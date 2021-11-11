 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Could they do worse?   (bbc.com) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes
I have 3 kids, and remember being one,
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark it give'em a shot.

Although the adults have farked things up so badly, it would be just like us to leave to them to try to clean it up.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sorry but kids are farking stupid.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yes they absolutely could do worse. How the fark does the same bunch rightfully criticizing anti-intellectualism turn around and suggest the most inexperienced, ignorant, and impulsive set of the population be put in charge?

Grow up.
 
Creoena
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We already found during the last administration that running things with the mind of a child doesn't work.

Have young people be part of the solution, not all of the solution.  This is true of pretty much every demographic.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Sorry but kids are farking stupid.


Counter point Louie Gohmert.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.gr-assets.comView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yes. Children are ignorant little monsters.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: HotWingConspiracy: Sorry but kids are farking stupid.

Counter point Louie Gohmert.


Kids being stupid does not preclude adults being stupid. When adults are stupid, we often call them children.
 
