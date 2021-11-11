 Skip to content
 
(The Week)   Don't get salty, bae, let me mansplain it to you low-key because I'm on point: OK, Boomers' most-used slang word is woke   (theweek.com) divider line
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mose Allison Young Man's Blues Mose Allison Sings 1959
Youtube bpTSVy3yzts
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So Boomers are grumpy that young people are wise to their bullshiat and whining that their racism, classism, and general destructive behavior aren't as accepted as they want. What else is new?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The boomers hate "mansplain" even more, and they're the most likely generation to use the word "woke"

I'm sure they're the most likely generation to use the word "woke" because, as the "elder statespeople" of the living generations they've been inspired by the central idea of  being 'alert to racial prejudice and discrimination' everywhere it exists as well as other political and social issues concerning the intersection of diversity, equality, and inclusion and are trying to make this a central part of their living vocabulary in order to both better themselves as individuals and society as a whole. I mean, I can't imagine why else they'd be using the word so much.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: So Boomers are grumpy that young people are wise to their bullshiat and whining that their racism, classism, and general destructive behavior aren't as accepted as they want. What else is new?


And when boomers were young, they smugly lectured their elders about the same issues. And when todays' young kids grow up, they will be seen as racist and classist by their youngers.  Everyone's shiat stinks, some are just too narcissistic to realize it.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Eightballjacket: AdmirableSnackbar: So Boomers are grumpy that young people are wise to their bullshiat and whining that their racism, classism, and general destructive behavior aren't as accepted as they want. What else is new?

And when boomers were young, they smugly lectured their elders about the same issues. And when todays' young kids grow up, they will be seen as racist and classist by their youngers.  Everyone's shiat stinks, some are just too narcissistic to realize it.


ok, boomer.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Eightballjacket: AdmirableSnackbar: So Boomers are grumpy that young people are wise to their bullshiat and whining that their racism, classism, and general destructive behavior aren't as accepted as they want. What else is new?

And when boomers were young, they smugly lectured their elders about the same issues. And when todays' young kids grow up, they will be seen as racist and classist by their youngers.  Everyone's shiat stinks, some are just too narcissistic to realize it.


Yes, everyone is bad, including the people who aren't even allowed to have the opportunities to make mistakes and never mind that Boomers' parents worked to integrate society while Boomers have spent the last few decades undoing all that.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eightballjacket:
And when boomers were young, they smugly lectured their elders about the same issues. And when todays' young kids grow up, they will be seen as racist and classist by their youngers.  Everyone's shiat stinks, some are just too narcissistic to realize it.

As an aging boomer, I observe that the stink has tended to get worse with age. Maybe I need some probiotics.
 
GoldSpider [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woke = "Thoughts and Prayers" for the left.

/not a boomer
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My nephew has taken to saying "OK, boomer" to his mother who is solidly Gen X.  Hilarious.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how TFA ends and sums up my feelings too: "Mansplain? OK boomer."
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could have determined that by spending one day on this site.

Weirdly racist liberals farking love that word.
 
Delawhat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old people: LOL YOU'RE WOKE!

Progressive: what does that say about you?  you do realize the exact opposite of "woke" is "asleep"?

Old people: ....LOL YOU'RE WOKE!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Generations are a scam used for marketing.  They segment you and they tell you that your birthdate gives you unique qualities that can be filled with these particular products.  Telling the mark how special they are is the oldest confidence game in the book.

/subby
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SLC Punk - Stevo and his parents
Youtube tSm6RjyNtEQ
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I appreciate the existence of the phrase "woke mob" because it helps me identify the people I never have to take seriously again. It's the new "SJW."
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most boomers don't even know the word "woke" and Fark and the internet is not the world.
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: I appreciate the existence of the phrase "woke mob" because it helps me identify the people I never have to take seriously again. It's the new "SJW."


It's the latest iteration of  "n***er lover"
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: I appreciate the existence of the phrase "woke mob" because it helps me identify the people I never have to take seriously again. It's the new "SJW."


Anyone who uses "woke" or "SJW" as a pejorative is someone that doesn't need to be listened to. They have identified themselves as trash and trash's only purpose is to be discarded.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: I appreciate the existence of the phrase "woke mob" because it helps me identify the people I never have to take seriously again. It's the new "SJW."


You could say the same thing about people who use "OK, Boomer."

/GenX
//jealous my generation is so beneath notice that we don't get our own targeted generational put-down.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: I appreciate the existence of the phrase "woke mob" because it helps me identify the people I never have to take seriously again. It's the new "SJW."


You're just signaling your virtue!

The inverse of this being a lack of virtue which is an odd thing to declare oneself in opposition of, but at least it's honest.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AdmirableSnackbar:never mind that Boomers' parents worked to integrate society while Boomers have spent the last few decades undoing all that.

Oh, gee, I did not realize that there are no Boomers who are people of color.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I say muthafarker way too muthafarking much
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, "Ok, Boomer" is an implicitly ageist slang term so it makes sense that Boomers wouldn't like it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Persnickety: Super Chronic: I appreciate the existence of the phrase "woke mob" because it helps me identify the people I never have to take seriously again. It's the new "SJW."

You could say the same thing about people who use "OK, Boomer."

/GenX
//jealous my generation is so beneath notice that we don't get our own targeted generational put-down.


Generation X got its name from this 1989  book.  This is the nexus:
Fark user imageView Full Size

I've read it.  There are many segments where the characters have a run-in or tell off a Boomer over having it easy when Gen X has it so hard.  When I read a Millennial raging against Boomers, it's the same thing.

I fully expect to read the same things directed at Gen X one day for occupying all the jobs (lump of labor fallacy) and hoarding all the wealth.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finnegan's woke.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boomers and fascists co-opted a word originally coined by socially conscious black people.

Like they always do.
 
bluejeansonfire [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Woke" has been twisted and corrupted into a dog-whistle perjorative for "annoyingly aware of the corruption and inequality in our society."

Old People: Young people should care more about politics and the world around them.
Young people: Okay. *looks around* Seems awfully unfair, unequal, and rigged against the average citizen.
Old people: ... Ew, not like that. Stop being so WOKE.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: Most boomers don't even know the word "woke" and Fark and the internet is not the world.


Thank you.

I didn't find a sample size in tfa, which was a bit of fluff about slang.

Slang, which is the fun part of a living language and transitory.

I think I'll skip whatever bitter ageist/political bent fark takes on a link tagged as amusing and contemplate how "boomer" has become the "woke's" new "n word"

flame on, fark
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: My nephew has taken to saying "OK, boomer" to his mother who is solidly Gen X.  Hilarious.


I'd make sure his nickname was yolo for the rest of his life
 
Bukharin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: I like how TFA ends and sums up my feelings too: "Mansplain? OK boomer."


Erlich Bachman: mansplaining - silicon valley
Youtube -1oVrBQCQH0
 
GoldSpider [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Super Chronic: I appreciate the existence of the phrase "woke mob" because it helps me identify the people I never have to take seriously again. It's the new "SJW."

You're just signaling your virtue!

The inverse of this being a lack of virtue which is an odd thing to declare oneself in opposition of, but at least it's honest.


Point being that things us olds call "woke" and "virtue signaling" are just public preening for social validation ("likes" on social media, "smart" here on Fark, etc.).  There is no meaningful action or effort behind it.  It's the Hypocrites praying in public for all to see.

People who are doing actual work for social justice (think Dolly Parton) deserve admiration.
 
capacc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: So Boomers are grumpy that young people are wise to their bullshiat and whining that their racism, classism, and general destructive behavior aren't as accepted as they want. What else is new?


We get upset when called on bullshiat, we boomers are gentle and sensetive  creatures. But in reality boomers really don't realize there are consequences to their words and actions.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: I think I say muthafarker way too muthafarking much


That's impossible, motherfarker. That word is just too good to be used too much.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GoldSpider: Rapmaster2000: Super Chronic: I appreciate the existence of the phrase "woke mob" because it helps me identify the people I never have to take seriously again. It's the new "SJW."

You're just signaling your virtue!

The inverse of this being a lack of virtue which is an odd thing to declare oneself in opposition of, but at least it's honest.

Point being that things us olds call "woke" and "virtue signaling" are just public preening for social validation ("likes" on social media, "smart" here on Fark, etc.).  There is no meaningful action or effort behind it.  It's the Hypocrites praying in public for all to see.


It's not olds complaining about virtue signaling at all.  It's loudmouth shiatheads of all ages.

Now go put another American flag magnet on your car and tell me about signaling with no meaningful action or effort behind it.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

///boomer
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geto Boys - Damn It Feels Good To Be A Gangsta (Official Video) [Explicit]
Youtube 6IJCFc_qkHw
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

parasol: Thank you.
I didn't find a sample size in tfa, which was a bit of fluff about slang.
Slang, which is the fun part of a living language and transitory.
I think I'll skip whatever bitter ageist/political bent fark takes on a link tagged as amusing and contemplate how "boomer" has become the "woke's" new "n word"
flame on, fark


i ran across "woke" about five years ago in some parody ad.  I thought it was funny as hell, posted it on Fark a few times.
Then it wasn't funny anymore, but now it's caught on, and it will be like other phrases I hate but never leave.  I got tired of them in six months, but the internet is slow on the uptake.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Super Chronic: I appreciate the existence of the phrase "woke mob" because it helps me identify the people I never have to take seriously again. It's the new "SJW."

You're just signaling your virtue!

The inverse of this being a lack of virtue which is an odd thing to declare oneself in opposition of, but at least it's honest.


It's called vice signaling, and it's a phrase we should all be using, because it's a big part of how the GQP operates.
 
Bazolar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Persnickety: Super Chronic: I appreciate the existence of the phrase "woke mob" because it helps me identify the people I never have to take seriously again. It's the new "SJW."

You could say the same thing about people who use "OK, Boomer."

/GenX
//jealous my generation is so beneath notice that we don't get our own targeted generational put-down.

Generation X got its name from this 1989  book.  This is the nexus:
[Fark user image 220x257]
I've read it.  There are many segments where the characters have a run-in or tell off a Boomer over having it easy when Gen X has it so hard.  When I read a Millennial raging against Boomers, it's the same thing.

I fully expect to read the same things directed at Gen X one day for occupying all the jobs (lump of labor fallacy) and hoarding all the wealth.


Let me know when the fark that happens.  I'm more than ready to hoard some wealth.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: I fully expect to read the same things directed at Gen X one day for occupying all the jobs (lump of labor fallacy) and hoarding all the wealth.


I've already read it here, this past week.

"Boomer" now means "old" and as Gen X closes in on that last third of their lives, yes, they will be the new "boomers".
 
GoldSpider [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Now go put another American flag magnet on your car and tell me about signaling with no meaningful action or effort behind it.


Sort of the same thing, but lacks the social approval/gratification aspect.

I think of the old meme of the guy loudly and obnoxiously reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Generations are a scam used for marketing.  They segment you and they tell you that your birthdate gives you unique qualities that can be filled with these particular products.  Telling the mark how special they are is the oldest confidence game in the book.

/subby


True. While attitudes, education, and other factors can vary across a population over time - there's no real clear delineator. It's not like kids born on one day are inherently different in any meaningful way from kids born the next day.

That's why every "generation" always seems to have pretty much the exact same complaints about the previous or following generations as every generation back to literally ancient times. Ancient Greeks literally made the same complaints about young people that old people today do, thousands of years later.
 
amyldoanitrite
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: My nephew has taken to saying "OK, boomer" to his mother who is solidly Gen X.  Hilarious.


My wife and I are the guardians of our 16yo nephew. He says "OK, boomer" to us all the time.

WE'RE MILLENNIALS
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GoldSpider: Rapmaster2000: Super Chronic: I appreciate the existence of the phrase "woke mob" because it helps me identify the people I never have to take seriously again. It's the new "SJW."

You're just signaling your virtue!

The inverse of this being a lack of virtue which is an odd thing to declare oneself in opposition of, but at least it's honest.

Point being that things us olds call "woke" and "virtue signaling" are just public preening for social validation ("likes" on social media, "smart" here on Fark, etc.).  There is no meaningful action or effort behind it.  It's the Hypocrites praying in public for all to see.

People who are doing actual work for social justice (think Dolly Parton) deserve admiration.


This kind of comment will never make sense to me. It's not a new phenomenon for people to say they're in favor of X while not actively working for X. In fact, it probably applies to a majority of political and social views held by just about everyone. So calling someone a hypocrite or using the phrase "virtue signaling" in that situation is nothing more than a petulant way of saying "shut up about the views I don't like!"

More concretely: say I put something on my Facebook page indicating my support for gay rights. A special frame around my photo, say, or a shared meme. Lazy? Perhaps. Hypocritical? No. And are gay people seeing that and asking "but where's his actual activism? Hypocrite!" Hell no. It's the anti-gay rights crowd who would call it "virtue signaling," and it proves that when they use that phrase, what they're really opposed to is the virtue itself.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tod Snider - My Generation(Part2)
Youtube 16scsof4wPg
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: The inverse of this being a lack of virtue


No, it isn't. Jesus. Can you even brain, bro?
 
Everything is Awful
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: Most boomers don't even know the word "woke" and Fark and the internet is not the world.


It's quite popular with the fox news crowd.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bazolar: Rapmaster2000: Persnickety: Super Chronic: I appreciate the existence of the phrase "woke mob" because it helps me identify the people I never have to take seriously again. It's the new "SJW."

You could say the same thing about people who use "OK, Boomer."

/GenX
//jealous my generation is so beneath notice that we don't get our own targeted generational put-down.

Generation X got its name from this 1989  book.  This is the nexus:
[Fark user image 220x257]
I've read it.  There are many segments where the characters have a run-in or tell off a Boomer over having it easy when Gen X has it so hard.  When I read a Millennial raging against Boomers, it's the same thing.

I fully expect to read the same things directed at Gen X one day for occupying all the jobs (lump of labor fallacy) and hoarding all the wealth.

Let me know when the fark that happens.  I'm more than ready to hoard some wealth.


I've got some bad news, it won't matter.  You'll be assumed to be rich.

Once a month an article comes out about how Boomers have on average, a huge amount of net worth compared to the average net worth of Millennials or whatever.  This is flawed and always triggers a flame war.
Fark user imageView Full Size

The number that matters is the median.  The average is not representative.  The average includes Bill Gates.  The median Boomer has not a lot of wealth at all and most of that is tied up in home equity which isn't even liquid so you can't do anything with it (unless you reverse mortgage).

The average Gen X net worth includes Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.  So that means all Gen Xers are rich on average.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheReject: To be fair, "Ok, Boomer" is an implicitly ageist slang term so it makes sense that Boomers wouldn't like it.


Maybe someday Drew, who runs this site and made a big deal of taking the Boobies tab off the main page and posted a  screed about misogyny will consider how many farkers dislike the casual ageism here.

But probably not before subscription rates double again.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.