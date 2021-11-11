 Skip to content
Horses to become most popular mode of transportation in Wisconsin by 2026
    More: Unlikely  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
BUT MAH FREEDOMS! TYRANY!
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Cops will still arrest you for riding a horse drunk.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Republicans and their horses can share the same tube of dewormer paste.
 
Luse
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Cops will still arrest you for riding a horse drunk.


That has never made much sense to me. The horse isn't drunk. It's a sentient animal. It is aware of its surroundings. It's not going to run into a tree or stampede into a roving gang of street urchins. Seems to me it's one of the least reckless ways of getting home when you're drunk.

What's the difference between riding a horse and giving your Uber driver directions to your house? In both, you're giving instructions to a non-drunk entity who has control of the conveyance in question.

And if you walk, you get busted for public drunkenness.
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Cops will still arrest you for riding a horse drunk.


Read that as "drunk horse".

/My horse likes wheat beers and apple cider.  Has his own microbrewery.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A majority of people these days aren't responsible enough to keep a horse. I hear plenty of stories from someone I know who boards horses and some of them ain't pretty where the owner doesn't even pay the animal much mind or anything else. She makes decent money from it though.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This has been a long time coming.  In the absence of political will to enact zero tolerance for alcohol and driving on a state-by-state basis, makes perfect sense to just engineer the tech into new cars. Will probably be some sort of ignition interlock.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
As long as I can still turn all that stupid shiat off.  Leave it to Democrats to add something so stupid to an infrastructure bill.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So, every 20 minutes of driving I will have to take my eyes off the road and blow hard enough, while traveling at speed, for a breathalyzer to register I have zero alchohol on my breathe. And 3 failed attempts will brick my car with a 5 minute pullover window.

It's a punishment for DUI, now it's a standard driver hazard. Sounds good.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: This has been a long time coming.  In the absence of political will to enact zero tolerance for alcohol and driving on a state-by-state basis, makes perfect sense to just engineer the tech into new cars. Will probably be some sort of ignition interlock.


That's sure to make car rentals and dealership test drives awkward, not to mention business/government fleets.  What having to constantly change out the systems for each driver.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

austerity101: Lsherm: Cops will still arrest you for riding a horse drunk.

That has never made much sense to me. The horse isn't drunk. It's a sentient animal. It is aware of its surroundings. It's not going to run into a tree or stampede into a roving gang of street urchins. Seems to me it's one of the least reckless ways of getting home when you're drunk.

What's the difference between riding a horse and giving your Uber driver directions to your house? In both, you're giving instructions to a non-drunk entity who has control of the conveyance in question.

And if you walk, you get busted for public drunkenness.


A person is a person. Free will and such.

An animal is chattel. The owner is responsible for it. No free will as far as the law is concerned. Drunk person going on drunken horse ride on horse conditioned to respond to human commands.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Put all that money into self-driving cars and it would make drunk driving irrelevant.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Cops will still arrest you for riding a horse drunk.


Which is why you take the dog cart when you go drinking.

bing.com
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Luse: [c.tenor.com image 498x273] [View Full Size image _x_]


I sincerely agree.  While driving itself isn't a right, this technically is an invasion of privacy to require any sort of test absent probable cause.  I can't see this surviving the legal challenge that's gonna come.  Automakers themselves probably don't want this as it increases costs.

I know it's a logical fallacy, but are we going to require tests you aren't dealing with low blood sugar, excessive fatigue, diminished mental capacity due to age/dementia or drugs that aren't going to be detected with a breathalyzer?
 
apathy2673
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: As long as I can still turn all that stupid shiat off.  Leave it to Democrats to add something so stupid to an infrastructure bill.


Fascinating. Someone I have tagged as "trump idiot" supporting drunk driving. How unexpected is that?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: kmgenesis23: This has been a long time coming.  In the absence of political will to enact zero tolerance for alcohol and driving on a state-by-state basis, makes perfect sense to just engineer the tech into new cars. Will probably be some sort of ignition interlock.

That's sure to make car rentals and dealership test drives awkward, not to mention business/government fleets.  What having to constantly change out the systems for each driver.


Don't forget the valet and mechanic!  I dont think they thought their plan through.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jmr61: Jeebus Saves: As long as I can still turn all that stupid shiat off.  Leave it to Democrats to add something so stupid to an infrastructure bill.

Fascinating. Someone I have tagged as "trump idiot" supporting drunk driving. How unexpected is that?


Oh go fark yourself.
 
AlHarris31
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

austerity101: Lsherm: Cops will still arrest you for riding a horse drunk.

That has never made much sense to me. The horse isn't drunk. It's a sentient animal. It is aware of its surroundings. It's not going to run into a tree or stampede into a roving gang of street urchins. Seems to me it's one of the least reckless ways of getting home when you're drunk.

What's the difference between riding a horse and giving your Uber driver directions to your house? In both, you're giving instructions to a non-drunk entity who has control of the conveyance in question.

And if you walk, you get busted for public drunkenness.


Yep, and if you fall asleep on the horse it walks itself back to its stable because they are smart enough to find home. Heard stories from my great uncle about his neighbor waking up on his horse in the stable.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It won't happen.

That said... Autonomous cars would have the potential to eliminate drunk driving (and almost all traffic fatalities), and they're only a matter of time. There's a lot of folks working on them, and they have driven many millions of miles on American roads already.

They may not be ready for primetime yet, but it's only a matter of time - and not that far off. Probably more like 5-10 years, not 50. It's an engineering problem, and some of the systems are a lot of the way there.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Horses don't like me.  I don't like horses.  But I also don't drive under the influence.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
something that will "passively monitor the performance of a driver of a motor vehicle to accurately identify whether that driver may be impaired."

What does that mean and what happens if your car thinks you're impaired?
 
Luse
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: Luse: [c.tenor.com image 498x273] [View Full Size image _x_]

I sincerely agree.  While driving itself isn't a right, this technically is an invasion of privacy to require any sort of test absent probable cause.  I can't see this surviving the legal challenge that's gonna come.  Automakers themselves probably don't want this as it increases costs.

I know it's a logical fallacy, but are we going to require tests you aren't dealing with low blood sugar, excessive fatigue, diminished mental capacity due to age/dementia or drugs that aren't going to be detected with a breathalyzer?


I've always said that a practical driving test should be the standard for impairment. While it's not legal for me to drive after 3 beers I guarantee you I'm a much safer driver than the 86 year old grandma who's only view of the road is between her knuckles and the dash because she can't see over the wheel.

csb
In a former horrible life where I had to sell cars for a short time I "lost" a sale because Toyota didn't have a model with a shifter on the steering column. The lady wasn't strong enough to push the little button for the shifter, in her old car she would simply crane her arthritic hand over the stalk and full body lean on it to get it into gear.
/csb
 
Error 482
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So instead of shoring up election integrity, they're mandating unconstitutional searches* in new cars. And people are cheering this? Not to mention that interlock devices have been known to cause accidents, and drunk driving accidents (both minor and lethal) have been way down and in a general decline for decades.

*Collecting biological samples is a 4th ammendment search. Yes, even when done by a private company if the government is mandating it. That means it requires articulable probable cause and/or a warrant. Requiring something to test the BAC of every driver across the board is unconstitutional. This is all settled case law.

And yes, that means DWI checkpoints cannot require everyone to stop and blow. They've got to have individualized probable cause or a warrant for each person. "No refusal weekends" and such are branding. You're still entitled to refuse, it just means they've paid a judge to sit up all night and be on speed dial for warrants. (And refusal itself can be a separate crime).

The other bit of the law about a generalized device to gauge impairment is probably OK under current case law, as long as it's not measuring your BAC or similar directly.

/fark drunk drivers
//fark violating the constitution more
///And especially fark opting to violate the constitution over opting to protect democracy
 
Luse
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AlHarris31: austerity101: Lsherm: Cops will still arrest you for riding a horse drunk.

That has never made much sense to me. The horse isn't drunk. It's a sentient animal. It is aware of its surroundings. It's not going to run into a tree or stampede into a roving gang of street urchins. Seems to me it's one of the least reckless ways of getting home when you're drunk.

What's the difference between riding a horse and giving your Uber driver directions to your house? In both, you're giving instructions to a non-drunk entity who has control of the conveyance in question.

And if you walk, you get busted for public drunkenness.

Yep, and if you fall asleep on the horse it walks itself back to its stable because they are smart enough to find home. Heard stories from my great uncle about his neighbor waking up on his horse in the stable.


Now that's a good horse! Did he also have a yellow lab?

Dog Helps Owner Get To Bed After She Comes Home From Night Out
Youtube hZzsMnkdsRI



GOOOD BOY!
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Luse: [c.tenor.com image 498x273]


Yeah pretty much this. I've personally known more than one person that's had over 10 DUIs and still kept on driving.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AppleOptionEsc: austerity101: Lsherm: Cops will still arrest you for riding a horse drunk.

That has never made much sense to me. The horse isn't drunk. It's a sentient animal. It is aware of its surroundings. It's not going to run into a tree or stampede into a roving gang of street urchins. Seems to me it's one of the least reckless ways of getting home when you're drunk.

What's the difference between riding a horse and giving your Uber driver directions to your house? In both, you're giving instructions to a non-drunk entity who has control of the conveyance in question.

And if you walk, you get busted for public drunkenness.

A person is a person. Free will and such.

An animal is chattel. The owner is responsible for it. No free will as far as the law is concerned. Drunk person going on drunken horse ride on horse conditioned to respond to human commands.


The owner is responsible for it, yes. And the horse isn't gonna go crazy and start killing people just because its rider is drunk.
 
