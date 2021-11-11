 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MPR News)   Small town offering $2,500 if you'll move there and work from their "telecommuting center", which based on the photo appears to be an abandoned liquor store   (mprnews.org) divider line
34
    More: Unlikely, Paul Bunyan, Minnesota, Bemidji, Minnesota, Broadband, Rural area, Rural, Communities, Old and in the Way  
•       •       •

966 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Nov 2021 at 1:50 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Abandoned liquor store?

No farking way.
Set up in a functioning one, and give me a tab, and we'll talk.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is a real opportunity for smaller towns to attract people who can now telecommute or only go into the office for a few days a month.  Build up a decent Internet infrastructure and you're set.  Lots of towns in central NY that aren't too far from larger towns/cities but you get into the countryside very fast.  And those houses are cheap.
 
Valter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
No.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They're going to have to pony up a lot more than that to get people to move. Arkansas is offering $10,000 and a free Mountain bike.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A large open space with only a folding table and a couple of couches, and no phones or privacy, doesn't seem like a very good place to telecommute from. Wait, I see it has a phone booth with an actual old-timey pay phone for some reason. Sounds like a great spot for a conference call.
 
Mouser
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Um, if you're telecommuting, why would you have to move?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sure, you get 2500 bucks but you'd still be in farking Minnesota. I've spent time up north. 2500 bucks would not cover a single winter's liquor tab.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: They're going to have to pony up a lot more than that to get people to move. Arkansas is offering $10,000 and a free Mountain bike.


Not enough
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
OK, I'm in. Where is it? Minnesota? Oh f*ck that, I know what their winters are like.
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Not nearly enough crazy crap on the walls
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mouser: Um, if you're telecommuting, why would you have to move?


And why would you need a "telecommuting center" at all?

At home you can work in your PJs and have a 3 martini lunch
 
special20
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Call me too judgmental but if I had to work in the same room as this guy?
img.apmcdn.orgView Full Size


He doesn't even use cuff clips.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I can't work with the spirit of a spirit store taunting me. At least allow me to drink at work and we'll have a deal.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mouser: Um, if you're telecommuting, why would you have to move?


They hope you move there and use the telecommuting center.  Assuming the telephone company keeps the connection up.  Cletus of the phone company has always had it in for Jed and his 'high falootin' telecommuting iders.   Now Jeb is bringing in outsiders.  Jeb don't care about the town or it's people!  I tells you what.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

enry: This is a real opportunity for smaller towns to attract people who can now telecommute or only go into the office for a few days a month.  Build up a decent Internet infrastructure and you're set.  Lots of towns in central NY that aren't too far from larger towns/cities but you get into the countryside very fast.  And those houses are cheap.


No it's not, and it shouldn't take a lot to figure that out.

- If you need to go in to the office at all, you need to be within commuting distance so nothing has changed for towns outside that
- Just because you don't work in an office doesn't mean you don't want to give up every other amenity that a larger city affords. Again, nothing has changed for towns outside commuting distance.

Small towns are pretty shiatty places to live if you ever do anything outside of wakeup-work-sleep.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Mouser: Um, if you're telecommuting, why would you have to move?

They hope you move there and use the telecommuting center.  Assuming the telephone company keeps the connection up.  Cletus of the phone company has always had it in for Jed and his 'high falootin' telecommuting iders.   Now Jeb is bringing in outsiders.  Jeb don't care about the town or it's people!  I tells you what.


You'll need a Chad, Todd, or Kyle to straighten that out.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fortunately this guy no longer lives there:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The problem with small town living, based upon my serious anecdotal study, (having lived in one, having relatives in one, having read about several) is that you typically find these types of people:

--people who feel stuck there and are dying to get out
--people who don't get along with other people, thus have fled the city and want to be left alone
--people stuck there (want to get out but know they can't) due to family, marriage, business.

As a rule, the catagories above don't tend to be nice people.  They are usually miserable, and find stupid ways to act out in defiance of their situation.  Of course there are other, fine happy people in small towns.  I'm just saying I found them in the minority.  And while not all small towners are small-minded racist bigots, voting demographics tend to show that a majority are happy to vote that way.

This is all, of course, my humble, stupid opinion.  It may or may not ring true.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Telecommuting center?  A place a bunch of people gather to work...

...... So uh.... it's an office?
 
jclaggett
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

flamark: [Fark user image image 536x480]


President Santos seems to have made good use of the White House gym.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Also, I've seen what goes on Bemidji.....
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
hej
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's not telecommuting if I'm leaving my house.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FTA:Winchester said they found that people move away from larger metro areas for three key reasons: a slower pace of life, a safer place to live and a lower cost of housing.

Having moved from a small rural town in MN (which I lived in my whole life) to the "larger metro area" all I can say is you're probably making a mistake.

a slower pace of life - Not in my experience.  My employer expected more of my time for less pay.  They could do that because they were the only one in town offering jobs in my career area.  That's pretty common in small towns.  There exists one major employer in small towns because they are trying to save on labor.  IME People in small towns are  more desperate for opportunities (again, there is only 1 major employer, so there is a lack of opportunity) and will work longer hours for less pay.  I'd ask, what's stopping you from living a slow pace of life in the city if that's what you want?

a safer place to live -Again, not in my experience.  The locals biatch and moan all day long about how awful the big scary cities are (most of which is extremely thinly vailed racism).  But no suburb has a meth problem anywhere near as bad as the shiathole town I lived in.  in my small town the cops were outside my house every weekend as the result of domestic disputes, drug deals gone bad, meth heads, and purse snatchings.  I haven't had any interactions with police since I moved to the city.

lower cost of housing -This may be true, but you get what you pay for IME.  A lot of small towns just dont have any recent housing development (and a lack of businesses providing home repair/remodeling).  So yeah, it's cheap, but it's also falling apart.  And good luck even finding someone to fix it, and if you do, it's probably way more expensive then it would be in the city.  No competition means you pay the one roofer in town what he quotes or you do it yourself (which, means you're going to spend your extremely limited vacation time from the 1 employer in town, doing manual labor)

It might make sense for this guy, but I'm just concerned remote work will be going away at some point, and then they will call this guy back to the office (or he will be placed at a disadvantage to those in the office).  Then he'll look for employment in Bemidji and find, basically, none.  $2,500 for moving expenses just doesn't seem that enticing to me.

I'd only do the "move to a small town" thing if I were retiring.  But even then.. maybe not.  The long term care facilities in small towns tend to be shiatholes too.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

hammettman: The problem with small town living


Fark user imageView Full Size


I was hoping for something like this.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

hammettman: The problem with small town living, based upon my serious anecdotal study, (having lived in one, having relatives in one, having read about several) is that you typically find these types of people:

--people who feel stuck there and are dying to get out
--people who don't get along with other people, thus have fled the city and want to be left alone
--people stuck there (want to get out but know they can't) due to family, marriage, business.

As a rule, the catagories above don't tend to be nice people.  They are usually miserable, and find stupid ways to act out in defiance of their situation.  Of course there are other, fine happy people in small towns.  I'm just saying I found them in the minority.  And while not all small towners are small-minded racist bigots, voting demographics tend to show that a majority are happy to vote that way.

This is all, of course, my humble, stupid opinion.  It may or may not ring true.


Well put
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
lack of diversity included
 
the_massive_a55hole
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So... let's say I do want to give up my city-living ways and move to Sisterfark, Mn... why the fark would I want to work out of a place with wood panel walls next to Karen running her farking MLM business when I could just stay in my home office where I don't even need to wear pants let alone leave the house?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: hammettman: The problem with small town living

[Fark user image 850x457]

I was hoping for something like this.


No, no, A bunch of Crazy white people living in Black and White basically sums it up...
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mouser: Um, if you're telecommuting, why would you have to move?


$$$

If you're currently paying several grand a month primarily to be within what was commuting distance of an office in a city somewhere, that reason goes from 60 to 0 real quick when you have the option to telecommute.

Would be worth the short term PITA for the money saved, at least for some.

They're obviously trying to draw people*there* and this was their bright idea.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I've been to Bemidji a few times.  It's way out there.  Not much, but they have a nice lake.

My last time there was 12 years ago.  I connected in there from Minneapolis on a Saab 340 which had a 2-1 configuration.  Odd little plane..

I landed at 9pm and I need to get to my hotel and sleep because I'm getting picked up at 5am the next morning to head to a fishing cabin.  There was no cab in town past 6pm.  So I had to walk roughly the 2 miles down the airport road to the town and then to my Best Western.

I was wearing an Army jacket and carrying a backpack.  I felt like John Rambo.  Fortunately, I was not hassled by Brian Dennehy.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Telecommuting center?  A place a bunch of people gather to work...

...... So uh.... it's an office?


It's almost as if they don't really understand the concept of telework.
 
Tonto's Expanding Headband
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

special20: cuff clips


Do you know what the term 'Fred' means in cyclist parlance?
 
SeriousTube
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They are trying to attract telecommuting jobs and they show us a photo with a phone booth?

img.apmcdn.orgView Full Size
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.