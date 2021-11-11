 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   QAnon Shaman quotes Forrest Gump in sentencing memo, no word on if it was "Stupid is as stupid does"   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
46
    More: Dumbass, Plea, Royce C. Lamberth, Psychology, Jacob Chansley, Attorney Albert Watkins, behalf of Chansley, sentencing memo, current mental health struggles  
•       •       •

UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it this one?
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

I bet it was that one...
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watkins cited Chansley's past and current mental health struggles as reasons for his release with time served.

If he has "mental health struggles", why was he running around the Capitol like a goddamn lunatic? Give him 10 years, not 4. Asshole.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Any Qanon believer can be safely assumed to suffer from "mental health struggles", I think.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: Any Qanon believer can be safely assumed to suffer from "mental health struggles", I think.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So, we can now also call the Qanon shaman "Forrest Chump," then.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Chansley, who admitted in plea papers to being among the first 30 rioters to breach the Capitol, was photographed shirtless walking with his bullhorn and flagpole throughout the building that day and was arrested three days later in his hometown of Phoenix, Arizona, where he was charged with two felonies and four misdemeanors.

Ohhhhhh, he's from Phoenix.  Well, that's understandable, then.  Living in Phoenix is enough to drive anyone insane.

/lived in Tucson
//Tucson's motto:  At least we're not Phoenix
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

xanadian: Chansley, who admitted in plea papers to being among the first 30 rioters to breach the Capitol, was photographed shirtless walking with his bullhorn and flagpole throughout the building that day and was arrested three days later in his hometown of Phoenix, Arizona, where he was charged with two felonies and four misdemeanors.

Ohhhhhh, he's from Phoenix.  Well, that's understandable, then.  Living in Phoenix is enough to drive anyone insane.

/lived in Tucson
//Tucson's motto:  At least we're not Phoenix


As far as I'm concerned, building a city in a place where it gets 111 degrees is a testament to mankind's hubris, and invoked parallels of Icarus burning himself for flying too close to the sun.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"I'm not a smart man."
 
The Flexecutioner [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I bet it was "But you ain't got no legs, Lt Dan."
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Maybe Qanoners need to be placed in conservatorships. Britney's dad should have free time now.
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"In Tuesday's sentencing memo, Watkins reflected on the images of Chansley that emerged from the insurrection, suggesting that his client's unorthodox appearance became "inextricably linked" to the events at the Capitol."

Hey everybody! Look at me, look at me, look at me!
Hey! Why is everybody looking at me? Stop it!
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
palelizard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The attorney said Chansley spends up to 22 hours a day in solitary confinement, despite not being violent.

Yes, he'd do better in gen-pop?

Jake Havechek: If he has "mental health struggles", why was he running around the Capitol like a goddamn lunatic?


Okay, I'd like you to re-read that.
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Is he smart, or is he like me?"

Just my guess.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Judge, I may not be a smart man, but I know what love is."

/unlikely
 
fishmeal
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Maybe Qanoners need to be placed in conservatorships. Britney's dad should have free time now.


Seriously, the lawyers position seems to be that because of his mental health issues he can't be counted on to behave in a way that conforms to societal norms.  If that's the case, he needs to under a doctors care NOT released back into the community.  Institutionalize him until his mental health improves
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"I gotta go pee"
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Likely quote: "I have to go pee..."
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

UberDave: [Fark user image image 230x219]


image.spreadshirtmedia.comView Full Size
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: "I gotta go pee"


GODDAMMIT. I took the time to highlight and hit the italics button... You beat me to it.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Watkins cited Chansley's past and current mental health struggles as reasons for his release with time served.

If he has "mental health struggles", why was he running around the Capitol like a goddamn lunatic? Give him 10 years, not 4. Asshole.


As someone who deals with depression and anxiety, who is married to someone with depression and anxiety, I say throw him away and toss the key. Using "mental health struggles" as a magic wand to make things all better is an insult to us.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
MattytheMouse:

Icarus died from the fall after the wax holding the feathers in place melted.
 
Khryswhy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Towards the end of the article his lawyer says "He wishes to be held accountable for his actions,". If that were true, he wouldn't be trying to get away with time served, would he?
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My guess:

Anyway, like I was sayin', shrimp is the fruit of the sea. You can barbecue it, boil it, broil it, bake it, sauté it... Dey's uh, shrimp-kabobs, shrimp creole, shrimp gumbo... Pan fried, deep fried, stir-fried... There's pineapple shrimp, lemon shrimp, coconut shrimp, pepper shrimp, shrimp soup, shrimp stew, shrimp salad, shrimp and potatoes, shrimp burger, shrimp sandwich...
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fishmeal: kbronsito: Maybe Qanoners need to be placed in conservatorships. Britney's dad should have free time now.

Seriously, the lawyers position seems to be that because of his mental health issues he can't be counted on to behave in a way that conforms to societal norms.  If that's the case, he needs to under a doctors care NOT released back into the community.  Institutionalize him until his mental health improves


Give him an old school frontal lobotomy through the eyeball.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

2wolves: MattytheMouse:

Icarus died from the fall after the wax holding the feathers in place melted.


Not in the definitive telling of the story: Disney's Hercules!
 
ongbok
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Watkins cited Chansley's past and current mental health struggles as reasons for his release with time served.

If he has "mental health struggles", why was he running around the Capitol like a goddamn lunatic? Give him 10 years, not 4. Asshole.


uhhh. Most people serving time have documented mental health issues.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ongbok: Jake Havechek: Watkins cited Chansley's past and current mental health struggles as reasons for his release with time served.

If he has "mental health struggles", why was he running around the Capitol like a goddamn lunatic? Give him 10 years, not 4. Asshole.

uhhh. Most people serving time have documented mental health issues.


Fine, he can move in with you and you can take care of him, okay?
 
karnal
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sex Sounds | Forrest Gump making sex sounds
Youtube xcVLQcDuoGs
 
Aquapope [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Was it this line?  I bet it was this line.
Family Guy - Forrest Gump
Youtube NQ-lAp-pU9Q
 
hank byron
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Watkins cited Chansley's past and current mental health struggles as reasons for his release with time served.

If he has "mental health struggles", why was he running around the Capitol like a goddamn lunatic? Give him 10 years, not 4. Asshole.


Oh! So he's a person of color?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

hank byron: Jake Havechek: Watkins cited Chansley's past and current mental health struggles as reasons for his release with time served.

If he has "mental health struggles", why was he running around the Capitol like a goddamn lunatic? Give him 10 years, not 4. Asshole.

Oh! So he's a person of color?


Get pancreatic cancer.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fishmeal: kbronsito: Maybe Qanoners need to be placed in conservatorships. Britney's dad should have free time now.

Seriously, the lawyers position seems to be that because of his mental health issues he can't be counted on to behave in a way that conforms to societal norms.  If that's the case, he needs to under a doctors care NOT released back into the community.  Institutionalize him until his mental health improves


Most schizophrenics can receive care in the community. But if he is making that case, it really needs to come with guarantees that a treatment plan is place. It should include regular visits with a licensed shrink, and some oversight to make sure he actually follows thru on treatment. Otherwise, he's merely using his diagnosis to avoid responsibility, rather than not being responsible for actions due to a diagnosis. Just because someone is mentally ill, it doesn't mean they aren't also an ahole.
 
Resin33
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A little late on this submission.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Come shrimpin' with me on my shiny new shrimpin' boat
 
LL316
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Look, judge. The crime i committed has already been committed and i can't move on if you keep me in jail.

All criminals should try that defense.
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If I'm ever tried I hope that I can remember the screenplay from The Cannonball Run for my court appearance.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I have no issue with him putting the past behind him after he dies in prison.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"He wishes to be held accountable for his actions," Watkins said.

Except for the part where he wants to get away with time served, and also all his whining that he wasn't being held in a luxury hotel instead of a prison.
 
Number 216
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Enjoy your organic prison meat terrorist scumbag

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"It is time for the Shaman to start on his journey to freedom - not from jail, but from mental health infirmities of significance," Watkins wrote. "It is time for Mr. Chansley to commence his journey from within."

Think of how much time he'll have to take this inner journey while in prison. No distractions, no temptations.

fark that asshole and the buffalo he rode in on. He wanted to be a celebrity to a bunch of terrorists and he got his wish.
 
KerryKlu
‘’ less than a minute ago  

karnal: [Fark user image 500x738]


WTF does that pic have to do with this Q'anon goon?

Stay on point son!
 
