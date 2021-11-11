 Skip to content
(Liverpool Echo)   Oh noes that word has warped my fragile little mind
    Liverpool, Metropolitan Borough of Sefton, Bootle, Aldi  
posted to Main » on 11 Nov 2021 at 10:05 AM



I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"We should not have to see this in supermarkets nor should our children become familiar with this word. It's a total curse. Demonise your car??? Come on. This is absolutely vile! Any Christians amongst us or even people with common sense?"

You know where else That Word is used a lot? The Bible!
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Any Christians amongst us or even people with common sense?"

Interesting phrasing, there.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's far too late for that word to have done anything to that woman that hasn't already happened.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Better to go back to the Bible and read about how Lot's daughters decided to get their dad drunk and run a fark train on him.

There's family friendly fare for you.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Demon." That's the word that scared a "Christian" pearl clutching mommy.

Now you don't have to click on that script-laden, piece of sh*t website.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DRTFA.. I'm assuming some snowflake got called by the wrong pronoun or something?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tfresh: DRTFA.. I'm assuming some snowflake got called by the wrong pronoun or something?


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
fngoofy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really, really miss the old days where a woman like this would bend the ear of the store manager for 5 minutes and then they'd laugh with coworkers once she left the building and THAT WAS THE END OF THAT!

This illustrates what is wrong with the InstaNet.  It amplifies one dumb person into a mega dipshiat.
 
bawsis [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wait until she finds out about deviled eggs.
 
Muttleywantsamedal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The world is full of people who are a

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it "sugar free"
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's obviously a Farker.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake. Nice marketing ploy aldi's though.  Amusing attempt.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if just one of these companies would respond to this nonsense with

"ok. whatever.  we're notgonnadonothing" they would gain far more customers than they would loose.  let's face it in a year she'll be back to shopping there anyway.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tfresh: DRTFA.. I'm assuming some snowflake got called by the wrong pronoun or something?


No. Some snowflake found a product with the word "demon" in it being sold at the supermarket, and freaked out because she thinks her kids are going to be possessed by the devil.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ow my freakin ears
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does Aldi sell spotted dick?
 
jjorsett [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Offensive words are violence, or so some people keep saying.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:  "We should not have to see this in supermarkets nor should our children become familiar with this word. It's a total curse. Demonise your car??? Come on. This is absolutely vile! Any Christians amongst us or even people with common sense?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dermatologist_Tested
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tfresh: DRTFA.. I'm assuming some snowflake got called by the wrong pronoun or something?


I have a pronoun for you, Skippy.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Don't come to America then. They idiot nearby has 5 of these in his field.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Child Demon possessed? Think of this as an exorcism in a tube.  Developed with your "special logic" in mind.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mungo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Any Christians amongst us or even people with common sense?"

I love that, subconsciously, she realises these are two separate groups
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone has way too much free time on her hands.
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dope Smugglaz - The Word (Official Music Video)
Youtube WRq9PzI4_Ow
 
ryant123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh Noz!
 
Esroc
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You know, compassion is nice and all, but people this removed from reality can't possibly be doing anything worthwhile. Might be time to consider dusting off eugenics and take another crack at it.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

WDFark think for a second: Fake. Nice marketing ploy aldi's though.  Amusing attempt.


"Look at me, Aldi! It's all for you"
 
FleshFlapps [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Abrhamic religions are a curse on this world.
 
scalpod
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just wait 'til she hears that when Google pulls someone's YouTube ad revenue for a video due to copyright or other violations they DEMONetize it!

Clearly, they're in league with the Debil!!!
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Then she went to the meat...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Good thing she has this covered.
 
scalpod
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Any Christians amongst us or even people with common sense?"

By her own admission, one cannot be both.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
These people need to just go f*** off.

Who gives a s***,:
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Did she go to the bakery aisle and discover that apparently there is food for the devil in delicious cake form?
 
Dog Paws Smell Like Doritos
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Esroc: You know, compassion is nice and all, but people this removed from reality can't possibly be doing anything worthwhile. Might be time to consider dusting off eugenics and take another crack at it.


The anti-vaxxers have that covered.
 
Braggi
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
New Rule.  You can not print articles when only one person is outraged.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So, Jesus was hung like a Ken doll?
 
focusthis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Stay away from the temptation of the passion fruit.  And maybe turn the bananas so they curve down.
 
