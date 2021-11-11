 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Brits can only expect to be pounded by six inches, whereas Canadians have been known to brace themselves for up to 12 inches, or so I have been informed (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
16
    More: Obvious, England, Regions of England, Forecasting, Temperature, Cold, Manchester, Pennines, heavy snow  
•       •       •

689 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Nov 2021 at 1:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting pounded by a lot of inches isn't as fun as you'd think.


/So I've been told
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: [Fark user image image 612x1500]


Oh, come on Motherland and Canada have equal snow!
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's -6⁰F this morning and I forgot to plug in my car last night.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tonto Kowalski!
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just over 8" in the US.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Nothing like clearing your driveway and then waking up to a 2' compressed and frozen solid plow furrow across the bottom of the driveway.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Gettin' my snow-tires installed on Sunday. Left it kinda late this year. Oh well.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Farmer's Almanac is calling for a mild Nov and Dec in BC.
I mowed my lawn more times in Oct than I did in Jul this year.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Farmer's Almanac is calling for a mild Nov and Dec in BC.
I mowed my lawn more times in Oct than I did in Jul this year.


That's residual heat from the fires.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
oooh 6 inches of snow.  everyone hug your loved ones.  this is the end.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jz4p
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My wife tells me it's a 10-inch storm down south, but she's exaggerating.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
By midday on Monday, much of the country will see temperatures close to 5C with the minimum temperature suggested to be 0C overnight.

Soooo, from low 40's to just barely freezing.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Trik: By midday on Monday, much of the country will see temperatures close to 5C with the minimum temperature suggested to be 0C overnight.

Soooo, from low 40's to just barely freezing.


How that feels will depend on regional  humidity and wind conditions, but yeah... Seems pretty mild for mid-November.

But up here F is for old people setting thermostats.  We're mostly C in Canada.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
'where's that 8 inches you promised me last night Todd?'
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.