(Al Jazeera)   Dutch experts recommend COVID-19 lockdown, possibly by trapping people under blankets for some nefarious reason
27
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I imagine the dutch will steer their way through this handily.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilatrout: I imagine the dutch will steer their way through this handily.


With the leaders they have, they're essentially rudderless.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cancellation of events is being considered, as well as closing theatres and cinemas, and enforcing earlier closing times for cafés and restaurants, the NOS report said. Schools would remain open.

Cause f*ck the kids.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roughly 56 percent of Dutch COVID-19 patients were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Among intensive care COVID-19 patients, 70 percent were not vaccinated or partially vaccinated.

I think I know what the solution might be.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: The cancellation of events is being considered, as well as closing theatres and cinemas, and enforcing earlier closing times for cafés and restaurants, the NOS report said. Schools would remain open.

Cause f*ck the kids.


So, Catholic churches remain open?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Roughly 56 percent of Dutch COVID-19 patients were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Among intensive care COVID-19 patients, 70 percent were not vaccinated or partially vaccinated.

I think I know what the solution might be.


Finally!
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Cause f*ck the kids.


Closing the schools is "fark the kids".
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

proteus_b: Walker: Cause f*ck the kids.

Closing the schools is "fark the kids".


OK Karen.....or is it Ron?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Roughly 56 percent of Dutch COVID-19 patients were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Among intensive care COVID-19 patients, 70 percent were not vaccinated or partially vaccinated.

I think I know what the solution might be.


Interesting theory, but it's just a theory.

I am very smart.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Walker: The cancellation of events is being considered, as well as closing theatres and cinemas, and enforcing earlier closing times for cafés and restaurants, the NOS report said. Schools would remain open.

Cause f*ck the kids.


Kids very, very, rarely die, or get serious ill of Covid.

They can drag the disease home though.
 
MBooda
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Walker: The cancellation of events is being considered, as well as closing theatres and cinemas, and enforcing earlier closing times for cafés and restaurants, the NOS report said. Schools would remain open.

Cause f*ck the kids.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat_free
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: gilatrout: I imagine the dutch will steer their way through this handily.

With the leaders they have, they're essentially rudderless.


Just more finger-in-the-dike solutions.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I saw a few video documentaries for an engineering solution involving fingers and non-CIS women. These people know how to find solutions.
 
bughunter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Walker: proteus_b: Walker: Cause f*ck the kids.

Closing the schools is "fark the kids".

OK Karen.....or is it Ron?


Matt.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Roughly 56 percent of Dutch COVID-19 patients were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Among intensive care COVID-19 patients, 70 percent were not vaccinated or partially vaccinated.

I think I know what the solution might be.


Well, insulting them doesn't work.

Denmark is at 78%, and our PM just called the remaining 22% inconsiderate assholes, that were holding the nation back, and forcing restrictions on everyone because of their own selfishness.

Apparently she hadn't checked in with her communications expert, because now they're insulted, and will definetly never ever get vaccinated.

We'll hit 80-85%, but I bet that's it, because their fee-fees are hurt.


Now our coronapassport was just reintroduced (an app on your phone, that shows if you're fully vaccinated. You cannot enter restaurants, cinemas or events with over 25 participants without).

Soon it'll be mandatory facemasks in the public as well, very soon. Because of those farking morons.


One thing we learned, no, not that people are assholes, 78% is not enough. Vaccinated people are spreading it as well, even though they mostly don't get sick. Those 22% do get sick though, and the most common cause of death between the age of 30 and 50 is now Covid (we're not at Texas levels, at all). People between 30 and 50 usually don't die, because if there's something wrong with them, they don't make it to 30.


Fitness centres are for some reason exempt. I think because they were really hurt the first time. But also because the machines now are distanced, and you have to disinfect between each machine, and the machine itself.

I'm not going for a workout till they're included though.
 
bughunter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TheReject: I saw a few video documentaries for an engineering solution involving fingers and non-CIS women. These people know how to find solutions.


Some of the solutions I saw required more than just one digit...
 
togaman2k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I work for the North American division of a Dutch company (with a vaccine mandate) and spend half my day on the phone with my Dutch colleagues.

Boy are they all pissed, but are going to go along with it because it's Western Europe.

If this happened here, there would be riots in the streets.
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Pest ratten.
 
MBooda
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bughunter: Walker: proteus_b: Walker: Cause f*ck the kids.

Closing the schools is "fark the kids".

OK Karen.....or is it Ron?

Matt.


He's got no arms or legs and is at my front door.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Mrtraveler01: Roughly 56 percent of Dutch COVID-19 patients were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Among intensive care COVID-19 patients, 70 percent were not vaccinated or partially vaccinated.

I think I know what the solution might be.

Finally!


Yeah, but lockdowns for families during the last final solution Amsterdam was subjected to didn't work out 70 years ago. Although this time they have Netflix...
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Getting my booster this Sat.
Trying to stay ahead of the surges.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Walker: The cancellation of events is being considered, as well as closing theatres and cinemas, and enforcing earlier closing times for cafés and restaurants, the NOS report said. Schools would remain open.

Cause f*ck the kids.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

togaman2k: I work for the North American division of a Dutch company (with a vaccine mandate) and spend half my day on the phone with my Dutch colleagues.

Boy are they all pissed, but are going to go along with it because it's Western Europe.

If this happened here, there would be riots in the streets.


As there should be.

/Life need to get back to normal.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bughunter: Walker: proteus_b: Walker: Cause f*ck the kids.

Closing the schools is "fark the kids".

OK Karen.....or is it Ron?

Matt.


Hey now, no need to slander my name like that
 
