SC representative files bill to lower state drinking age to 18
81
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's one way to boost population in that farking hellhole.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are they hoping their DUI rate doubles overnight?
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It wont happen. Federal highway funding is contingent on age 21 drinking age
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: It wont happen. Federal highway funding is contingent on age 21 drinking age


It's South Carolina. They don't need none of them there fancy roads.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: It wont happen. Federal highway funding is contingent on age 21 drinking age


Have you seen the roads there?  When you cross over the line from GA or NC, it's like you got teleported into The Flintstones.  They're probably diverting all that money into keeping Charleston whitewashed.
 
ralanprod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: It wont happen. Federal highway funding is contingent on age 21 drinking age


Which gives them the ability to go in front of the cameras and biatch about how the Feds are trampling on state's rights. AGAIN.

See: Covid.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this while many states are up in smoke
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"'This is a personal freedom issue. If you are old enough to fight for our country, if you're old enough to vote, if you're old enough to sign on for thousands of dollars of student loans for a college education, then you are old enough to have need a drink,' Rutherford said."
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should taunt red states into making the worst laws. 18? Yeah, guess that's alright if you're a beta. Be a lot cooler and alpha to lower it to 14.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They did this back in the 70's, right after I turned 21. After a few months of DUI carnage, they raised it back to 21.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bold move. Interesting to see if they doubledown on MADD.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTFDYW: weddingsinger: It wont happen. Federal highway funding is contingent on age 21 drinking age

It's South Carolina. They don't need none of them there fancy roads.


argument: I can vote on a law that would allow me to drink while I am not allowed to drink.  I can purchase a firearm but not a beer?  The gov't will even give me a gun and train me on it, but a wine cooler is too much?

politician: Excellent point, we should raise the voting age to 21.

argument: *headdesk*
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disingenuous action.  That bill would require the age of consent be lowered by the parallel same number of years to 10 if this is SC.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTFDYW: weddingsinger: It wont happen. Federal highway funding is contingent on age 21 drinking age

It's South Carolina. They don't need none of them there fancy roads.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/it was either that or a back to the future reference. That seemed more appropriate.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
so here the Dems are taking a page from the GOP playbook with their shameless pandering.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The drinking age in South Carolina last changed in 1984, when it was raised from 18 to 21 years old amid a move by the federal government to withhold highway funding to states with lower legal drinking ages.

Aka legal extortion.

"It would be a shame if anything happened to your nice highway funds wouldn't it? Raise the drinking age....or else"
 
GummyBearOverlord
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

iToad: They did this back in the 70's, right after I turned 21. After a few months of DUI carnage, they raised it back to 21.


I heard Louisiana used to play this game.  Raise it to 21 to get some highway funding then lower to 18 to attract all the college kids.
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Counter-bill: raise the age of military eligibility to 21.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "'This is a personal freedom issue. If you are old enough to fight for our country, if you're old enough to vote, if you're old enough to sign on for thousands of dollars of student loans for a college education, then you are old enough to have need a drink,' Rutherford said."


I actually agree with him, same for pot age (also 21).

The issue is our driving age is too low and the barrier to getting a license nonexistent.

In heavy drinking countries like England, France, Germany, their drinking age and driving age are essentially reversed- you can start drinking legally before you can legally drive. This has the (unintended) consequence of giving people a bit of drinking responsibility before they can ever handle a car. Some experience of drunkeness, if you will.

Add to that, their driving tests are much, much harder. In England it's basically mandatory to fail all male drivers the first time. An ex teacher of mine was Northern Irish, and she said she couldn't believe what a joke our driving "exam" was.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
America is the only country where teenagers will regularly binge drink and then refuse to call an ambulance for their dangerously intoxicated friend because they are afraid of getting in trouble. Best to let the guy die.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: It wont happen. Federal highway funding is contingent on age 21 drinking age


I understood the SCOTUS ruled in 2012 Congress can't use reductions in federal funding as method to punish states for not doing something. In this case, states sued to block Medicaid expansion under the ACA.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The kids have to do something to distract themselves from the Earth's impending doom.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Boondock3806: Counter-bill: raise the age of military eligibility to 21.


No no, let's see how this plays out letting the largest recruiting depot in the USMC at Parris Island let 18 years olds have access to alcohol.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kbronsito: America is the only country where teenagers will regularly binge drink and then refuse to call an ambulance for their dangerously intoxicated friend because they are afraid of getting in trouble. Best to let the guy die.


Well when you have laws that don't make any sense, yea duh.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Until (I think) 2006, SC only allowed bartenders to use airplane mini-bottles.  If you ordered a drink, the bartender had to crack open a mini bottle.  What a waste of time and resources.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Until (I think) 2006, SC only allowed bartenders to use airplane mini-bottles.  If you ordered a drink, the bartender had to crack open a mini bottle.  What a waste of time and resources.
[Fark user image image 850x575]


Still true in Utah and they have to mix the drink behind a curtain or out of view.
 
id10ts
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Cool.  Now, can someone loan me their time machine so I can trip back 40 years and have a legal beer?
(They changed it to 21 in my state just a month before my 18th birthday.)
 
Mrs. Snipes [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Walker: The drinking age in South Carolina last changed in 1984, when it was raised from 18 to 21 years old amid a move by the federal government to withhold highway funding to states with lower legal drinking ages.

Aka legal extortion.

"It would be a shame if anything happened to your nice highway funds wouldn't it? Raise the drinking age....or else"


I worked in mapping at the SCDOT from 1988 to 1992 and I vividly remember this. SC depends on tourism heavily for its economy and there's a lot of miles of road. Ronnie R., the Moral Majority, and the MADD mommies started up the extortion and left it to Papa Bush to follow through.
 
Aquapope [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So this is against the wishes of St. Ronald, who made Fed highway funds conditional on raising the drinking age to 21.  Are they allowed to go against St. Ronald, is he passe now and we've moved on to the next pantheon of conservative demigods?
 
jjorsett [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Walker: The drinking age in South Carolina last changed in 1984, when it was raised from 18 to 21 years old amid a move by the federal government to withhold highway funding to states with lower legal drinking ages.

Aka legal extortion.

"It would be a shame if anything happened to your nice highway funds wouldn't it? Raise the drinking age....or else"


It's almost as if concentrating so much power in a central government leads to that government abusing it.
 
Odin's Other Eye
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: Rapmaster2000: Until (I think) 2006, SC only allowed bartenders to use airplane mini-bottles.  If you ordered a drink, the bartender had to crack open a mini bottle.  What a waste of time and resources.
[Fark user image image 850x575]

Still true in Utah and they have to mix the drink behind a curtain or out of view.


Well you wouldn't want Jesus or Moroni to have to look at that, would you?
 
ongbok
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Until (I think) 2006, SC only allowed bartenders to use airplane mini-bottles.  If you ordered a drink, the bartender had to crack open a mini bottle.  What a waste of time and resources.
[Fark user image 850x575]


I always wondered what was the reasoning behind that. Just does not make any sense at all
 
id10ts
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Until (I think) 2006, SC only allowed bartenders to use airplane mini-bottles.  If you ordered a drink, the bartender had to crack open a mini bottle.  What a waste of time and resources.
[Fark user image 850x575]


That's the most moronic bible belt shiat I think I've ever heard.  At least a close follow behind Kentucky only having 9/120 wet counties (back when), or Jeebus disliking beer sales at 11:59am (Cash registers are programmed to not be able to ring it up until exactly noon.  You should be in church.)
 
Magnus_Jager
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm sure the Charlotte Mecklenburg police will appreciate the 18-20 year olds going to SC to drink.  The rt 77 booze traps will be legendary.
 
Aquapope [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

id10ts: Cool.  Now, can someone loan me their time machine so I can trip back 40 years and have a legal beer?
(They changed it to 21 in my state just a month before my 18th birthday.)


My best friend turned 18 twenty five days too late to beat the drinking cutoff.  And since they raised the age 1 year each year until it was 21, he wasn't allowed legal alcohol for 3 years longer than me.  I got to go to bars our first, second and third years in college, he didn't.  He got farked on that.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Aquapope: So this is against the wishes of St. Ronald, who made Fed highway funds conditional on raising the drinking age to 21.  Are they allowed to go against St. Ronald, is he passe now and we've moved on to the next pantheon of conservative demigods?


If by "they" you mean a moderately progressive Democrat who wants to increase teacher pay, establish a liveable minimum wage, expand alternative energy and introduce medical cannabis in one of the few states not to have it, I think that person is allowed to go against St. Ronald.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: Rapmaster2000: Until (I think) 2006, SC only allowed bartenders to use airplane mini-bottles.  If you ordered a drink, the bartender had to crack open a mini bottle.  What a waste of time and resources.
[Fark user image image 850x575]

Still true in Utah and they have to mix the drink behind a curtain or out of view.


Interesting.  I stayed at this hotel in SLC last June and I ordered a Manhattan.  The bartender went in that door and came back with my drink.  I didn't think anything of it.  I just figured he just went back there for an ingredient.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Walker: The drinking age in South Carolina last changed in 1984, when it was raised from 18 to 21 years old amid a move by the federal government to withhold highway funding to states with lower legal drinking ages.

Aka legal extortion.

"It would be a shame if anything happened to your nice highway funds wouldn't it? Raise the drinking age....or else"


LOL it's just a condition for granting the funds. They're free to turn it down and be self sufficient.
 
EyeballKid [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What happened? They run out of meth and oxys?
 
mike_d85
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: Rapmaster2000: Until (I think) 2006, SC only allowed bartenders to use airplane mini-bottles.  If you ordered a drink, the bartender had to crack open a mini bottle.  What a waste of time and resources.
[Fark user image image 850x575]

Still true in Utah and they have to mix the drink behind a curtain or out of view.


Oh, wow, I've never seen laws to encourage date rape before.

The first conspiracy theory I ever believed was the Strom Thurmond lobbied to keep the mini-bottle laws alive because he owned a share of a bottling factory specializing in them.  Thurmond died in 2003 and free pour alcohol was legalized in SC in 2004.
 
jimjays
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Aquapope: So this is against the wishes of St. Ronald, who made Fed highway funds conditional on raising the drinking age to 21.  Are they allowed to go against St. Ronald, is he passe now and we've moved on to the next pantheon of conservative demigods?


Like a lot of religious figures and tenets, he's only to be cited and followed in support of an argument, ignored when wanting to do something else.

Farkers don't need to be told that today's Republican party doesn't hold the values some of us know from decades past.
 
Perpleman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is Drew moving to Charleston?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

id10ts: Rapmaster2000: Until (I think) 2006, SC only allowed bartenders to use airplane mini-bottles.  If you ordered a drink, the bartender had to crack open a mini bottle.  What a waste of time and resources.
[Fark user image 850x575]

That's the most moronic bible belt shiat I think I've ever heard.  At least a close follow behind Kentucky only having 9/120 wet counties (back when), or Jeebus disliking beer sales at 11:59am (Cash registers are programmed to not be able to ring it up until exactly noon.  You should be in church.)


I've lived in Georgia for a long time.  10+ years ago, alcohol sales would end at 11:45 on Saturday and not resume until midnight on Sunday.  Gas stations could sell beer and wine at that time.  So, on Sunday night if you were still partying, you would go to a gas station and there would be 20 people loitering around the coolers.  At midnight the lights would come on in the coolers and the doors would all unlock and everyone would load up.

Utah has what are called state stores and they're a billion times worse than the state stores in Pennsylvania.  They are the only place to get wine and liquor (wine even) and prices are outrageous and the hours are short.  In the grocery stores, the selection of hard seltzer is massive because of this wine imbalance.
 
jso2897
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I don't think it's a priority, but I have no problem with it. A drinking age of 18 would not be something I would care enough about to oppose, and I don't see anything wrong with it.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Walker: The drinking age in South Carolina last changed in 1984, when it was raised from 18 to 21 years old amid a move by the federal government to withhold highway funding to states with lower legal drinking ages.

Aka legal extortion.

"It would be a shame if anything happened to your nice highway funds wouldn't it? Raise the drinking age....or else"


Yeah that's pretty much the golden rule. Power of the purse and all that.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Boondock3806: Counter-bill: raise the age of military eligibility to 21.

No no, let's see how this plays out letting the largest recruiting depot in the USMC at Parris Island let 18 years olds have access to alcohol.


P.I. is not a recruiting depot, it is the new recruit training base for the USMC East Coast.  Just as Pendleton is the West Coast training base.  Eighteen year olds can not drink intoxicants at either.
 
Screaming Candle
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If you are going to lower the drinking age, lower it to 19 to at least TRY to keep the booze out of the high schools.

But, this is totally stupid.
 
FleshFlapps [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's what they need more brain damage younger.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"This is a personal freedom issue. If you are old enough to fight for our country, if you're old enough to vote, if you're old enough to sign on for thousands of dollars of student loans for a college education, then you are old enough to have a drink," Rutherford said.

The country went through all this. The age was lowered to 18 almost everywhere. Then the MADD group got it raised back to 21 with almost no outcry.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: id10ts: Rapmaster2000: Until (I think) 2006, SC only allowed bartenders to use airplane mini-bottles.  If you ordered a drink, the bartender had to crack open a mini bottle.  What a waste of time and resources.
[Fark user image 850x575]

That's the most moronic bible belt shiat I think I've ever heard.  At least a close follow behind Kentucky only having 9/120 wet counties (back when), or Jeebus disliking beer sales at 11:59am (Cash registers are programmed to not be able to ring it up until exactly noon.  You should be in church.)

I've lived in Georgia for a long time.  10+ years ago, alcohol sales would end at 11:45 on Saturday and not resume until midnight on Sunday.  Gas stations could sell beer and wine at that time.  So, on Sunday night if you were still partying, you would go to a gas station and there would be 20 people loitering around the coolers.  At midnight the lights would come on in the coolers and the doors would all unlock and everyone would load up.

Utah has what are called state stores and they're a billion times worse than the state stores in Pennsylvania.  They are the only place to get wine and liquor (wine even) and prices are outrageous and the hours are short.  In the grocery stores, the selection of hard seltzer is massive because of this wine imbalance.


shiat, the Sunday dry day was horrible to navigate (similar laws in SC).  You'd have to buy booze for the whole weekend on Saturday and of course once you were partying your estimate for the beer you would need would mean stopping drinking so instead you'd break into the Sunday beers and drink an extra case of beer until dawn.  I probably drank twice as much because of blue laws.  Alternatively there was more drinking and driving since even if we had enough beer for the night we'd make a beer run before midnight just to make sure we had some for tomorrow.
 
