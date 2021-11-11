 Skip to content
 
(WPRI Rhode Island)   Navy Veteran doing pull-ups for 11 hours, 11 minutes to raise money for those who served. Arguments over his technique to the right   (wpri.com) divider line
21
    More: Spiffy, Bristol County, Massachusetts, John Brunelli, New England, Attleboro, Massachusetts, Interstate 95 in Massachusetts, Veteran, Honour, Delivery  
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Still better than any Air Force pull-ups I've ever seen...
 
1derful
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Still better than any Air Force pull-ups I've ever seen...


That is because their career consists of doing squats.
 
Creoena
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The 53-year-old Navy Veteran completed 1,446 pull-ups in 11 hours and 11 minutes in honor of those who served.

I'd be doing .1446 of a pullup in 11 hours and 11 minutes.  Good for him.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
not to poo-poo his feat but a better description would be "over 11hours and 11 minutes a Navy Veteran preformed 1446 pull-ups to....."

\the poo-poo is for subby
\\and the two "reporters" who combined for a massive 186 words.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He's not bringing his chin all the way up to the bar, but he's got good extension, and he's at it for eleven freakin' hours, so I guess I'll cut him a little slack.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Only one word: hardcore.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I can critique his technique because I can almost do a pullup.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why is the flag on the wall hanging the wrong way?
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: not to poo-poo his feat but a better description would be "over 11hours and 11 minutes a Navy Veteran preformed 1446 pull-ups to....."

\the poo-poo is for subby
\\and the two "reporters" who combined for a massive 186 words.


Well, yes, we'd all be curious about how a pull-up is preformed. Do they come in a box?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Kipping is cheating!
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I can critique his technique because I can almost do a pullup.


i've seen one done once.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Not even behind-the-back-clapping-pull-ups? Amateur.

How To Clap Behind Your Back During A Pull Up (Extreme!!)
Youtube WeqBhI52sZU
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Navy Veteran doing pull-ups for 11 hours, 11 minutes to raise money for those who served
Youtube KcQ9KQUwebE


Direct YouTube link.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I can do 1 pull up.  My drill sgt would be disgusted with what I've done to the lean mean fighting drinking machine.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: not to poo-poo his feat but a better description would be "over 11hours and 11 minutes a Navy Veteran preformed 1446 pull-ups to....."

\the poo-poo is for subby
\\and the two "reporters" who combined for a massive 186 words.


I'm not sure I could do 1446 pull-ups in 11 hours if I were on the Moon.

It's impressive for sure.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
28 seconds per pull-up? Those are rookie numbers.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm slightly older than him and I haven't done that many pull-ups in my entire life.
 
machoprogrammer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Could be worse, it could be crossfit form
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

machoprogrammer: Could be worse, it could be crossfit form


That's how true patriots do it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Muta
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Why is the flag on the wall hanging the wrong way?


Because they hate America.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Speaking as the 1975 7th grade pull up champion during field day, I can tell you pull ups are a lot easier when you're 70 pounds of gristle.
 
