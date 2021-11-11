 Skip to content
(EuroNews)   Belarus leader wants to cut a fart, or something   (euronews.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ooh, the latest annual installment of Post-Soviet Bloc threatens to cut European energy supply as winter begins.

This is a perennial shake down. You'd think Europe would have been working for decades to break free of dependence on Russian energy. But, no.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He cuts the gas, Russia don't get paid.

He's gonna be drinking some tea soon if that happens.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lukashenko didn't expect the Poles to militarize their border to stop all the immigrants from coming in, so now he's stuck with them. He is not a clever man.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Ooh, the latest annual installment of Post-Soviet Bloc threatens to cut European energy supply as winter begins.

This is a perennial shake down. You'd think Europe would have been working for decades to break free of dependence on Russian energy. But, no.


Too many decision makers at high levels of government in Western Europe on the Russian dole.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"We heat Europe and they are threatening to close the border. And what would happen if we cut off the natural gas which goes there? I would therefore advise Polish, Lithuanian and other harebrained leaders to think before speaking," Lukashenko said.


You "heat Europe" in much the same way that Primm, NV, "supplies California with goods."

You're the wide spot in the road that actual commerce happens to pass through.

Unless, of course, you've just dropped the pretense that you aren't simply a part of Russia at this point, and are simply speaking on behalf of your masters in Moscow.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Cripes, at least the Serbs would poke someone in the eye before running and hiding behind Russia's skirt.
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Tiny Eastern European countries with no navy should probably be a little more chilled out.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Ooh, the latest annual installment of Post-Soviet Bloc threatens to cut European energy supply as winter begins.

This is a perennial shake down. You'd think Europe would have been working for decades to break free of dependence on Russian energy. But, no.



They actually have. But it takes time. A lot of the former Warsaw Pact infrastructure, to this date, runs in an East-West axis. Roads, rail, and oil/gas lines, and such. It was part of the system to keep them in check during the Soviet era. They've been investing in more North-South infrastructure to increase trade efficiency but also to promote energy independence. Pipes are being developed to transport energy from ports in the Mediterranean in Greece and Italy and have it flow South to North across the Balkans, former Warsaw Pact, and Baltic countries. There are some gas and oil fields in the Mediterranean near Israel and Cyprus that they intend to exploit to feed those lines. I believe there are also plans to connect that Cyprus/Greece line to the Trans-Israel line that can bring gas and oil from the port of Eliat in the Red Sea into Israel Meditteranean ports, bypassing the Suez Canal.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Moscow is "at least part of the solution since the dependence of Belarus on Moscow is stronger and stronger," he added. "Russia has an obvious ability to influence Belarus to help stop this trafficking and so we should use this channel."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Worked for Texas.  And those dudes in Dune.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

kbronsito: beezeltown: Ooh, the latest annual installment of Post-Soviet Bloc threatens to cut European energy supply as winter begins.

This is a perennial shake down. You'd think Europe would have been working for decades to break free of dependence on Russian energy. But, no.


They actually have. But it takes time. A lot of the former Warsaw Pact infrastructure, to this date, runs in an East-West axis. Roads, rail, and oil/gas lines, and such. It was part of the system to keep them in check during the Soviet era. They've been investing in more North-South infrastructure to increase trade efficiency but also to promote energy independence. Pipes are being developed to transport energy from ports in the Mediterranean in Greece and Italy and have it flow South to North across the Balkans, former Warsaw Pact, and Baltic countries. There are some gas and oil fields in the Mediterranean near Israel and Cyprus that they intend to exploit to feed those lines. I believe there are also plans to connect that Cyprus/Greece line to the Trans-Israel line that can bring gas and oil from the port of Eliat in the Red Sea into Israel Meditteranean ports, bypassing the Suez Canal.


Good...a diversity of sources is the best solution. Actual market competition will reduce (but not eliminate) Russia's longstanding practice of taking hostages to get what they want.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

kbronsito: beezeltown: Ooh, the latest annual installment of Post-Soviet Bloc threatens to cut European energy supply as winter begins.

This is a perennial shake down. You'd think Europe would have been working for decades to break free of dependence on Russian energy. But, no.


They actually have. But it takes time. A lot of the former Warsaw Pact infrastructure, to this date, runs in an East-West axis. Roads, rail, and oil/gas lines, and such. It was part of the system to keep them in check during the Soviet era. They've been investing in more North-South infrastructure to increase trade efficiency but also to promote energy independence. Pipes are being developed to transport energy from ports in the Mediterranean in Greece and Italy and have it flow South to North across the Balkans, former Warsaw Pact, and Baltic countries. There are some gas and oil fields in the Mediterranean near Israel and Cyprus that they intend to exploit to feed those lines. I believe there are also plans to connect that Cyprus/Greece line to the Trans-Israel line that can bring gas and oil from the port of Eliat in the Red Sea into Israel Meditteranean ports, bypassing the Suez Canal.


Oh dear. How could the EU, in good conscience, do business with a country whose frightful actions they make sure to condemn at every possible opportunity? No, it would be far more moral and consistent for them to refuse to touch that tarnished Conflict Fuel.
 
Valter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Nobody is impressed by you. In fact some of us are a little bit angry.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is my superpower required here?
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: kbronsito: beezeltown: Ooh, the latest annual installment of Post-Soviet Bloc threatens to cut European energy supply as winter begins.

This is a perennial shake down. You'd think Europe would have been working for decades to break free of dependence on Russian energy. But, no.


They actually have. But it takes time. A lot of the former Warsaw Pact infrastructure, to this date, runs in an East-West axis. Roads, rail, and oil/gas lines, and such. It was part of the system to keep them in check during the Soviet era. They've been investing in more North-South infrastructure to increase trade efficiency but also to promote energy independence. Pipes are being developed to transport energy from ports in the Mediterranean in Greece and Italy and have it flow South to North across the Balkans, former Warsaw Pact, and Baltic countries. There are some gas and oil fields in the Mediterranean near Israel and Cyprus that they intend to exploit to feed those lines. I believe there are also plans to connect that Cyprus/Greece line to the Trans-Israel line that can bring gas and oil from the port of Eliat in the Red Sea into Israel Meditteranean ports, bypassing the Suez Canal.

Oh dear. How could the EU, in good conscience, do business with a country whose frightful actions they make sure to condemn at every possible opportunity? No, it would be far more moral and consistent for them to refuse to touch that tarnished Conflict Fuel.


Well, there used to be a line that bypassed Israel... It went from the East of Saudi Arabia, thru Jordan, cutting through part of Syria and into Lebanon, where oil could be loaded in their Mediterranean ports. But it no longer bypasses Israel, since the part of Syria it went thru was near the Golan Heights. So Saudi Arabia phased out its use. Even if someone wanted to fix it up after all these years and bypass Israel somehow... Syria is a shiat show. Even if they got their act together, Saudi Arabia isn't about to build a profitable oil line in the territory of an Iranian ally. And Lebanon is another shiat show.

The Saudis do have oil/gas pipes going from East to West so that ships can load up oil in the Red Sea instead of the Persian Gulf. Not sure how feasible it would be to extend those into Egypt and have ships load up in their Mediterranean ports. There's at least gotta be some plans to that in someone's drawing board. My understanding is that the current plan for that East to West line in Saudi Arabia is to expand it in the opposite direction... going into the UAE and Oman so that it can also carry their gas exports into the Red Sea.
 
