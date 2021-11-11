 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   Canadian woman comes down with the world's first case of 'climate change'   (9news.com.au) divider line
    Weird, Weather, Hospital, Climate change, Climate, first time, Dr Kyle Merritt, Canadian emergency department, British Columbia  
posted to Main » on 11 Nov 2021 at 12:35 PM



16 Comments
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not really the time or place for a bit of activism, but okay.

On a side note, I know it's really early days and it was only just recently hinted at, but I gotta admit, Fallout 5 is shaping up to look pretty sweet.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What's the ICD-10 code for that?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in Alaska:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Right, because forest fires never happened before climate change.

/I just sprained something rolling my eyes
 
Pinner
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Like when your mom deforested her crotch and got a rash?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"It's whatcha call an 'allegory', Boss..."

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Um, time to find a new Doctor.


Yes, climate change is real.
But no, that is not a proper diagnosis.
 
tuxq
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: What's the ICD-10 code for that?


12.Z99.89
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Um, time to find a new Doctor.


Yes, climate change is real.
But no, that is not a proper diagnosis.


Unless you're a tree surgeon
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Imagine going to an American Hospital and being charged $15,000.00 to be diagnosed with Climate Change..  lol
Then gotta spend ANOTHER $15,000.00 to get a proper second opinion.
🤷🏼♂😃
 
Luse
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Doctor is a moron. He might as well have diagnosed her cause of death as "breathing on Earth" or "having human lungs" or "failure to evolve gills to avoid smoke"

Glad they published his name. I for one would refuse to see him.
 
Mock26
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


cdn.shopify.comView Full Size



To offset increasing temperatures I suggest clothing with less coverage to help with keeping cool.
 
Mouser
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The chain of causality here is apparently:
Climate change -> increased forest fires -> more smoke in the air -> lung damage from breathing smoke.

It's logically sound, but a bit tenuous.  A rigorous physician would be exploring alternative chains of causality and determining which are more likely.  If the woman were a cigarette smoker, for example, you'd expect a completely different diagnosis.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Interesting choice for a photo.
Fark user imageView Full Size

I bet that car looked like that before the fire.  And what's that boat doing up on the hill?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mouser: The chain of causality here is apparently:
Climate change -> increased forest fires -> more smoke in the air -> lung damage from breathing smoke.

It's logically sound, but a bit tenuous.  A rigorous physician would be exploring alternative chains of causality and determining which are more likely.  If the woman were a cigarette smoker, for example, you'd expect a completely different diagnosis.


No it wouldn't, she'd still have lung damage
 
Mouser
‘’ less than a minute ago  

chitownmike: Mouser: The chain of causality here is apparently:
Climate change -> increased forest fires -> more smoke in the air -> lung damage from breathing smoke.

It's logically sound, but a bit tenuous.  A rigorous physician would be exploring alternative chains of causality and determining which are more likely.  If the woman were a cigarette smoker, for example, you'd expect a completely different diagnosis.

No it wouldn't, she'd still have lung damage


Yes, but the cause would be different.  Not all lung damage is the same.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

