(BBC-US)   If that was the truth, what was the dare?   (bbc.com)
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A fire is rough, but I can understand wanting to end somebody's suffering. Couldn't he have just given her too many pills or something?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Note to self: Don't make notes to self like this:
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm a monster and I'm going to hell.
orangejuiceblog.comView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There are still plenty of subcultures where it's less damaging for a man's reputation if he admits to killing someone than to admit he willingly has sex with men.

So my guess is that the dare was "Suck Jaz's willy."

You asked, subby.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: A fire is rough, but I can understand wanting to end somebody's suffering. Couldn't he have just given her too many pills or something?


Um, Jay? Do you have something to tell us? Do you maybe want to play a game of truth or dare?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Note to self: Don't make notes to self like this:
[ichef.bbci.co.uk image 850x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Truth or Dare student?  Is there a school for that?
 
apathy2673
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: There are still plenty of subcultures where it's less damaging for a man's reputation if he admits to killing someone than to admit he willingly has sex with men.

So my guess is that the dare was "Suck Jaz's willy."

You asked, subby.


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
majestic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Triple-dog-dare to put your tongue on a frozen flagpole.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Note to self: Don't make notes to self like this:
[ichef.bbci.co.uk image 850x478]


Wrong! It was a good plan he just made the rookie mistake of keeping the evidence around. Also he seems to have a conscience which isn't good in a murderer.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm assuming the dare was, "Move to America."
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: A fire is rough, but I can understand wanting to end somebody's suffering. Couldn't he have just given her too many pills or something?


FTFA: He added that he had felt "powerful" at an event involving a person who had died - thought to be Mrs Gregory's funeral - as he "knew what had happened and everyone else in the room didn't".

Ending her suffering was the excuse he came up with after the fact, when whatever passes for his conscience was nagging him, and he wanted to confess without actually confessing. He killed her because it felt good to kill her.
 
