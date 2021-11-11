 Skip to content
(CNN) FW: FW: FW: FW De Klerk, last apartheid leader of South Africa, dies at 85
28
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
RIP
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He will be immortalized as the human who personifies the ability to read the writing on the wall.

/After building the wall and using it to climb to the top of South African politics.
//So it goes
///Third slashy is too busy watching a movie about a genie
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He wasn't even supposed to be there that day!
 
ace in your face
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad tag?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does he have any monuments yet?
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: Does he have any monuments yet?


And do they display his Nobel Peace Prize?
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size

He wasn't even supposed to be dead today. RIP
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mighty fine headline - cliche, but yet not.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ace in your face: Sad tag?


He was the one who realized what was coming, and worked with Mandela to end apartheid.

So yes, sad.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have to give him credit for making the right choice after having no other options. . .
 
FirstTimeLongTime
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: [Fark user image 349x145]


I'll have what she's having!
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ace in your face: Sad tag?


it's like celebrating the man who shot hitler.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 1 hour ago  
De Feack?
 
blackhalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: Have to give him credit for making the right choice after having no other options. . .



It only looks like he "had no other options" because he reversed course so quickly and completely that Apartheid was gone within a few years. But that wasn't inevitable, certainly not in the timetable that actually occurred.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: RIP
[upload.wikimedia.org image 300x250]


It is I!
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blackhalo: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


Well played, sir.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I distinctly remember him dying in prison while reading a Bernsteen Bears book! What has happened to the timeline?

Am I doing this right?
 
fat_free
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x2u​r​kuf

Oldie but still a goodie
 
toonetwin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well, good.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

RIP De Klerk, De Klerk!
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: while reading a Bernsteen Bears book!


No, no, no.. you're thinking of that Watergate themed gay fanfic The Bernstein Bears
 
thepeterd
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Damnit! I'm still waiting for my free, free, free, free, free Nelson Mandela.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
de Klerk caused anger by equivocating on whether apartheid was a morally repugnant policy. "I can only say that in a qualified way ... there were many aspects which are morally indefensible," he said.

You know, a simple "yes" would have sufficed here.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Christian Bale: Boojum2k: Have to give him credit for making the right choice after having no other options. . .


It only looks like he "had no other options" because he reversed course so quickly and completely that Apartheid was gone within a few years. But that wasn't inevitable, certainly not in the timetable that actually occurred.


Actually, based on the way things were going, how the ANC was gathering strength and numbers, and the white power structure was preparing to resist with everything they had, it would have been a bloodbath that made the 1960's wars in the Congo and Angola look like Sunday picnics. De Klerk's decision to work with Mandela and acknowledge the ANC as a legitimate party in South Africa pulled everyone's fangs. It gave the ANC what they wanted without an excuse to kill all the whites, and it prevented the whites from preemptively killing all the blacks before anything bad could happen (based on what happened when the Congo was taken back in the 60's)*.

Apartheid would have ended, probably...eventually...but it would have left tens of thousands dead, hundreds of thousands displaced, and the major cities in ruins. They managed to avoid a lot of the violence that would have happened by what De Klerk did.

*Thumbnail history on the Congolese Liberation--when the Force Publique mutinied in 1960, the revolt spread rapidly across the entire country, despite token efforts of the man who would later become known as Mobutu Sese Seko. Belgium sent in a military force, but too late, as thousands of whites were butchered, women were raped, children were killed; and then the crisis went internal as the various tribal factions began slaughtering each other. Best estimates are that 100,000 people were killed before the original leader Lumumba was assassinated and Mobutu took over.
 
Ostman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: ace in your face: Sad tag?

He was the one who realized what was coming, and worked with Mandela to end apartheid.

So yes, sad.


I don't know, bowing to the inevitable doesn't seem that praiseworthy, particularly when it's for a racist apartheid state.

By the same token, I wouldn't laud the ruler of Saudi Arabia for finally giving women the right to drive, just an "about farking time, asshole".
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Christian Bale: Boojum2k: Have to give him credit for making the right choice after having no other options. . .


It only looks like he "had no other options" because he reversed course so quickly and completely that Apartheid was gone within a few years. But that wasn't inevitable, certainly not in the timetable that actually occurred.

Actually, based on the way things were going, how the ANC was gathering strength and numbers, and the white power structure was preparing to resist with everything they had, it would have been a bloodbath that made the 1960's wars in the Congo and Angola look like Sunday picnics. De Klerk's decision to work with Mandela and acknowledge the ANC as a legitimate party in South Africa pulled everyone's fangs. It gave the ANC what they wanted without an excuse to kill all the whites, and it prevented the whites from preemptively killing all the blacks before anything bad could happen (based on what happened when the Congo was taken back in the 60's)*.

Apartheid would have ended, probably...eventually...but it would have left tens of thousands dead, hundreds of thousands displaced, and the major cities in ruins. They managed to avoid a lot of the violence that would have happened by what De Klerk did.

*Thumbnail history on the Congolese Liberation--when the Force Publique mutinied in 1960, the revolt spread rapidly across the entire country, despite token efforts of the man who would later become known as Mobutu Sese Seko. Belgium sent in a military force, but too late, as thousands of whites were butchered, women were raped, children were killed; and then the crisis went internal as the various tribal factions began slaughtering each other. Best estimates are that 100,000 people were killed before the original leader Lumumba was assassinated and Mobutu took over.


Yeah, and if something similar had happened in SA i'd probably be one of those dead kids.
 
