(Boing Boing)   Refusing the COVID19 vaccine has been the #1 cause of death in Texas since June 2021. Beating out old favorites like drug overdoses, firearm deaths, homicides and accidents ... COMBINED   (boingboing.net) divider line
82
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Combine those causes, and it looks more like the leading cause in Texas is general stupidity.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tears aren't coming
Youtube GKb8Dpwyloc
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does it feel, Texans, that your #1 cause of death doesn't even exist?
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... And?
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of libs sucking it.
 
hundreddollarman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a lib, I will never financially or spiritually or physically recover from being owned like this.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That should bring down the lynching numbers too.
 
Bruce the Deuce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, that's a reach.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why mandates are important. Yes, they'll hate us. Yess, they'll say mean things. Yes, they'll fight us kicking and screaming all the way. But in the end they'll still be alive and arguing with us at the next bbq.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let them die.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pleased these cultural warrior jackasses finally picked a hill to die on that they can literally die on. Good riddance. I just wish they couldn't do so much collateral damage on their way out.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Combine those causes, and it looks more like the leading cause in Texas is general stupidity.


It's Texas.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn-cf-east.streamable.comView Full Size
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

They can choke on their horse paste while jerking off to Rogan.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone should pass a bill outlawing the COVID virus.
 
wild9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm vaccinated and just getting over a case. shiat is no farking joke and you gotta be a huge moron not to get vaccinated at this point...I don't know if I would have survived with out it.

/I lost 20 pounds in 4 days. Could not get out of bed and eating was too much... Pedialyte, stock up on it.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Social Darwinism in practice.
 
schnee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Freeeeeeeeee-dumb

/got nuthin'
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sugar_fetus: Someone should pass a bill outlawing the COVID virus.


It's Texas.  The only way they know to protect themselves is with a gun.
 
Fark In The Duck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anfrind: Let them die.


Part of me totally agrees and I say "Fark 'em!"  Then the rational part of me thinks, "Well, if these idiots keep refusing the vax and getting sick, there will continue to be breakthrough cases for us that have been vax'ed and undue stress on the medical system."  I hate it when my parts don't agree.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were all in love with dying, they were doin' it in Texas.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just want to say that as a snooty, wine-sipping European aesthete who recycles, rides a bike and worries that we might not be doing enough to ensure diversity among our business leaders, I am SO OWNED.

Let me get up and get another glass of -- OW!  Oooh, ooh, that smarts -- being OWNED like that!  I can barely even reach my copy of Michelle Obama's autobiography!  Oh my goodness, I should never have messed with those plain speakin' plain thinkin' good ol' boys... waiter, bring me a weak hock and seltzer for pity's sake...

/not a joke
//seriously I'm so owned I can barely hold my head up
///another hock and seltzer, garcon, but this time even weaker!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark In The Duck: anfrind: Let them die.

Part of me totally agrees and I say "Fark 'em!"  Then the rational part of me thinks, "Well, if these idiots keep refusing the vax and getting sick, there will continue to be breakthrough cases for us that have been vax'ed and undue stress on the medical system."  I hate it when my parts don't agree.


If they die they are no longer a problem.
The virus needs to speed things along before the derpers spread the disease to other people.
Hospitals also need to shoo them away and tell them to be bootstrappy.
 
Randrew
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much for the lollipop, Boing-Boing??!?

Is it on Black Friday Special too?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wild9: I'm vaccinated and just getting over a case. shiat is no farking joke and you gotta be a huge moron not to get vaccinated at this point...I don't know if I would have survived with out it.

/I lost 20 pounds in 4 days. Could not get out of bed and eating was too much... Pedialyte, stock up on it.


My neighbor got it several months after the second shot.  She was laid up for a week.  Her husband (who is near retirement) didn't get it at all but they were quite safe in the house.

A nurse friend of mine (who is my age), who was first in line for the shot, was also laid up for a week and felt like complete shiat.

Both these people told me that if they didn't have the vaccine, they would have certainly been in the hospital.
 
Memoryalpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those statistics are from boing boing via a twitter feed.  I really cant bring myself to trust them.  It's twitter after all and everyone knows their sources are completely unimpeachable and boing boing always checks their facts before posting something incendiary...  Yeah right...

/Be that as it may, get your shots already.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately, in order to convince someone that they've been fooled, you have to wait until they're open to the idea that they've been fooled. That means these people who have refused their vaccine are going to keep dying because the only time they might be open to reconsidering that COVID is not a big deal is when they're nearly dead from COVID.
 
Poster1212
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They love their guns but they cant shoot a virus with a shot.
 
Randrew
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Fark In The Duck: anfrind: Let them die.

Part of me totally agrees and I say "Fark 'em!"  Then the rational part of me thinks, "Well, if these idiots keep refusing the vax and getting sick, there will continue to be breakthrough cases for us that have been vax'ed and undue stress on the medical system."  I hate it when my parts don't agree.

If they die they are no longer a problem.
The virus needs to speed things along before the derpers spread the disease to other people.
Hospitals also need to shoo them away and tell them to be bootstrappy.


What other (adult) people haven't already had a vaccine?  Maybe a very few with special health reasons, but they're probably being very careful.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we have a mulligan on the 2020 census in about 12 months?
 
farknozzle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooooooh, the ownage, the ownage. I have certainly been 'stigginit'-ed right in my ... we, whatever part it is that gets stuck to.

...die faster you farking idiots, before the shiat develops more useful mutations
 
animal color
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are Republicans such cowards? Scared of masks. Terrified of a little shot.

I know toddlers with more fortitude than Republicans.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vaccine disinformation is a crime against humanity.
 
TheDreadChefRoberts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think they are using their bootstraps properly, whatever bootstraps are.

Winter is coming, how are those power plant upgrades going?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh well.
 
animal color
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: This is why mandates are important. Yes, they'll hate us. Yess, they'll say mean things. Yes, they'll fight us kicking and screaming all the way. But in the end they'll still be alive and arguing with us at the next bbq.


It's not worth it. They're too frightened of a little shot. Too terrified of masks. They're like small children, but without the curiosity or the courage. The world will be better off when they're gone.
 
cardex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Nothing Of Value Was Lost
Youtube IVXJmfd3cmg
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EbonyCat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark In The Duck: anfrind: Let them die.

Part of me totally agrees and I say "Fark 'em!"  Then the rational part of me thinks, "Well, if these idiots keep refusing the vax and getting sick, there will continue to be breakthrough cases for us that have been vax'ed and undue stress on the medical system."  I hate it when my parts don't agree.


My more pressing concern is that they act as incubators for the next variant.
 
Valter
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Why is getting vaccinated so hard?
 
wild9
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

UberDave: wild9: I'm vaccinated and just getting over a case. shiat is no farking joke and you gotta be a huge moron not to get vaccinated at this point...I don't know if I would have survived with out it.

/I lost 20 pounds in 4 days. Could not get out of bed and eating was too much... Pedialyte, stock up on it.

My neighbor got it several months after the second shot.  She was laid up for a week.  Her husband (who is near retirement) didn't get it at all but they were quite safe in the house.

A nurse friend of mine (who is my age), who was first in line for the shot, was also laid up for a week and felt like complete shiat.

Both these people told me that if they didn't have the vaccine, they would have certainly been in the hospital.


My boss was vaccinated and while he did have Diabetes, seemed like he was in generally good health. He passed a few weeks back so it's really baffling how it effects different individuals...not like say a Sinus Infection, I can go grab some meds and describe how I feel.

This, this was something else. Like I had a foot in the grave and all I can say is like...body hurts everywhere, no energy or drive to do anything.

My son is 18 months old, just has a runny nose lots of congestion.

S/O lost sense of taste/smell and splitting headaches.

Just like okay, all the things but depending on how the wheel lands, that's what you get.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Valter: Why is getting vaccinated so hard?


Fox News?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Combine those causes, and it looks more like the leading cause in Texas is general stupidity.


But what price freedumb!
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Huggermugger [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

sugar_fetus: Someone should pass a bill outlawing the COVID virus.


Didn't Abbot just outlaw rape?  How's that working out?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
