(Daily Mail)   Anything's an elbow massager if you're brave enough - Courteney Cox. Also who gives an elbow massager in a gift box   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 11 Nov 2021 at 10:35 AM



The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She looks like a skeleton with plastic skin barely stretched over the bones.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: She looks like a skeleton with plastic skin barely stretched over the bones.


Yes, how dare she get old and allow the public to see her!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Elbow? I guess a bone could use a good massaging.
 
dothemath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Moses and his older sister Apple

Does Gwyneth's site offer a fancy bag for me to put my barf in?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chevello
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I can't even watch the Avengers movies anymore without wondering they've got any of those special candles in the Avengers HQ.
 
ongbok
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And I bought that massaging Flesh Light to massage my thumb after spraining it.
 
Valter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: She looks like a skeleton with plastic skin barely stretched over the bones.


You just described my fetish.
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Courtney Cox

I love you

You're the best

On that show
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hole > Nirvana
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Courteney Cox found a practical use for a sexy toy

Wait, are they dating its intended use isn't practical?
 
ukexpat
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Courteney, subby.
 
sniderman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: Courtney Cox

I love you

You're the best You're so hot

On that show


FTFY
 
hurdygurdy27
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Can someone please put Gwyneth's head in a box?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Has she had so much Hollywood cosmetic surgery that her clitoris is now connected to her funny bone?
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

sniderman: KingOfTown: Courtney Cox

I love you

You're the best You're so hot

On that show

FTFY


See, that's what I get for quoting holiday music out of season. I should listen to my own rules.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/yes, I know it's a Hanukkah song
//on a Xmas soundtrack
///therefore, vicariously, he loves you
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When it comes to NBC comedy veteran brunettes, I'm more of a JLD fan.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: Courtney Cox

I love you

You're the best

On that show


I'd dance in the dark with her.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sotua
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ukexpat: Courteney, subby.


i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Endorsing Goop is the surest way in my book for me to never take an actor/actress or human being seriously again.

Snake oil salesman should be a hanging offence.  I'm sure they sell a nice silk rope for that.

/Not really a hanging offence, but a jailing offense.
 
A10Mechanic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hurdygurdy27: Can someone please put Gwyneth's head in a box?


Which is ironic, because Gwyneth wants women to put things in their boxes all the time.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
She's this close to an only fans site with a vibrator/elbow fetish.  It's a real market, dammit.

She'd rule it too.

Start with the g-spot thing.  Then go with the Hitachi.  Oh yeah.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Has she had so much Hollywood cosmetic surgery that her clitoris is now connected to her funny bone?


is it not?  women consistently assert the importance of a sense of humor in a sex partner!
 
RasIanI
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why is this on the Pol tab?
 
