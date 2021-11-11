 Skip to content
(Twitch.tv)   4 p.m. Eastern - It's the Fark News Livestream with Drew and Dill. Leading off with the complicated legacy of Lowtax and Something Awful. Come hear a story about Rich that Drew's never told in public before. And then the usual weirdness of the week   (twitch.tv) divider line
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
What about Christine and Trevor?
 
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Trevor's in a place with no connectivity and Christine thinks she may have food poisoning, hopefully not but it doesn't livestream well
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Drew: Trevor's in a place with no connectivity and Christine thinks she may have food poisoning, hopefully not but it doesn't livestream well


Poor Christine! She just can't seem to get a break!
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Drew: Trevor's in a place with no connectivity

PANTS
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Poor Christine! She just can't seem to get a break!

Poor Christine! She just can't seem to get a break!


"Does not lifestream well"

That would make a good title for a list or article.  Bless you both.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cman: What about Christine and Trevor?


Cow. That's a word I say some time.

Cow, cow, cow, cow, cow ... until it sounds meaningless.

And sometimes I add the Dad Joke:  That's what I herd.

Nobody knows the weirdness I've been. Some Total Farkers who have been around a long time have an inkling, but the rabbiting hole goes much, much deeper.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

brantgoose: cman: What about Christine and Trevor?

Cow. That's a word I say some time.

Cow, cow, cow, cow, cow ... until it sounds meaningless.

And sometimes I add the Dad Joke:  That's what I herd.

Nobody knows the weirdness I've been. Some Total Farkers who have been around a long time have an inkling, but the rabbiting hole goes much, much deeper.


Run, Rabbit, run.
 
