(Yahoo)   A Massachusetts funeral home is being sued after allowing two clerks from New Jersey to attend the services   (yahoo.com) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How the hell is it the funeral homes fault

Greedy up selling rat bastards they are...
It was the city's equipment that failed
They collected the body and resumed the funeral a couple days later

If you had gone with a green burial this shiat wouldn't have happened
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Oozing liquid"
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
when my brother died it was closed casket, so they should be thankful they got to see their loved one, one last time.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They weren't even supposed to be here today!
 
zbtop
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

baka-san: How the hell is it the funeral homes fault

Greedy up selling rat bastards they are...
It was the city's equipment that failed
They collected the body and resumed the funeral a couple days later

If you had gone with a green burial this shiat wouldn't have happened


They're just trying to encompasse as many entities as they possibly can I suspect, knowing many will be thrown out, in part just to cast as wide a net as possible, but also because if they don't do it at this point they may not be able to later.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
OMG SUCH A HORRIBLE THING !!! ONLY LOTS OF $$$$$$$ COULD POSSIBLY END MY FAKE BUTTHURT I'M FEELING.

/CALL CAPS
//Fark the family, greedy bullshiat
///Rule of 3
 
foo monkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Reckless infliction of emotional distress"

Wow, that's an ambulance chasing phrase of I've ever heard one.

Right up there with "bystander trauma" from that SNL skit years ago.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
37!? In a row?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Clerks - Lost Scene
Youtube Ufd_-rRwVc0
 
buzzhead
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/I didn't rig shiat
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Serrano Eh?  Are you sure the oozing liquid wasn't piss?
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
*laughs undertakerly*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

asciibaron: when my brother died it was closed casket, so they should be thankful they got to see their loved one, one last time.


It's probably better that way.

My grandfather ended up looking like an albino drag queen.

Not the last memory of him I wanted
 
Northern
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

zbtop: baka-san: How the hell is it the funeral homes fault

Greedy up selling rat bastards they are...
It was the city's equipment that failed
They collected the body and resumed the funeral a couple days later

If you had gone with a green burial this shiat wouldn't have happened

They're just trying to encompasse as many entities as they possibly can I suspect, knowing many will be thrown out, in part just to cast as wide a net as possible, but also because if they don't do it at this point they may not be able to later.


Q-shaman Baker passed a law making it very difficult to sue the state or local governments for negligence, especially if the operators of the equipment were not government employees.  I also suspect the funeral home charged the family to fix the corpse, hold it for a few days, and transport it back to the cemetery for burial Those costs are surprisingly high.
And yeah, if they composted the corpse it would have been much much better for everyone.  You can't drink well water near a cemetery since the embalming fluid, mostly formaldehyde, contaminates the ground water.  Just visit the corpse the day they die to identify and verify they are dead, and bury them the next day as-is in a plain wooden coffin, or even better without the coffin.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
mcmnky
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

foo monkey: [Fark user image image 425x233]


They're allowed to show 'em nude 'cause they ain't got no soul.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Critical detail missing from the story - How many Rhode Islands did the deceased weigh?
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

baka-san: How the hell is it the funeral homes fault

Greedy up selling rat bastards they are...
It was the city's equipment that failed
They collected the body and resumed the funeral a couple days later

If you had gone with a green burial this shiat wouldn't have happened


When you sue you sue everyone who may be even the tiniest bit responsible. During the discovery phase all parties show their cards and at that point they can narrow things down. If you don't name everyone in your Statement of Claim and during discovery it comes to light that someone who wasn't named is responsible, you may need to refile and by that point limitations may have kicked in, so you could lose out entirely. It's easier to drop people from suits than to add them.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sounds more like a product liability case.  Or they tried that and got shut down.  But somebody's gonna pay, dammit.
 
Mock26
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If they had not looked they would not have seen anything. Also, he was already dead. The fall did not hurt him.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Try not to embalm anyone on the way to the parking lot."
 
