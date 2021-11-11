 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun)   Think you're smart and coy when getting randy in a dark cinema theater? Think again, the workers all have night vision goggles and secret cameras to watch you boink away (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
28
    More: Giggity, The Sun, The Times, Newspaper, News of the World, Movie theater, Film, News Corporation, News International  
•       •       •

1320 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 11 Nov 2021 at 10:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's the whole idea of sex in public places.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, they don't see ME having sex.

Nor does anyone else.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Uh oh.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wouldn't you be blinded by the movie while wearing night vision glasses?

/didn't rtfa
//I'm not clicking that shiat
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farkenhostile: Wouldn't you be blinded by the movie while wearing night vision glasses?

/didn't rtfa
//I'm not clicking that shiat


Not if you're looking at the seats.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the phrase "sneaky link" has entered the lexicon. I've seen it about 6 times this past week. Neat.
 
funzyr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they got my good side
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barricaded Gunman: So the phrase "sneaky link" has entered the lexicon. I've seen it about 6 times this past week. Neat.


Poggers! Finna yeet the sneaky link to the devious lick and flex the lowkey stan. Bae's on fleek but sus and big mad at the gucci finsta. Periodt.

/gonna go throw up now.
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I would have killed to have night vision goggles and go all solid-snake when i did that job at the theater.  Granted i did that 15 years ago but still.  We as far as i knew never had security cameras in the theaters themselves, you could do it all you wanted.

The comments about bringing your own food:  If it was obvious when i worked tickets i would stop it but to be honest i wasn't paid well enough to care if i found it in the theater.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
As long as they let the guy finish, what's the problem?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I only have mask less COVID sex in crowded UK cinemas.   There were speak easy, illegal theaters running during lockdowns.   They've been so crowded the last two years, I'm sure they must have hours of me and randos getting busy.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Barricaded Gunman: So the phrase "sneaky link" has entered the lexicon. I've seen it about 6 times this past week. Neat.

Poggers! Finna yeet the sneaky link to the devious lick and flex the lowkey stan. Bae's on fleek but sus and big mad at the gucci finsta. Periodt.

/gonna go throw up now.


Ladies and gentlemen, "TwitchTok Abridged."

*applause*
 
crackpancake
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
nice looks like they got onto the security train.  Too bad the cams look like 2003 1.3 megapixel cameras.  You'll find bigfoot before you cantch someone having sex unless they are in an orgy but it'd still look like a wrestling match.

movie cinema's would be wise to invest in 4K low light cams!!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Beats the days of ushers walking up and down the aisle every five minutes.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Barricaded Gunman: So the phrase "sneaky link" has entered the lexicon. I've seen it about 6 times this past week. Neat.

Poggers! Finna yeet the sneaky link to the devious lick and flex the lowkey stan. Bae's on fleek but sus and big mad at the gucci finsta. Periodt.

/gonna go throw up now.


i.kinja-img.comView Full Size
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
One last thing before I splatter out my huevos
I will be the one to watch you ball
So I peeked out to see you make the two-backed beastieSomeone call the janitor
There's gonna be an accident
I'm jacking off on infra-red
There is no humping that can hide you
'Cause I can see in the dark
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I only make out during sexy movies like Schindler's list
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"What movie did you guys see?"

"farking no idea."

/add comma to taste
 
Cheron
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: That's the whole idea of sex in public places.


The argument against public sex is that viewers can't consent. If a viewer buys night vision goggles seems to be consent.
 
Cheron
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I can't stress this enough, night vision and CCTV make somethings that are very large look smaller.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Cheron: I can't stress this enough, night vision and CCTV make somethings that are very large look smaller.


we dont fat shame here. Chubby girls need love too.
 
kabloink
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If I went to the theater.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's never what you expect to see

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Barricaded Gunman: So the phrase "sneaky link" has entered the lexicon. I've seen it about 6 times this past week. Neat.

Poggers! Finna yeet the sneaky link to the devious lick and flex the lowkey stan. Bae's on fleek but sus and big mad at the gucci finsta. Periodt.

/gonna go throw up now.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Be careful or you'll end up like this farker...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.