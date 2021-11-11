 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WPRI Rhode Island)   Attorney for former RI coach says naked fat tests were 'not illegal'. Glad that's settled   (wpri.com) divider line
25
    More: Followup, Informed consent, Aaron Thomas, Allegation, former students, NORTH KINGSTOWN, John MacDonald, North Kingstown School District, North Kingstown School Department  
•       •       •

878 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Nov 2021 at 8:49 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not illegal is not the same as not shady as fark.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the seminaries he's applying to are on to him.  Besides, many businesses will require a "fat test" of him in the job interview which will go viral seconds after he's told he's overqualified.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You might wanna check his computer's history while you're at it.
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was Gym Jordan present?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As part of a months-long investigation into Thomas, Target 12 has interviewed nearly two dozen former students, parents and town officials who said the naked skin-fold body tests had been going on since the mid-1990s until the late 2010s.

Since when do skin-fold tests require you to be naked? Is he putting calipers on their nutsacks? Why did anyone ever agree to this? (That includes the parents who gave permission.)
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
going through american public school we had to drop trou for a 'hernia check' every year. don't know how many school children unknowingly have hernias but old Dr. Pink loved to touch your baby bits and smell his fingers.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Same school where they practiced shirts vs. skins girls volleyball?

No reason for any of this.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Pugdaddyk: Was Gym Jordan present?


He knows nothing!  Nothing!
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Measuring thigh fat doesn't require underwear to be removed.  Also skin fold measurements require more than just thighs.
If these kids were used to being in a locker room together why not measure them in a group? He doesn't need to call out the numbers for all to hear (that would be the fat shaming part) but if everyone can see how he's measuring then nothing can be improper.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"After I grew up, I started asking some real questions about what happened," one former player told Target 12. "Did I need to be naked?"

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

hissatsu: As part of a months-long investigation into Thomas, Target 12 has interviewed nearly two dozen former students, parents and town officials who said the naked skin-fold body tests had been going on since the mid-1990s until the late 2010s.

Since when do skin-fold tests require you to be naked? Is he putting calipers on their nutsacks? Why did anyone ever agree to this? (That includes the parents who gave permission.)


We had to be shirtless for the scoliosis test, but they did it in the locker room. And everyone was in the same room. Plus we had pants on.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Huh.  I never had to take clothes off at school, but I also didn't do any PT or sports beyond being a water boy for girls varsity soccer.  That's all super creepy from my perspective.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And I'm not allowed to be within 250 yards of the high school girl's locker room?  How's a shower head calibration specialist supposed to do his jerb?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Huh.  I never had to take clothes off at school, but I also didn't do any PT or sports beyond being a water boy for girls varsity soccer.  That's all super creepy from my perspective.


In the south all the boys had to get naked together in junior high, de rigeur. Then we moved to Rhode Island where it was not a thing, even in catholic school. My sister went to NK incidentally.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

rnatalie: [c.tenor.com image 498x331] [View Full Size image _x_]


I hate it when the memes are wearing the same outfit as me.
 
T Baggins
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
FTA: Thomas would tell them to take off their underwear and then he would use a caliper to measure their fat on the upper inner thigh. ... "It has all the hallmarks of legitimate data collection," MacDonald said.

That last line, from the coach's attorney, sounds like something you'd say as you were brainstorming weaselly legal defenses behind closed doors, not something you'd say to the press.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

macadamnut: NM Volunteer: Huh.  I never had to take clothes off at school, but I also didn't do any PT or sports beyond being a water boy for girls varsity soccer.  That's all super creepy from my perspective.

In the south all the boys had to get naked together in junior high, de rigeur. Then we moved to Rhode Island where it was not a thing, even in catholic school. My sister went to NK incidentally.


she have Ms Cahill?
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What's the problem? These kids don't go skinny-dipping at the local pond on weekends? Don't visit nudist camps with mom & dad on vacation? Geez. So hung up on whether a little extra skin is showing ....

BUT SERIOUSLY, coach --- no warning bells went off your brain? Nothing? No admonitions from school authorities echoed in there? How could you possibly think "naked" and "high school" are two concepts that need to be merged in the 21st century?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The former students said that if they answered "shy," they could keep their underwear on. If "not shy," they said Thomas would tell them to take off their underwear and then he would use a caliper to measure their fat on the upper inner thigh. Multiple physical trainers interviewed by Target 12 said being naked for skin-fold tests is unnecessary, and the students said the testing made them feel "weird" and "uncomfortable."

Fark user imageView Full Size


go on...
 
Terminal Accessory [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
For the last time, morons:.
You DO NOT get to be alone with a student, ever.
You ESPECIALLY do not get to be alone with a student if either of you are in any possible variation of the term "unclothed".
Anyone who does this, no matter the excuse, gets fired and investigated for pedophilia.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

hissatsu: As part of a months-long investigation into Thomas, Target 12 has interviewed nearly two dozen former students, parents and town officials who said the naked skin-fold body tests had been going on since the mid-1990s until the late 2010s.

Since when do skin-fold tests require you to be naked? Is he putting calipers on their nutsacks? Why did anyone ever agree to this? (That includes the parents who gave permission.)


The parents had no idea it was happening.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

macadamnut: NM Volunteer: Huh.  I never had to take clothes off at school, but I also didn't do any PT or sports beyond being a water boy for girls varsity soccer.  That's all super creepy from my perspective.

In the south all the boys had to get naked together in junior high, de rigeur. Then we moved to Rhode Island where it was not a thing, even in catholic school. My sister went to NK incidentally.


I know it happens, but the DMZ still has a bunch of farking warnings.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I bet the coach had a little chubby
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ProcrastinationStation: hissatsu: As part of a months-long investigation into Thomas, Target 12 has interviewed nearly two dozen former students, parents and town officials who said the naked skin-fold body tests had been going on since the mid-1990s until the late 2010s.

Since when do skin-fold tests require you to be naked? Is he putting calipers on their nutsacks? Why did anyone ever agree to this? (That includes the parents who gave permission.)

The parents had no idea it was happening.


A handful of parents say they never signed consent forms. Others say they didn't know it was done naked or don't remember if they signed off on it because there were so many forms to sign. I'm going to bet a lot of parents just signed off without reading.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.