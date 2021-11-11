 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KING 5 News)   While some might find this story of a World War II veteran's body ending up in the hands of a "for-profit" body broker to be horrifying, others of us having learned that you can just buy dead bodies and have new plans for the weekend   (king5.com) divider line
30
    More: Followup, Death, Louisiana funeral director, 98-year-old man's body, profit companies, company conducts lab tests, BATON ROUGE, host body, infectious diseases  
•       •       •

364 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Nov 2021 at 3:20 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We were like, 'Oh my God. This is awful. This is terrible,'" said Greg Clark, the owner of Church Funeral Services.

And then we were like "Anyways... These hoes don't pay for themselves...."
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My favorite missing corpse story is still "lady donates body to science, gets blown up by Army, her son isn't thrilled about it."
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Location of the event:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Meatsim1 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Reminds me of that guy who donated his dead mother's body to research but all they wanted was her brain to do Alzheimer's research or something. So they did the logical thing and beheaded the corpse then sold the rest of the body to the Department of Defense to test out unarmored vehicles with live explosives
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Seems like you could check a box on a form making sure your body ends up with a medical school or real science.
 
Snort
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There is money in death apparently.
 
nytmare
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Chiropractic Physicians Board of Nevada confirms that Nassiri's doctor's license was revoked in 2011 for unprofessional misconduct.

How bad do you have to be for a board of quacks to revoke your quack licence?
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FTFA:

"Saunders' 92-year-old widow, Elsie Saunders, was distraught after learning from KING 5 that her husband's body ended up as the centerpiece at DeathScience.org's $250-$500 a ticket, in-person autopsy event at a downtown Portland Marriot hotel ballroom. A similar event planned for Halloween day in Seattle was canceled."

Is this 2021? Yep must be as it just keeps getting more and more like a dystopian newsfeed update in Tad Williams Otherthand (Obscure?)

Also I hope the FBI somehow gets ahold of the ticket purchasing list cuz there's at least a few future or current serial killers on there.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Harry and Paul - The Office
Youtube hswUfTrmJWQ
 
omg bbq
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WDFark think for a second: FTFA:

"Saunders' 92-year-old widow, Elsie Saunders, was distraught after learning from KING 5 that her husband's body ended up as the centerpiece at DeathScience.org's $250-$500 a ticket, in-person autopsy event at a downtown Portland Marriot hotel ballroom. A similar event planned for Halloween day in Seattle was canceled."

Is this 2021? Yep must be as it just keeps getting more and more like a dystopian newsfeed update in Tad Williams Otherthand (Obscure?)

Also I hope the FBI somehow gets ahold of the ticket purchasing list cuz there's at least a few future or current serial killers on there.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
https://youtu.be/JwFE9tkq4KM
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: My favorite missing corpse story is still "lady donates body to science, gets blown up by Army, her son isn't thrilled about it."


I'd be stoked if they take my dead corpse, stuff it full of C4 and blow the shiat out of me all over the place as everyone cheers, does a high five and all go out for a beer afterwards.

Seems like a fun way to go out.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So these dead bodies you can buy....can you specify the age, sex, and boob size? Because that may affect my plans for this weekend.

Asking for a friend.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Ringshadow: My favorite missing corpse story is still "lady donates body to science, gets blown up by Army, her son isn't thrilled about it."

I'd be stoked if they take my dead corpse, stuff it full of C4 and blow the shiat out of me all over the place as everyone cheers, does a high five and all go out for a beer afterwards.

Seems like a fun way to go out.


In North Korea, you don't even havevto wait til you're dead. Just give a little side eye during a Dear One speech and they'll rig you up in a hurry.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What sounds like someone fisting a mayo jar?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ewww.
 
buster_v
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This event was probably attended by a bunch of edgelords and hipsters-- BUT could I just ask if you think an event like this might have some legitimate purpose if it was attended by people such as writers who wanted to learn about how autopsies are conducted?

And for those of you who object to the company making $500 off each spectator-- just wait until you find out what college costs
 
asciibaron
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Classic 98 Rock bit sums up my thoughts on my death...
'Death by Misadventure' by Lenny and Ziggy
Youtube AuOB0hVOOXM
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Ringshadow: My favorite missing corpse story is still "lady donates body to science, gets blown up by Army, her son isn't thrilled about it."

I'd be stoked if they take my dead corpse, stuff it full of C4 and blow the shiat out of me all over the place as everyone cheers, does a high five and all go out for a beer afterwards.

Seems like a fun way to go out.


I'm a little bummed we don't have nuclear tests any more. Prop my dead ass up nearby for research. Bonus points if you stick a cigarette and a beer in my cold dead hands.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: WDFark think for a second: FTFA:

"Saunders' 92-year-old widow, Elsie Saunders, was distraught after learning from KING 5 that her husband's body ended up as the centerpiece at DeathScience.org's $250-$500 a ticket, in-person autopsy event at a downtown Portland Marriot hotel ballroom. A similar event planned for Halloween day in Seattle was canceled."

Is this 2021? Yep must be as it just keeps getting more and more like a dystopian newsfeed update in Tad Williams Otherthand (Obscure?)

Also I hope the FBI somehow gets ahold of the ticket purchasing list cuz there's at least a few future or current serial killers on there.

[Fark user image image 425x307]


In 100% seriousness I realized this a couple of years ago. Good thing my job is common for many protagonist in them. I may end up surviving and or saving the world or something. Or maybe just not being killed by the singularity as I sip on this cup of ramen.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The family is probably distraught that they aren't getting a piece of that $250-$500 per person fee.

/ FINE. His wife is probably genuinely distraught
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Med Ed Lab's manager, a former chiropractic physician, lost his license in Nevada after he was accused of insurance billing fraud."

Oh, wait.  Hang on a second.

Med Ed Lab's manager, a former chiropractic "physician", lost his license in Nevada after he was accused of insurance billing fraud.

There.  That's better.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I'd be stoked if they take my dead corpse, stuff it full of C4 and blow the shiat out of me all over the place as everyone cheers, does a high five and all go out for a beer afterwards.

Seems like a fun way to go out.


Tell that to the whale.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Donors and their families are spared the cost of burial or cremation services. Once research on a body is complete, cremated remains are returned to the family along with a death certificate free of charge.


When my dad died we did one of those Full Body Anatomical donations.  They told us that his body would be used for science, but I really hope it was more like this:

townsquare.mediaView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: MythDragon: Ringshadow: My favorite missing corpse story is still "lady donates body to science, gets blown up by Army, her son isn't thrilled about it."

I'd be stoked if they take my dead corpse, stuff it full of C4 and blow the shiat out of me all over the place as everyone cheers, does a high five and all go out for a beer afterwards.

Seems like a fun way to go out.

I'm a little bummed we don't have nuclear tests any more. Prop my dead ass up nearby for research. Bonus points if you stick a cigarette and a beer in my cold dead hands.


You know what i'd like? If they'd take my corpse along the next time someone sends a probe to Jupiter, with a detachable part to strap my corpse on and every bit of conceivable disposable instrumentation they can strap to it, then shoot me into Jupiter and record every scrap of info they can about the whole thing.

Will totally never happen, but a man can dream, and i'll finally be off this insane farking planet.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Boojum2k: MythDragon: Ringshadow: My favorite missing corpse story is still "lady donates body to science, gets blown up by Army, her son isn't thrilled about it."

I'd be stoked if they take my dead corpse, stuff it full of C4 and blow the shiat out of me all over the place as everyone cheers, does a high five and all go out for a beer afterwards.

Seems like a fun way to go out.

I'm a little bummed we don't have nuclear tests any more. Prop my dead ass up nearby for research. Bonus points if you stick a cigarette and a beer in my cold dead hands.

You know what i'd like? If they'd take my corpse along the next time someone sends a probe to Jupiter, with a detachable part to strap my corpse on and every bit of conceivable disposable instrumentation they can strap to it, then shoot me into Jupiter and record every scrap of info they can about the whole thing.

Will totally never happen, but a man can dream, and i'll finally be off this insane farking planet.


Damn, that's even better than mine.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.