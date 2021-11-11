 Skip to content
 
Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The The, Spear Of Destiny, The Fall, and The Danse Society. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #276. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET
31
posted to Main » and Discussion » on 11 Nov 2021 at 12:30 PM



socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turns out my Fender has Bluetooth. Sorry, neighbors. Also, I'm firing up the grill. C'mon over.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Evenin' all.

I am guessing we've given up on interns this week?
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Are they still conscious? Have we gone soft on them? Does anyone else know how to work the smoke machine?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Or we could just get Andrew Eldritch to do it.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Present.

There is cake, but the cake is a die.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Are the radions playing with time again? I thought today was IPA Thirstday.

/just for you djslowdive
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Since it's Veterans' Day, I would be expecting FEAR's Let's Have a War and Weirdos' We've Got the Neutron Bomb
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Also got one for the interns, proportionate to their promptness and effort.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Buenas tardes!

Do we have time for a warm-up? Short one....pre-penguin.

TELEVISION PERSONALITIES - part time punks
Youtube _pKkOOQR7_o
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
These people should not be trying to summarize Dexter. I'm cringing right now
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
ok, she's recommending ferris bueller's day off. so i like this girl. not that the movie was great, but she knows 80s stuff.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ferret Bueller's Day Off?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Pregame show
NPR's Delicious Dish: Irish Cuisine - SNL
Youtube mgc4SL0iGA8
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


LOL
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The The, Spear Of Destiny, The Fall, and The Danse Society

*rubs hands gleefully*

looking forward to this
 
