to matter? what's the point? this is dumb.
 
saywhat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Schrodinger's lawn!
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great but has he auditioned for American Idol?

John Hetlinger Singing Let The Bodies Hit The Floor.
Youtube PhdrSiVXqTM
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chucknasty: you do it when you are too old to matter? what's the point? this is dumb.


Because an inherent part of doing a phd is doing original, new research, as explained im the article, in this case on Fermions.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chucknasty: you do it when you are too old to matter? what's the point? this is dumb.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Good on ya, old timer.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

saywhat: Schrodinger's lawn!


Until someone looks at the lawn.
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he hurries, he can still get tenure
 
Hankie Fest [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I just finished my doctorate at 57. Feels good at all the ages. Good work, old fella!
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
fermions can be changed into bosons , thanks I read that as furries can turn into bosoms.
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
chucknasty:

you do it when you are too old to anti-matter? what's the point? this is dumb.

Fixed that for ya.
 
Hankie Fest [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

chucknasty: you do it when you are too old to matter? what's the point? this is dumb.


User name on point.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I once had a checkup by a medical doctor who was in his 60's and had just finished his residency. Impressive 2nd career.
 
i.voted.for.Drew
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I similarly went back at 50 to get my doctorate. Left the world of software development to become a college professor (in Accounting!) because I needed the credentials to be taken seriously.

I guess he is now Dr. Steiner, M.D.

I salute his fortitude to take this on for his own sake, not just to impress the rest of us.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I once fapped 6 times in an afternoon, so I understand the feeling of accomplishment
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
His thesis was "I'm gonna spend my student loan money on hookers and blow and not repay a cent."
 
Hankie Fest [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Nosatril: His thesis was "I'm gonna spend my student loan money on hookers and blow and not repay a cent."


Student loans won't pay for doctorate degrees. Most of us, especially second career doctorate people, pay cash.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Steiner studied hematology at Tufts University and biochemistry at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology before becoming a hematologist at Brown University. He became a full professor and led the hematology section of the medical school at Brown from 1985 to 1994.

Steiner helped establish a research program in hematology at the University of North Carolina, which he directed until he retired from medicine in 2000 and returned to Rhode Island.

That's an impressive career. To follow that up with earning a Ph.D in physics after retirement is as well.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You can observe the kids' position on their lawn or their velocity as they run away when you chase them off of it, but not both simultaneously.
 
drtgb
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Earned my doctorate at the ripe old age of 55. It was quite fun going back to school and being challenged intellectually.

When I finished my masters at the age of 24, I was burned out on school, lectures, writing papers and anything connected with academia. I started kindergarten at 4 so I basically went to school for twenty years straight. The final year was not fun but I needed the degree for my field.

Good for Mr. 89 year old physics guy. Well done!
 
