(WPXI.com)   1,000 rounds of ammunition disappear on way to police department. In related news, UPS delivers ammo. Just not that day
17
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ammo delivery has been available for a long time, not news at all.

A little more surprising is a police department using .45s. Not so common these days.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Ammo delivery has been available for a long time, not news at all.

A little more surprising is a police department using .45s. Not so common these days.


Don't most of them use Glocks?
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Merltech: beezeltown: Ammo delivery has been available for a long time, not news at all.

A little more surprising is a police department using .45s. Not so common these days.

Don't most of them use Glocks?


Glock 19s I should of typed...
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
With 100,000 rounds of ammunition, officers in Allegheny Twp could shoot the entire population 35 times.

Or, more likely, just the entire black population 222 times.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Neighbors said they hope the bullets didn't fall into the wrong hands.

Because stolen ammunition sometimes falls into the right hands?!
smh
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: With 100,000 rounds of ammunition, officers in Allegheny Twp could shoot the entire population 35 times.

Or, more likely, just the entire black population 222 times.


Another consideration: That's right near Pounds Turkey Farm, just south of a Giant Eagle supermarket.
Hmm....
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sorry, I moved a decimal point there.  They'd only be able to shoot a third of the population.
 
dothemath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"The box should have weighed about 50 pounds...."

I shoot .45's a lot and that box would be way heavier than 50 lbs. for a thousand rds.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
An empty brick box?

Yeah, something wrong with that picture.
 
OBBN
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I just had 2,000 round delivered yesterday. My agency doesn't bother with UPS, our ammo is delivered in a giant semi truck trailer. They just leave the trailer.
 
duenor
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Before CA changed it's law I used to get crates delivered regularly. In those days I could go through 1k a month of large center-fire. The only safety issue was with ups drivers ignoring the warning labels and trying to lift those packages as if they came from Neiman Marcus.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Neighbors said they hope the bullets didn't fall into the wrong hands.

Because stolen ammunition sometimes falls into the right hands?!
smh


Though as proven in the past, ammo in the hands of police isn't always necessarily in "the right hands"!
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What can Brown shoot for you?
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yup, UPS delivers ammo (as does FedEx) as well as primers, smokeless powder, and black powder. Ammo under total weight of 65lbs only needs proper markings (the old big ORM-D has been replaced...) but over 65lbs needs hazmat as do primers and powders.

Unfortunately, the UPS folk ignore the "signature required" and lie and say it was left on my porch when in reality it was left on top of my trash bin in a puddle of water during a heavy rain.

And FedEx ignores the signature required on ammo but they do leave it on the porch.  But for powder they require the signature still, and take 6 days to attempt redelivery even though you call nightly and they promise "tomorrow".  "Tomorrow" finally happened when I said "look, this is 5 days after you started saying 'tomorrow' and somewhere there are 4lbs of black powder explosive sitting in your truck or warehouse...."
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wasn't me, I reload my own.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

OBBN: I just had 2,000 round delivered yesterday. My agency doesn't bother with UPS, our ammo is delivered in a giant semi truck trailer. They just leave the trailer.


Where exactly do they leave it, and what calibers? I'm asking, you know, for a friend.

Also, on a completely unrelated note, anyone know where someone can rent a Semi?
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Must've been porch pirates.
I feel a little better knowing cops get porch pirated too.
 
