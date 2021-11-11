 Skip to content
(NPR)   TL;DR: Veterans for the living, Memorial for the dead
23
23 Comments
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And Fox News get's big ol' rubbery one for both of them
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We need to switch those holidays. November is much more somber than beer & barbecue weekend. I don't blame people for being confused.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Armistice Day.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Blame the losers from the 19th Century. It was started to honor the Civil War dead.
 
APO_Buddha [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
scontent-ort2-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
or Thursday
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is this today's military hate thread for edgelords?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Veterans are just losers and chumps.  What's in it for them?

Should have died for their country like the ones in the cemetery did. Less trouble.
 
dothemath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
My father in Nam', 1969.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: And Fox News get's big ol' rubbery one for both of them


Only as a prop to sell more war.  Fox doesn't give a shiat about veterans issues such as homelessness or duty-related medical needs.  As for the dead, just look how Trump treated gold star families.
 
xalres
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Labor Day is for thanking veterans too according to my FB feed. In fact, I'm going to take this opportunity to thank the early labor leaders, for the standard work week, eight hour days, and weekends.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Didn't some washed-up has-been want all the T****ers to use mustard today, or something?
 
fst_creeper
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: It was started to honor the Civil War dead.


The 11th minute of the 11th hour of the 11th day

I know learning is hard but few events are as clearly de-marked quite as clearly as this one.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A veteran and a memorial are two different things, since they are two different words.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Veteran's Day is when the war mongers say "thanks!" to the living veterans and then go home and count their money.
Memorial Day is when they pretend to care about the dead while they count their money.

Veterans Sustain Two Serious Defeats From Trump And The House To VA Health Care
(Forbes link)
 
SlamPuff
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Breakfast of Champions - Kurt Vonnegut

"So this book is a sidewalk strewn with junk, trash which I throw over my shoulders as I travel in time back to November eleventh, nineteen hundred and twenty-two.

I will come to a time in my backwards trip when November eleventh, accidentally my birthday, was a sacred day called Armistice Day. When I was a boy, and when Dwayne Hoover was a boy, all the people of all the nations which had fought in the First World War were silent during the eleventh minute of the eleventh hour of Armistice Day, which was the eleventh day of the eleventh month.

It was during that minute in nineteen hundred and eighteen, that millions upon millions of human beings stopped butchering one another. I have talked to old men who were on battlefields during that minute. They have told me in one way or another that the sudden silence was the Voice of God. So we still have among us some men who can remember when God spoke clearly to mankind.

Armistice Day has become Veterans' Day. Armistice Day was sacred. Veterans' Day is not.

So I will throw Veterans' Day over my shoulder. Armistice Day I will keep. I don't want to throw away any sacred things.

What else is sacred? Oh, Romeo and Juliet, for instance.

And all music is."
 
Trocadero
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fst_creeper: OtherLittleGuy: It was started to honor the Civil War dead.

The 11th minute of the 11th hour of the 11th day

I know learning is hard but few events are as clearly de-marked quite as clearly as this one.


Memorial Day was for the Civil War dead, so when the Europeans started Armistice Day, we had to improvise.
/never looked it up, how do they celebrate in Germany? You know, considering...
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's more important that today is Armistice Day. As if WWI wasn't a giant waste of lives, we've been defending imperialism and other stupid pursuits for over 100 years. WWII excluded, though it had its own share of stupidity.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Trocadero: fst_creeper: OtherLittleGuy: It was started to honor the Civil War dead.

The 11th minute of the 11th hour of the 11th day

I know learning is hard but few events are as clearly de-marked quite as clearly as this one.

Memorial Day was for the Civil War dead, so when the Europeans started Armistice Day, we had to improvise.
/never looked it up, how do they celebrate in Germany? You know, considering...


You don't think the people of Germany were happy that the Great War ended?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SlamPuff: Breakfast of Champions - Kurt Vonnegut

"So this book is a sidewalk strewn with junk, trash which I throw over my shoulders as I travel in time back to November eleventh, nineteen hundred and twenty-two.

I will come to a time in my backwards trip when November eleventh, accidentally my birthday, was a sacred day called Armistice Day. When I was a boy, and when Dwayne Hoover was a boy, all the people of all the nations which had fought in the First World War were silent during the eleventh minute of the eleventh hour of Armistice Day, which was the eleventh day of the eleventh month.

It was during that minute in nineteen hundred and eighteen, that millions upon millions of human beings stopped butchering one another. I have talked to old men who were on battlefields during that minute. They have told me in one way or another that the sudden silence was the Voice of God. So we still have among us some men who can remember when God spoke clearly to mankind.

Armistice Day has become Veterans' Day. Armistice Day was sacred. Veterans' Day is not.

So I will throw Veterans' Day over my shoulder. Armistice Day I will keep. I don't want to throw away any sacred things.

What else is sacred? Oh, Romeo and Juliet, for instance.

And all music is."


A veteran and a writer, and he still doesn't even get the name of holiday right.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Just days off for Politicians and Bankers.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ less than a minute ago  

emersonbiggins: [Fark user image image 634x384]


Just for funsies:

"On this Memorial Day, as our nation honors its unbroken line of fallen heroes - and I see many of them in the audience here today - our sense of patriotism is particularly strong".
- Barack Obama
 
