(SFGate)   No, because ghosts don't exist   (sfgate.com)
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
SPOOK: Tulsa Ghost Hunters
Youtube dXVNvfPetxU

PROOF
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Being the Jewel of Bakersfield is like being the thinnest person at fat camp.
 
ieerto
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A ghost bit my sîster ønce
 
holdmybones
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"A bath in every room"

Because what I want more than anything is to soak in a minimally cleaned bathtub in a place with lots of guest turnover.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Zoiks!
 
fat boy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: Being the Jewel of Bakersfield is like being the thinnest person at fat camp.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
According to Phasmophobia, hand prints are a sign of banshees, demons, goryos, hantus, jinns, mylings, obakes, phantoms, or poltergeists. Somebody's gonna have to go in there and check for freezing temperatures, or EMF level 5.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ghostbusters: We're ready to believe you!
Youtube jtWB9h_8uuw
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"First prize is a 1 week vacation at the lovely Padre Hotel in Bakersfield. 2nd prize is a 2 week vacation at The Padre in Bakersfield!"
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There was a story from the Mauch Chunk (Jim Thorpe) prison where the Molly Maguires were hanged. A handprint on the prison wall that would never fade, proving their innocence. It was debunked after various workers came out over the years saying they touched up the handprint.

Still draws tourists. People don't care about facts. Just the story.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If you're going to write a story about a mysterious "unerasable" ghost handprint, it might be useful to put a photo of the handprint in the article.

Then again, I'm old and not hip with all the social virus meme bait. Maybe I'm the one who's wrong.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Where was Subby for the Annual FARK Halloween Story Contest?
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
People ask me if I've ever seen a ghost.  I tell them I don't know.

I don't go and touch every person within my field of vision to verify they are real.  For all I know, some of the people I see out in public are ghosts.

So I will allow the possibility that ghosts DO exist, because we as people exist, and when you think about it, that's pretty farking weird already.

How can ANYTHING exist?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: According to Phasmophobia, hand prints are a sign of banshees, demons, goryos, hantus, jinns, mylings, obakes, phantoms, or poltergeists. Somebody's gonna have to go in there and check for freezing temperatures, or EMF level 5.


Trust me: I'm the ghost expert.

The audacity on this biatch. pic.twitter.com/u6l7xUrFHj
- Matty is leaving up the Halloween decorations! (@MattytheMouse) November 1, 2021
 
mike_d85
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/jtWB9h_8​uuw]


Well I know Dan's hoping for a spectral handy.
decider.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/dXVNvfPe​txU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]
PROOF


Ha Ha Ha!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: People ask me if I've ever seen a ghost.  I tell them I don't know.
How can ANYTHING exist?


That's right.  Everything could exist, I'm just not aware of it.  And I'm all right with that.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
the jewel of Bakersfield

That's going to be the funniest thing I'll read all week.
 
lurkey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My wife says a ghost tries to feel her up in her sleep.
That same ghost ate half a pecan pie and all the pastrami on his way out.
Rude.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
let me take care of that for ya'....
it'll 'buff' right out...

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Subby posted a story about a ghosts for the purpose of saying ghosts aren't real?

Ok, Captain Buzzkill.  You do you.
 
