Here are the facts about fluid bonding, just in case you're into that enhanced sexual bonding thingy
    PSA, Sexual intercourse, Birth control, HIV, unprotected sex, AIDS, fluid bonding, Dr Katherine Hertlein, Sex education  
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If someone wants to fluid bond via penis-in-vagina sex

pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm pretty sure that if I was about to become intimately involved with someone and they used the term "fluid bonding" to describe what they were hoping to achieve via our interaction, I would pretty immediately cancel out of that engagement with no further activity and lose all of their contact information. This would happen even if I was otherwise amenable to the underlying activities involved in said bonding.

I'm mean, I'm just hypothesizing here, because I've never actually been close, intimately or otherwise, with someone that stupid. But I'm pretty sure that's what would happen.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#1. It's a new phrase for unprotected sex
#2. See #1.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You humans are a grotesque species.
 
Esroc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, relax. It's just teenagers trying to use code words in case their parents overhear but being too stupid to realize how obvious they're being. Because they're teenagers.

The real story isn't new slang, it's the old people still getting all uppity about new slang.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fluid bonding = putting the goo into giggity-giggity-goo.


Family Guy Welcome to Midnight Q
Youtube t2WXHXpnsts
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I'm pretty sure that if I was about to become intimately involved with someone and they used the term "fluid bonding" to describe what they were hoping to achieve via our interaction, I would pretty immediately cancel out of that engagement with no further activity and lose all of their contact information. This would happen even if I was otherwise amenable to the underlying activities involved in said bonding.

I'm mean, I'm just hypothesizing here, because I've never actually been close, intimately or otherwise, with someone that stupid. But I'm pretty sure that's what would happen.


Right. Except... no, that's now this works.

Critical thinking is out the window is the someone mentioning that is exceptionally hot.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

is not amused.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Pam, noted expert on fluid bonding
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not applicable for conservatives:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got unexpectedly fluid bonded last week.

Turns out my own jizz doesnt really taste like anything at all.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Threads which ain't had a chance please come forward.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I read "fluid bonding" in the headline, and thought they were doing it IN the water.
 
kabloink
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This sort of explains it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mouser
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: You humans are a grotesque species.


All life on Earth works this way.  What are you, a robot?
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dothemath: I got unexpectedly fluid bonded last week.

Turns out my own jizz doesnt really taste like anything at all.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mouser: Nick Nostril: You humans are a grotesque species.

All life on Earth works this way.  What are you, a robot?


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mouser: Nick Nostril: You humans are a grotesque species.

All life on Earth works this way.  What are you, a robot?


Eh, lots of single celled critters just bud or divide. We just had a story about parthenogenesis in condors.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
As long as everyone is honest, it's a personal decision. I do encourage everyone to use condoms, but I realize that there are plenty of men and women that hate condoms with a passion.

As one gal stated, paraphrasing: "Having sex with a guy using a condom is like putting a warm dildo inside you."
 
Dermatologist_Tested
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So... a facial?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fluid bonding: How to create a phrase that ruins the fun of the described action.
 
Cheron
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dermatologist_Tested: So... a facial?


Either this or you spend the weekend watching her goldfish
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dermatologist_Tested: So... a facial?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And here I am thinking this thread was going to be about the mixing of epoxide resins..so disappointing
 
Grebuloner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kabloink: This sort of explains it.

[Fark user image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: dothemath: I got unexpectedly fluid bonded last week.

Turns out my own jizz doesnt really taste like anything at all.

[Fark user image 850x624]


Hey, if you jizz on your girls stomach and then she scoops some up with her fingers and licks it off then scoops up some more and sticks her fingers in your mouth then you just roll with it.
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
karlandtanya
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I thought we were going to talk about Van der Waals forces.
Leaving disappointed
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kabloink
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Grebuloner: kabloink: This sort of explains it.

[Fark user image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]

[Fark user image 325x182] [View Full Size image _x_]


It's from an article about home made salad dressing. Nothing scary unless people have a phobia of oil and vinegar.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Turns out this doesn't mean supergluing your ass cheeks together...
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Harry Enfield - The Conjugal Rights Guide
Youtube 5Ivsb79-h90
 
