‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Aeonite [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
https://www.reddit.com/r/news/comment​s​/qrai5o/richard_lowtax_kyanka_the_crea​tor_of_something/

https://forums.somethingawful.com/sho​w​thread.php?threadid=3984488
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No relation.

/sorry for your loss, SA aficionados.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I found Fark after seeing it linked from ilovebacon there back in 2000..

https://www.somethingawful.com/cliff-​y​ablonski/

Ahh, back when the interwebs were innocent and mostly harmless.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So did he go nuts or something then? I mean he wasn't always someone I thought was stable in the first place
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Now that's a name...
 
Aeonite [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Confabulat: So did he go nuts or something then? I mean he wasn't always someone I thought was stable in the first place


He was what the kids nowadays call "problematic"
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Something Awful
Youtube 2UkcZ4LtSE8
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I am truley sorry for your lots.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
SA was how I found Fark, too...
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Damn.  A good friend of mine's son died today too.  I really hope they're not the same person, because that would mean SomethingAwful was started by a toddler.
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Therion: SA was how I found Fark, too...


Fark account number checks out.
 
Aeonite [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Now who will protect us from the terrible secret of space?
 
radiofreewill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Aeonite: Now who will protect us from the terrible secret of space?


That's why ABBA reunited.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a name I've not heard of in a long, long time.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus...  The internet has been around long enough for there to be old timers.
 
Aeonite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't even really recall what came before Fark and SA. Web rings?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: Jesus...  The internet has been around long enough for there to be old timers.


Newb
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: Jesus...  The internet has been around long enough for there to be old timers.


And he was only 45.

I still own shoes older than him.

/off my lawn and other obligatory old fart shiat.
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sorry goons.

It's kinda like farks cousin dying. It's weird.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I haven;t seen a thread with so many accounts created before 2003 since 2003.
 
Dischorran
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
RIP in piss.
 
Juc
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Slender man finally got him eh?
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I imagine Drew is going to be the crazy old fart who goes "look who I outlived today" to all the other internet pioneers.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dischorran
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Uwe Boll's five point palm exploding heart technique caught up with him. That or his conscience as a serial domestic abuser. One of those.
 
