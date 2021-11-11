 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Archeologists find 500-year-old English Coin in Canada. That sentence alone should provide enough material for 85 more seasons of Oak Island   (bbc.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did they expect a parking meter in the harbor when they arrived?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Uh...so raise your hand if you read that as "half goat"..,

o/
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"One can't help but wonder at the journey it made, and how many hands it must have passed through."

Subby's mom?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Uh...so raise your hand if you read that as "half goat"..,

o/


I read it as, "half human woman."
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"I'm seriously concerned about this":
One of the brothers is concerned.  We'll find out why after these messages
"I'm seriously concerned about this":
Will his concern affect the mission at Oak Island?  After messages
"I'm seriously concerned about this":
The brothers discuss the concern after this
 
Eravior
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And now, the weekly Oak Island update:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Resident Muslim: Uh...so raise your hand if you read that as "half goat"..,

o/

I read it as, "half human woman."


The dreaded Goatwoman of Happy Valley-Goose Bay!
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The coin is 500 years old. That doesn't mean it's been in Canada 500 years.
 
Ktonos
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There are older coins than that found in Canadian contexts. There was a 1640 French edict that mandated old billon douzains be countermarked with a fleur de lys and shipped to Acadia for local use. The undertypes go as far back as at least the 14th century, though those are quite rare. Most are from the 16th century (I have one dated 1550) and have been found alongside other similar coins in what is now Canada.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: "I'm seriously concerned about this":
One of the brothers is concerned.  We'll find out why after these messages
"I'm seriously concerned about this":
Will his concern affect the mission at Oak Island?  After messages
"I'm seriously concerned about this":
The brothers discuss the concern after this


This is counter intuitive, but The Curse of Oak Island may be the most accurate show about the discipline of archaeology on the History Channel. Rather than Ancient Aliens, Hitler, or whatever subject they could get cheap stock footage about, it's accidentally reflective of the real discipline of archaeological digs.

1. It's slow and monotonous.
2. They dig a little way down, find a small piece of something, and everything stops to determine what it is.
3. Endless meetings to talk about the meaning of the thing they found, with maps and references
4. Everything is reviewed and questioned continuously, albeit more thinly and with less rigor than academia
5. Season after season of digging can pass with very little happening.
6. Participants have to hope they get their funding renewed by a large institution to keep digging

It's just wrapped in a thin veneer of a bullshiat story believed by older white men, (but, then again, that's most of the history of archaeology).
 
Chevello
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: The coin is 500 years old. That doesn't mean it's been in Canada 500 years.


SO much of this.
"Look! an object/tool that's had the same design since the 11th century!"
*record scratch, fast-cut head turns*
"Obviously that must mean it's of the earliest type and was dropped when new"

/But I'm addicted
//OA is perfect for nap time
 
mjg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: The coin is 500 years old. That doesn't mean it's been in Canada 500 years.


Ok. Then the Beothuk People, who were living there when the Brits arrived.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Chevello: Stands With A Tiny Fist: The coin is 500 years old. That doesn't mean it's been in Canada 500 years.

SO much of this.
"Look! an object/tool that's had the same design since the 11th century!"
*record scratch, fast-cut head turns*
"Obviously that must mean it's of the earliest type and was dropped when new"

/But I'm addicted
//OA is perfect for nap time


Thanks for the recap. Haven't watched any of the last two seasons after cutting the cord.
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
About 20 years ago, I bought 24 old, Roman coins.
They were in pretty rough condition and cost about a dollar a piece.
I buried them on a semi-public beach in Nova Scotia. (Pubnico)
Every couple of years I check the news to see if they were found.
I'm playing the looooong game.

:-)
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Smurfnazi420: About 20 years ago, I bought 24 old, Roman coins.
They were in pretty rough condition and cost about a dollar a piece.
I buried them on a semi-public beach in Nova Scotia. (Pubnico)
Every couple of years I check the news to see if they were found.
I'm playing the looooong game.

:-)


Oh, you're THAT guy.
 
