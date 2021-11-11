 Skip to content
(Tampa Bay Times)   Vietnam lighter returned to veteran 50 years later. It's engraved with two words that "every GI said at one time"   (tampabay.com) divider line
48
    More: Murica, Vietnam War, South Vietnam, Zippo, Viet Cong, Vietnam, Army, Cambodia, Glenn Neiswonger  
•       •       •

48 Comments     (+0 »)
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'F*ck Nazis!'?
 
wild9
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"shiatters clogged"?
 
dothemath
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Got weed?"
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
farking brass
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
OH SHIAT!!
 
X-Geek
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Hello Sailor"?
 
Enviroboy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark it!
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: [i.guim.co.uk image 460x276]


It's was on the little kangaroo on the nightstand this entire time.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
lol wut?
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Turns out it was counterfeit...Says "Phuket" on the other side
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Is it this one?

needcoffee.cachefly.netView Full Size


I actually have one engraved like that, and gave one to my buddy just before he joined the Army. He said once his DI saw that lighter in basic he was much nicer to him from then on out.
 
Friend_Computer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size


This one?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Chris Power"

Seems a bit...specific, subby.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I wonder what it actually said, but will never know.  I love a paywall so much.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Too beaucoup"?
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Friend_Computer: [i.redd.it image 163x222]

This one?


Off by seven seconds.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: "Too beaucoup"?


If you ask me, there ain't no such thing as too damn beaucoup.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: johnny_vegas: "Too beaucoup"?

If you ask me, there ain't no such thing as too damn beaucoup.


Merci
 
bughunter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"'Game Over,' man, 'Game Over!'"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kabloink
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

allthesametome: I wonder what it actually said, but will never know.  I love a paywall so much.


Lori turned the lighter over and saw Snoopy lying atop his dog house. A speech bubble flowing from his mouth contained two words.
"F--k it."
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Walker: rosekolodny: johnny_vegas: "Too beaucoup"?

If you ask me, there ain't no such thing as too damn beaucoup.

Merci


More like "Mercy!"
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dawwww, how adorable. "Here's the lighter your husband used to burn the homes of impoverished Vietnamese families."
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

allthesametome: I wonder what it actually said, but will never know.  I love a paywall so much.


It's engraved with his name "Chris Power", I am not sure what subby is talking about with "every GI said".
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Enviroboy: Fark it!


Dunno if you were joking or not, but this was the actual, correct answer.

#SavedYouAClick
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
'Too beaucoup'?
 
ALFER69
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Walker: rosekolodny: johnny_vegas: "Too beaucoup"?

If you ask me, there ain't no such thing as too damn beaucoup.

Merci

More like "Mercy!"


I agree. I was going to put that but thought Fark's grammar Nazis would tell me I spelled "Merci" wrong.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"pfornid akshum"

/obscure?
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: allthesametome: I wonder what it actually said, but will never know.  I love a paywall so much.

It's engraved with his name "Chris Power", I am not sure what subby is talking about with "every GI said".


Your reading comprehension is truly dazzling.
.
.
.
I'm headed out with Too Beaucoup over here.  Mercy!
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I was hoping it was "Hail Eris" but I knew that was asking for too much.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
From 1969 to 1971, their unit fought out of Hill 4-11, a forward firebase with a good view of the surrounding valley about seven clicks west of Quang Ngai City. Newspaper accounts published by the Army suggested the area was heavy with Viet Cong.

For those who did not participate in the Vietnam War, a click is 1/77th the length of Rhode Island.  Seriously, is Editor a dead profession?
 
Slypork [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

beezeltown: "Chris Power"

Seems a bit...specific, subby.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bughunter: I was hoping it was "Hail Eris" but I knew that was asking for too much.


Same meaning, semantically!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Never Volunteer"?
 
dothemath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Birnone
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There's no way to know with absolute certainty if the lighter really came back from Vietnam. It has all the right markings for a 1969 Zippo, but counterfeit Vietnam Zippos exist.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Friend_Computer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: Friend_Computer: [i.redd.it image 163x222]

This one?

Off by seven seconds.


Great minds think alike or something?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"You're married?!"
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"F*ck this!"
 
patrick767
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Fark Charlie"?
 
VYV
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Gene Masseth"?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Butt stuff."
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Paywalls suck"?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
F.T.A.
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

