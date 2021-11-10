 Skip to content
(Daily Kos)   A beautiful sight. He's in prison tonight. No longer in a gun wonderland   (dailykos.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be good or the Clintons will get you
 
dothemath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Countdown to this pussy sobbing like a little biatch with a skinned knee about how he just went in the capitol building because he thought it was a bible store or some shiat.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
From the article: "as his profile photo on the right-wing social media app Telegram."

When did Telegram become a social media app let alone right wing?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So, time to put the Hamner down?
 
firefly212
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I know that guy!!! He was doing a tile job in a house I was renting, the owners and I were there when he went on a rant about how he'd never work with gay people because he thought they'd be checking him out all the time... the owners knew I was gay, and they're rather liberal people, and we were just giving eachother weird looks like "why the fark is the tile guy telling us any of this?"

That he was one of the rioters is maybe the least surprising thing I've learned today.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Thomas Patrick Hamner was arrested Tuesday, according to court documents, and charged with federal counts of civil disorder; assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers using a dangerous weapon or inflicting bodily injury; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds.

Start. Hamner time.
 
orangehat
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
As a resident of Colorado Springs I want to know what restaurant it was he left a review for...
 
dothemath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

firefly212: he'd never work with gay people


Dollars to Dom Deluise's he's gayer than a three dollar bill himself.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

firefly212: I know that guy!!! He was doing a tile job in a house I was renting, the owners and I were there when he went on a rant about how he'd never work with gay people because he thought they'd be checking him out all the time... the owners knew I was gay, and they're rather liberal people, and we were just giving eachother weird looks like "why the fark is the tile guy telling us any of this?"

That he was one of the rioters is maybe the least surprising thing I've learned today.


I think I remember reading about this guy...

https://www.theonion.com/why-do-all-t​h​ese-homosexuals-keep-sucking-my-cock-1​819583529
 
Godscrack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
wtf rifles and Christmas trees on a sweater. And of course  'Clinton'.

He needs "Smollett Smollett!" on there too.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Republican slogans don't even make sense, outside of their derposphere.
They actually believe that Hillary Clinton sneaks around and kills people, and yet not a single Republican lawmaker or prosecutor, even with a Republican government, can bring her to justice.
He also believes everything he did is good and just.
The Republican delusion is beyond imagination.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Be good or the Clintons will get you


Narrator: They'll get you anyway
 
Fano
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: From the article: "as his profile photo on the right-wing social media app Telegram."

When did Telegram become a social media app let alone right wing?


Dunno.

Though, I kinda use Signal, since it seems all the nutjobs use Telegram.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

firefly212: I know that guy!!! He was doing a tile job in a house I was renting, the owners and I were there when he went on a rant about how he'd never work with gay people because he thought they'd be checking him out all the time... the owners knew I was gay, and they're rather liberal people, and we were just giving eachother weird looks like "why the fark is the tile guy telling us any of this?"

That he was one of the rioters is maybe the least surprising thing I've learned today.


So... You did check him out?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: firefly212: I know that guy!!! He was doing a tile job in a house I was renting, the owners and I were there when he went on a rant about how he'd never work with gay people because he thought they'd be checking him out all the time... the owners knew I was gay, and they're rather liberal people, and we were just giving eachother weird looks like "why the fark is the tile guy telling us any of this?"

That he was one of the rioters is maybe the least surprising thing I've learned today.

I think I remember reading about this guy...

https://www.theonion.com/why-do-all-th​ese-homosexuals-keep-sucking-my-cock-1​819583529


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No longer in a gun wonderland gunderland. FTFY
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

firefly212: I know that guy!!! He was doing a tile job in a house I was renting, the owners and I were there when he went on a rant about how he'd never work with gay people because he thought they'd be checking him out all the time...


I can see why he'd think no one could ever take their eyes off a hot slab of man-meat like him.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freetomato
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

firefly212: I know that guy!!! He was doing a tile job in a house I was renting, the owners and I were there when he went on a rant about how he'd never work with gay people because he thought they'd be checking him out all the time... the owners knew I was gay, and they're rather liberal people, and we were just giving eachother weird looks like "why the fark is the tile guy telling us any of this?"

That he was one of the rioters is maybe the least surprising thing I've learned today.


He looks like an ugly tub of lard to me. Does he think gay men have no standards?
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wil says that the "guns don't kill people" sweater is a must have for his wardrobe.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dothemath: Countdown to this pussy sobbing like a little biatch with a skinned knee about how he just went in the capitol building because he thought it was a bible store or some shiat.


Well he is from Colorado Springs...
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gordon Bennett: firefly212: I know that guy!!! He was doing a tile job in a house I was renting, the owners and I were there when he went on a rant about how he'd never work with gay people because he thought they'd be checking him out all the time...

I can see why he'd think no one could ever take their eyes off a hot slab of man-meat like him.

[Fark user image 850x469]


I hope he has his phone with him if he ever falls over, to call for help.  Those scrawny arms would snap trying to lever up that belly.
 
